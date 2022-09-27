ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost: A Timeline of Their Relationship

A happy ending for ScarJost! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s love story is one for the books. The Golden Globe nominee and the Saturday Night Live star were first spotted together in May 2017 at an afterparty celebrating the NBC variety show’s season 42 finale. They continued to be hot and heavy through the summer, often spending weekends and holidays together on the East End of Long Island.
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All

King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
Kenan Thompson’s Ex Christina Evangeline Is the ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ Dating His Former ‘SNL’ Costar Chris Redd

Moving on. Kenan Thompson‘s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline, is dating his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Christina and Chris started dating the beginning of this year,” the insider says about the 33-year-old model’s new romance, adding that the pair met “before [Chris] started doing SNL” and have been friends for years. “They’ve always been very close. He was there for her last year through some of the hardest times of her life. … She seems to be the happiest she’s ever been. Her relationship with Chris is great and it’s normal,” the source explains.
Michelle Visage praises Virgin Atlantic axing gendered uniform policy

Michelle Visage praises Virgin Atlantic bosses for scrapping the airline's gendered uniform policy. The company has long been known for the smart red jackets and skirts - designed by Vivienne Westwood - worn by the female cabin crew members while male staff have been seen in burgundy trousers and blazers but workers will now be able to choose which uniform they want to wear as part of an update to the company's gender identity policy.
Girls Aloud stars to host charity ball in honour of Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding's Girls Aloud bandmates are to host a charity ball in her honour next month. Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have got back together to organise a fundraising event called the The Primrose Ball at The Londoner hotel in the UK capital in October to raise funds for The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Cancer Research UK as part of The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.
Neil Maskell’s ‘Klokkenluider’: Watch First Clip From London Film Festival Selection (EXCLUSIVE)

Neil Maskell, whose acting credits include “Kill List” and “Peaky Blinders,” makes his feature directorial debut with “Klokkenluider,” which is playing at the BFI London Film Festival. A dark comic thriller, the film revolves around a hapless government whistleblower and his partner who hide out in a remote Belgian cottage, accompanied by two eccentric bodyguards. “‘Klokkenluider’ came out of a combination of circumstances. I was on holiday in East Flanders and the atmosphere of the house we were staying in set off some voices in my head. There were four characters and they were trapped there but it took me a...
