Dallas, TX

AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
NFL
FOX Sports

Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it

The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones Comments On The Debut Of Jason Peters

The Dallas Cowboys signed 40-year-old offensive lineman Jason Peters to their practice squad after injuries to Tyron Smith and Connor McGovern. Dallas elevated him to their active roster in time for their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys won on the road, 23-16, and Peters made...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the NFC East in Week 3

Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fans Intrigued by the Bengals' White Alternate Helmets

Fans intrigued by the Bengals’ white alternate helmets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s an interesting Thursday night in Cincinnati. The Bengals are taking on the Miami Dolphins in an exciting Week 4 matchup and for the first time in franchise history, the Bengals are wearing alternate white helmets on the field.
CINCINNATI, OH

