Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message On Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush
Jerry Jones has said once before that he wouldn't mind if Cooper Rush played well enough for the Cowboys to have a quarterback controversy on his hands. Well, here we are. Rush led the Cowboys to a pivotal 23-16 over the NFC East rival New York Giants last Monday night. He completed 21 of his 31 pass attempts for 215 yards and one touchdown and no picks.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
Ex-Giants quarterback has ‘makeup’ of top QB, but Eagles should see Dak Prescott Week 6
One person’s trash is another person’s treasure. Former Giants practice squad quarterback Cooper Rush improved to 3-0 as a starter for the Cowboys following Dallas’ 23-16 win over New York on Monday Night Football at MetLife Stadium. Rush filled in for the second week in a row...
New York Giants lose Sterling Shepard to torn ACL: 3 wide receiver options for the team
The New York Giants’ wide receiver situation took yet another turn in Monday night’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Veteran
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First injury report for Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 4
It’s Dallas week. That doesn’t have quite the same ring as it once did, but it’s still an important game on Washington’s schedule. Coming off an ugly 24-8 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders can’t afford a third consecutive loss Sunday in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones Comments On The Debut Of Jason Peters
The Dallas Cowboys signed 40-year-old offensive lineman Jason Peters to their practice squad after injuries to Tyron Smith and Connor McGovern. Dallas elevated him to their active roster in time for their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys won on the road, 23-16, and Peters made...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott officially out of Washington game, return likely against Rams or Eagles
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said he will not start throwing with his surgically repaired right hand until the end of this week.
RELATED PEOPLE
Around the NFC East in Week 3
Commanders 1-2 Eagles show they are Best in the division, beat Commanders 24-8 Brandon Graham was a stud Sunday, repeatedly pressuring Carson Wentz, registering 6 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for a loss, 1 pass breakup, and 1 forced fumble. What a HUGE day! No surprise, Graham was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week. The Eagles accumulated nine sacks and 17 QB hits against what was thought to be a stronger Commanders’ offensive line.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fans Intrigued by the Bengals' White Alternate Helmets
Fans intrigued by the Bengals’ white alternate helmets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s an interesting Thursday night in Cincinnati. The Bengals are taking on the Miami Dolphins in an exciting Week 4 matchup and for the first time in franchise history, the Bengals are wearing alternate white helmets on the field.
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
Gavin Escobar had been a tight end for NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboy in a backup role from 2013 to 2016.
Comments / 0