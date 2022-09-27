Read full article on original website
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout
Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Popculture
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Rude Ellen DeGeneres Comment She 'Never Got Over'
Rosie O'Donnell is recalling a comment Ellen DeGeneres made that hurt her feelings and affected her longtime relationship with her. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, O'Donnell told host Andy Cohen why she never appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show throughout its 19-season run.
GMA fans divided as hosts George Stephanopoulos & Michael Strahan reveal ‘arguing’ behind the scenes
GOOD Morning America fans have become conflicted after host George Stephanopoulos revealed he and Michael Strahan were arguing behind the scenes of Wednesday’s show. This comes as both anchors have only just returned to the morning show after lengthy absences. After returning from commercial, George abruptly stopped the show...
After Being Replaced on 'Fox News @ Night', Is Shannon Bream Still With the Network?
If you’ve noticed that Shannon Bream isn't helming Fox News @ Night, you may be wondering if she is still with Fox News. The short answer is yes. Bream, who joined Fox News in 2007, is still employed by the cable channel. She’s just hosting a different show now, the long-running Fox News Sunday.
‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’
CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want...
Chris Redd Shares Sweet Statement After Announcing He's Following In Kate McKinnon's Footsteps And Exiting SNL
Saturday Night Live star Chris Redd is exiting the show, and he marked the moment by sharing a sweet statement.
GMA host George Stephanopoulos says ‘farewell to treasured member of ABC News family’
GOOD Morning America co-host George Stephanopoulos has said farewell to a member of the ABC News family. The host gave a shoutout to Katie McGuire, who had a career that spanned over five decades. "And before we go we want to say farewell to a treasured member of the ABC...
Chelsea Clinton Slams Saturday Night Live for Making Fun of Her as a Child
Thanks to Saturday Night Live, Chelsea Clinton is not the biggest comedy fan. In the series premiere of her new Apple TV+ docuseries Gutsy, the only daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton confesses that she lost her taste for laughing after Saturday Night Live took aim at her as a child.
Today’s Hoda Kotb takes center stage on show after Savannah Guthrie abruptly leaves studio
THE TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb has taken up a new seat in the middle on Friday's show. Her seat changed after Savannah Guthrie left for the UK to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Hoda took on the role of lead anchor on September 9 when Savannah had...
Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Ben Domenech After Miscarriage
Watch: Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Baby With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech have a bundle of joy on the way. The View alum recently revealed she is expecting another daughter with husband Ben—and the little one's arrival is fast approaching. "Ben and I feel so...
ETOnline.com
Kathy Griffin Says Monica Lewinsky Told Her Whether She Voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016
Kathy Griffin says she has the scoop on who Monica Lewinsky voted for in the 2016 presidential election. The 61-year-old comedian appeared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live where she spoke about her high-profile dinner parties where she invites celebrity guests. Griffin said she invited Lewinsky to one of the parties,...
Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”
The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Popculture
Meghan McCain Can't Forgive Joy Behar Over Comment That Made Her Quit 'The View'
Meghan McCain showed that some old wounds won't heal and confirmed that Joy Behar was the biggest factor behind her exit from The View. During a chart on The Commentary Magazine Podcast, McCain dug up the old feelings on the heels of Joy Behar's recent comments about her conservative replacement on the daytime talk show.
Popculture
Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke
Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
The Women of The View Suddenly Realize Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. It took five-plus years of daily shows, but the women of The View have finally realized what the rest of the world has known for ages: Whoopi Goldberg has no eyebrows. During a segment ostensibly about the bleached eyebrow trend, which...
Ryan Seacrest wipes away tears during emotional moment on Live with co-host Kelly Ripa
LIVE co-host Ryan Seacrest has wiped away tears during an emotional moment on the show. He, along with his co-host Kelly Ripa, celebrated their fifth anniversary of hosting the show. Friday's episode was pre-recorded and looked back at the past five years they spent together. They also celebrated the milestone...
NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired
NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings
Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show
The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
