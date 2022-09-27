ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
None Ya
3d ago

This person is a HATEFUL person that CONTINUES to SPREAD it AROUND just like CoVid!

Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Which 'View' Co-Host She Hasn't Spoken to After Fallout

Rosie O'Donnell is no fan of Elisebeth Hasselbeck. The former The View co-hosts and friends turned foes haven't spoken since their infamous 2007 split-screen fight on the daytime talk show that led to O'Donnell quitting. The comedian joined The View in Sept. 2006 but left in May 2007 days after her and Hasselbeck's on-air squabble, which started over the war in Iraq but quickly spilled into personal beef between them. Hasselbeck stayed on until 2013. O'Donnell returned in 2014 for a brief stint. At the time, Hasselbeck was on Fox News and phoned in to Fox & Friends and to blast the network's decision to bring O'Donnell back.
Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Rude Ellen DeGeneres Comment She 'Never Got Over'

Rosie O'Donnell is recalling a comment Ellen DeGeneres made that hurt her feelings and affected her longtime relationship with her. Appearing on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, O'Donnell told host Andy Cohen why she never appeared as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show throughout its 19-season run.
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Barbara Walters
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘Sexist’ CNN host Don Lemon under fire for asking female guest if she had ‘mommy brain’

CNN host Don Lemon is currently under fire for asking his guest, political commentator S.E. Cupp, if she was suffering from “mommy brain”.At a CNN panel on Tuesday, shared via Mediaite, Cupp and her colleagues discussed the Republican Party and the FBI warranted search of former US President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.When the 43-year-old television host said that the “numbers” of Republicans, “don’t add up,” Lemon asked her what she meant by that. In response, she said: “The ideas  are not popular among Republicans. Thirteen percent of Republicans want a total ban on abortion. Seventy percent of Republicans want...
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
Popculture

Tim Allen Gets Crushed for Making Joe Biden Joke

Tim Allen's recent attempt at humor didn't exactly land with those on Twitter. On the social media site, Allen poked fun at President Joe Biden, who made a recent appearance on 60 Minutes. But, it's clear based on the responses to his tweet that people weren't laughing along with him.
RadarOnline

NBC's $10 Million Dollar Mistake: Under Siege 'Meet The Press' Moderator Chuck Todd Set To Land Massive Golden Handshake If Fired

NBC will have to pay more than $10 million dollars if it decides to jettison embattled Meet The Press host Chuck Todd, Radar has learned.Peacock’s top brass recently re-signed Todd, 50, to a multi-year multi-million-dollar contract — meaning if it’s decided that a new moderator is needed for the ailing show, the embarrassing U-turn would also deliver colossal egg on the face.“Chuck only recently put pen to paper on a new contract,” a source close to the situation said.The goateed anchor agreed to a two-year contract extension in a deal worth at least $10 million dollars, the insider added.As RadarOnline.com...
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik Makes Big Confession About Ken Jennings

Jeopardy! co-host Mayim Bialik shared some inside info about the show. She appeared on the “Inside Jeopardy!” podcast alongside co-host Ken Jennings. Both of the co-hosts have been officially and permanently named as the co-hosts of the beloved game show. They are the replacements for the late Alex Trebek, leaving some huge shoes to fill. The two had never done an interview together until the podcast, and they shared a lot with fans about the show.
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Alum Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why a Doctor Told Her to Quit the Show

The View has had a revolving door of hosts over the years, and Rosie O’Donnell is going into detail about why she left the tv show. An article from Best Life Online points out O’Donnell was only with the show for a short time. She made her debut in 2006 and remained for one season. She returned to the series in 2014, but she departed before the season had even finished.
