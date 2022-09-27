HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — This weekend's fair in Hamilton County has been cancelled. According to a release, the fair is cancelled due to inclement weather. Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Director Tom Lamb said, "“The possibility of inclement weather has caused many vendors, exhibitors and attractions to withdraw from participating in the Hamilton County Fair, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at McDonald Farm. We regret having to cancel this year’s Fair, but the annual Hamilton County Fair will be back better than ever next year at McDonald Farm.”

