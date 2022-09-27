Read full article on original website
chattanoogacw.com
Student Athlete Spotlight: Jake Ralls
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 29th, 2022 goes to Jake Ralls. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
chattanoogacw.com
Cleveland girl with stage 4 neuroblastoma begins new cross-country treatment
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — An 8-year-old girl from Cleveland, who's already faced far too many challenges that a child her age should, has begun a new stage of her treatment. Her classmates and teachers at Candy's Creek Cherokee Elementary School recently made sure Olivia Weatherford got a proper sendoff as she and her mother travel to New York and then Texas for the next month.
WDEF
Howard Finding Motivation in New Jerseys
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) Howard has a super motivational word in their nickname…the Hustlin’ Tigers. Now they have even more inspirational words pressed on the back of their new jerseys. Howard coach Dedric Maffett told his players they were getting new jerseys this year, but he didn’t tell them everything.
Johnson City Press
ETSU-Chattanooga football game time changed to Saturday at 3 p.m.
The East Tennessee State and Chattanooga football game Saturday has been moved to a 3 p.m. kickoff due to the forecast from Hurricane Ian. The game was originally scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The Mocs (3-1 overall, 1-0 Southern Conference) come to Johnson City after losing 31-0 to Illinois on Sept. 22. The Bucs (2-2, 0-2) snapped a two-game skid with a 45-3 win over Robert Morris in their last game.
theutcecho.com
UTC Alumnus Brandon Calloway's Journey to Healing
On July 16, Brandon Calloway, a UTC graduate and former student was brutally beaten by police officers in Oakland, TN for a traffic violation. Specifically, he allegedly did not stop at a stop sign. This act of injustice and extreme brutality quickly surfaced on the internet, and many people soon...
Pride of the Southland band to perform free concert in Chattanooga on Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Pride of the Southland Band, one of the University of Tennessee's most iconic bands for its performances during Vols football games, will play a free concert in Chattanooga on Thursday. They will be at AT&T Field to support the Vols as they prepare to face...
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
chattanoogapulse.com
Best Cellars And Wine Over Water Returning On October 7 & 8
Preserve Chattanooga, formerly known as Cornerstones, is bringing back the popular Best Cellars and Wine Over Water events this October. Lexus of Chattanooga is the Presenting Sponsor for Best Cellars, an artfully curated evening event for connoisseurs of fine wine. The premium wine selections are handpicked by the participating wineries whose representatives are present to answer your questions.
WTVC
Backlash over viral videos from Chattanooga Pride events leads to calls for investigation
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The backlash continues over viral videos taken of children at events advertised for all ages during Chattanooga’s Pride week. Now, there are calls for investigations into what happened. The videos in question include a clip of a young child walking up to a woman...
WDEF
Firefighters busy last night in Trenton and Cleveland
CLEVELAND/TRENTON (WDEF) – Wednesday was a busy evening for firefighters in Trenton and Cleveland. Several Dade County fire departments responded to the blaze in their community around 9:30 PM. The home on Maine Avenue was destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire at a Cleveland...
Newborn found dead at South Chickamauga Creek canoe launch near Chattanooga
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about an infant found dead at a canoe launch Tuesday afternoon. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek after they were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch around 1:00 p.m.
WTVC
Hamilton County Mayor Wamp wades into Chattanooga Pride week controversy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Newly-elected Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says his office has been "inundated from both sides" by constituents weighing in on a recent controversy over Chattanooga Pride week events. We told you Monday that a right-wing blogger tweeted video of the weekend events in the Scenic...
WTVCFOX
New vacancies: Seniors who qualify can apply for place to live in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Some seniors in Chattanooga who qualify are eligible to live in public housing, the Chattanooga Housing Authority (CHA) announced Wednesday. To qualify, CHA says seniors must be over the age of 62 and make less than $42,000 a year. The openings are at three spots in Chattanooga:...
Georgia mayor dies in motocross wreck
A mayor of a northwest Georgia town died in a motocross wreck on Saturday. Perry Bell, mayor of the Bartow County town of White, died from blunt force trauma to the chest, The Daily Tribune News of Cartersville reported. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee said Bell, 54, wrecked and...
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
chattanoogacw.com
Hamilton County fair cancelled this weekend due to weather
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — This weekend's fair in Hamilton County has been cancelled. According to a release, the fair is cancelled due to inclement weather. Hamilton County Parks and Recreation Director Tom Lamb said, "“The possibility of inclement weather has caused many vendors, exhibitors and attractions to withdraw from participating in the Hamilton County Fair, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at McDonald Farm. We regret having to cancel this year’s Fair, but the annual Hamilton County Fair will be back better than ever next year at McDonald Farm.”
chattanoogapulse.com
Special Food Truck Friday To Feature Ribbon Cutting At Kitchen Incubator
After months of renovations and improvements, the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga will be cutting the ribbon on its upgraded commercial kitchen at 11:15 AM on Friday, October 7 in conjunction with October’s Food Truck Friday. The KIC provides shared commercial kitchen space for aspiring culinary entrepreneurs. “Upwards of 25%...
East Tennessee community comes together to build blind woman a ramp to her home
Nearly 40 volunteers can together to help an East Tennessee woman who is blind safely get in and out of her house by constructing a ramp and remodeling her porch.
tmpresale.com
The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party in Chattanooga, TN Dec 16th, 2022 – pre-sale code
New Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party presale password has just been added! This is your best chance to order The Dolly Disco: The Dolly Parton Inspired Country Dance Party show tickets before they go on sale 🙂. This might be your one chance ever to see...
fox5atlanta.com
Body of newborn infant found along north Georgia creek, sheriff says
RINGGOLD, Ga. - A newborn infant was found dead by the side of a north Georgia creek on Tuesday afternoon, Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk says. The infant’s lifeless, underdeveloped body was found face down at the edge of the South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch. The sheriff says the umbilical cord and placenta were still attached.
