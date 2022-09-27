ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Groups bring hope to Gaston families

By Staff reports
The Gaston Gazette
The Gaston Gazette
 3 days ago
Hundreds of Gaston County families found help Saturday as different groups across the area spread kindness in an effort to help feed children and provide other basic needs.

The annual Convoy of Hope event at Gastonia's Erwin Center saw local businesses, churches, government agencies and nonprofits pitch in to provide families with free groceries, community services, children’s shoes, a hot meal, and more.

Children were able to pick out new shoes and get haircuts as families were able to get assistance with basic needs.

There was also a Kids' Zone for children and an area for military veterans to get connected with services.

In all, 31 community partners participated.

Since 1994, the faith-based Convoy of Hope organization, in partnership with hundreds of communities, has provided help to more than 200 million people through more than 1,400 community events.

