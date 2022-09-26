ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them

Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
abovethelaw.com

The Latest Biglaw Diversity Numbers

10 minutes per profitability tip? Not bad! Join us and say goodbye to wasted time and money. Hint: The percentage went up a full point over last year’s data. It’s easier and less expensive than ever to go from paper-guzzler to digital dynamo. Here’s why.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Totenberg
Person
Elon Musk

Comments / 0

Community Policy