Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Marie Claire
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Staff Reportedly Said They "Were Played" by the Royal Couple While Working for Them
Every few months, a royal book crashes onto the scene that reveals some of the juiciest behind-the-scenes drama in the House of Windsor. This time around, it's royal reporter Valentine Low who's making waves, with his upcoming opus Courtiers: The Inside Story of the Palace Power Struggles from the Royal Correspondent who Revealed the Bullying Allegations (opens in new tab), which takes a closer look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with their staff while they were working royals.
King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes
According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
abovethelaw.com
The Latest Biglaw Diversity Numbers
10 minutes per profitability tip? Not bad! Join us and say goodbye to wasted time and money. Hint: The percentage went up a full point over last year’s data. It’s easier and less expensive than ever to go from paper-guzzler to digital dynamo. Here’s why.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kid Cudi's songs come to life in 'Entergalactic' TV feature
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — When Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi recorded the bulk of his new album, the melodic rapper wanted to visually highlight the project’s songs without depending on short music videos. The Grammy winner initially thought about turning his concept album into an...
Comments / 0