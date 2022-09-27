ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

The Bijou Star Files: Pippen & Jordan Just Like Romeo and Juliet

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tzp7f_0iBOIEPq00
Source: Canva / Canva

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, September 26, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Larsa Pippen And Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Seemingly Confirm Relationship With Passionate Kiss

It’s official! Less than one year after Larsa Pippen and Scottie Pippen finalized their divorce, she has a new beau: Marcus Jordan.

ESPN Hosts Stephen A. Smith & Malika Andrews Have Heated On-Air Exchange Over Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka: You’re the one telling me to stop on my show. It ain’t happening.

Everyone seems to be on edge as a result of the Ime Udoka affair, including ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith and Malika Andrews.

Mystikal Alleged Rape Victim Claims He Forced Her To Pray w/ Him Before Assault Occurred: He Wanted To Rid Any Bad Spirits

More disturbing details have emerged in the ongoing rape case involving rapper Mystikal.

Ray J Calls Charlamagne “Hella Corny & Lame ASF” After He Accused Him Of Working w/The Kardashians To Promote New Season Of Their TV Series, Later Apologizes

R&B singer Ray J had an intense reaction to Charlamagne Tha God’s promotion of their interview.

Nicki Minaj — Blogger Nosey Heaux Apologizes For Making Comments About Rapper’s Son Amid Defamation Lawsuit

It looks like the drama between Nicki Minaj and celebrity blogger Nosey Heaux (real name Marley Green) is far from over.

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0iBOIEPq00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."

Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA
Us Weekly

Kenan Thompson’s Ex Christina Evangeline Is the ‘Happiest She’s Ever Been’ Dating His Former ‘SNL’ Costar Chris Redd

Moving on. Kenan Thompson‘s estranged wife, Christina Evangeline, is dating his former Saturday Night Live costar Chris Redd, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Christina and Chris started dating the beginning of this year,” the insider says about the 33-year-old model’s new romance, adding that the pair met “before [Chris] started doing SNL” and have been friends for years. “They’ve always been very close. He was there for her last year through some of the hardest times of her life. … She seems to be the happiest she’s ever been. Her relationship with Chris is great and it’s normal,” the source explains.
CELEBRITIES
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy