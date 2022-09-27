Read full article on original website
LBPD awarded grant to fight alcohol-related harm
The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to address alcohol-related harm in the community. “This is important to the City of Long Beach in order to increase protection for youth and to shut down problem locations...
Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors
The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
LAPD program offers $24K rent incentive to recruits
The Los Angeles Police Department is hoping to attract recruits with its new Housing for Hires program. The program will offer police recruits a $24,000 housing subsidy for 24 months, the LAPD posted in a video on its Facebook page. As of now, the program can support up to 200 new recruits but is hoping […]
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter suit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers stating that their client has died. David Lacey’s death occurred Sept. 5, according...
Hunger Action Month Raises Awareness to Food Insecurity
Long Beach community members upset after city approves proposal for distillery next to school
R6 Distillery is planning to open their second location on Golden Avenue next to Edison Elementary in Long Beach.
John Taylor Set to Become Rotary District Governor in 2025
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Police make additional arrest in investigation of homicide in the 7200 block of Atlantic Place
For the past several months, detectives assigned to the Homicide Detail and the Special Investigations Division have continued following up with investigative leads and gathering evidence. Through their investigation, homicide detectives developed information and evidence leading to the identification and arrest of the following additional individuals for their involvement in the murder:
Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Gov. Newsom signed a bill to fund an O.C. Veterans Cemetery
Santa Ana, Calif. (September 27, 2022) – The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude today after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved...
Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest
CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
San Clemente High Student Publishes Children’s Book to Promote Self-Acceptance
High School Athletic Trainer Charged With Sex-Related Counts on Teen Girls
An athletic trainer who worked at two San Fernando Valley high schools was charged Tuesday with sex-related counts involving 10 teenage girls.e girls, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.
Newport Beach & Company Appoints Ashley Johnson as Senior VP and Chief Marketing Officer
Newport Beach & Company, the global destination marketing agency for the city of Newport Beach, has appointed Ashley Johnson, CDME as its new Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning executive, industry veteran and top businesswoman in Orange County, Johnson is tapped to propel Newport Beach & Company’s...
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton is the Best Choice for Newport Beach City Council
I’m proud to be supporting Joe Stapleton for Newport Beach city council. Newport deserves the best, and Joe is the best candidate when it comes to experience, leadership, dedication and temperament. I like many others in our city have collaborated with Joe for close to a decade working on...
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
Chef Masters Culinary Event in Laguna Beach Benefits Senior and Special Needs Dogs
The Chef Masters culinary event in Laguna Beach is going to the dogs—and that’s a good thing!. Senior and special needs dogs are the most at-risk companion dog population, and are the most likely to get euthanized at shelters. And it’s a shame because they are some of the happiest and most loving companions!
2 more suspects arrested in shooting death of Irvine man in North Long Beach, police say
Police say they have arrested two more suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old Irvine man whose body was found inside a vehicle in North Long Beach last year. Paramount resident Eleazar Lopez, 34, was arrested Tuesday in Downey on suspicion of conspiring to commit the murder...
