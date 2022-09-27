ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

localocnews.com

LBPD awarded grant to fight alcohol-related harm

The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to address alcohol-related harm in the community. “This is important to the City of Long Beach in order to increase protection for youth and to shut down problem locations...
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Lakewood’s race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan gets top honors

The League of California Cities has awarded the City of Lakewood with its “Helen Putnam Award for Excellence” for Lakewood’s community-wide race, equity, diversity and inclusion plan. Following the murder of George Floyd in 2020, the City of Lakewood initiated a Community Dialogue designed to listen to...
LAKEWOOD, CA
KTLA

LAPD program offers $24K rent incentive to recruits

The Los Angeles Police Department is hoping to attract recruits with its new Housing for Hires program. The program will offer police recruits a $24,000 housing subsidy for 24 months, the LAPD posted in a video on its Facebook page. As of now, the program can support up to 200 new recruits but is hoping […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Hunger Action Month Raises Awareness to Food Insecurity

ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

John Taylor Set to Become Rotary District Governor in 2025

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
localocnews.com

Long Beach Police make additional arrest in investigation of homicide in the 7200 block of Atlantic Place

For the past several months, detectives assigned to the Homicide Detail and the Special Investigations Division have continued following up with investigative leads and gathering evidence. Through their investigation, homicide detectives developed information and evidence leading to the identification and arrest of the following additional individuals for their involvement in the murder:
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Reward offered in South LA shooting death investigation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Authorities Thursday announced a reward of $50,000 for help solving the killing of a young man gunned down in December in the South Los Angeles area. Sabino Reyna, 23, was shot about 11 p.m. on Dec. 15 as he walked on a sidewalk on Wadsworth Avenue near 84th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localocnews.com

Gov. Newsom signed a bill to fund an O.C. Veterans Cemetery

Santa Ana, Calif. (September 27, 2022) – The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude today after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest

CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

San Clemente High Student Publishes Children’s Book to Promote Self-Acceptance

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
foxla.com

LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program

LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
CALIFORNIA STATE

