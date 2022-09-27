ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: ‘Not Really Locking People Down’

RENTON, Wash. - Through the first three weeks of the season, few players have shown greater improvement than Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. After missing most of last season with an injury, the former top-five draft pick has found his groove covering the likes of Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
DETROIT, MI
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs

Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview

The monkey is off the back for the Carolina Panthers after defeating the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak that dates back to mid-November of last year. Matt Rhule's "hot seat" may have dropped a few degrees in temperature, but it's still pretty toasty. One...
CHARLOTTE, NC
MMQB Week 4 Preview: Brady-Mahomes highlight top QB matchups

Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season, where we’re going to see teams start to separate themselves as legitimate playoff contenders and teams that will be speculating on draft picks in a few weeks. As we mentioned earlier in the week, there’s been some bad football so far....
NFL
Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor

Two legends were commemorated into Bengals History Thursday night. The team held their Ring of Honor induction ceremony during halftime of the Bengals and Dolphins game. Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis were this year's inductees. Anderson and Curtis joined Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson, and Ken Riley in Bengals...
CINCINNATI, OH
Anthony Pittman Is Special Teams ‘Ace’ Learning From Veterans

Linebacker Anthony Pittman was signed to the active 53-man roster this week. Unfortunately, Pittman takes the spot left void since safety Tracy Walker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles. Pittman initially joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing...
NFL
Source: Bills Work Out Justin Zimmer; Should Buffalo Sign DT?

Defensive tackle was to have been a position of strength for the Buffalo Bills in 2022. However, the depth chart has recently been decimated by injury. As such, the Bills are in the market for help along the defensive line ... and they may turn to an old friend to get it.
NFL
Best Dolphins-Bengals Betting Bonuses, Promos & Free Bets For Thursday Night Football

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Two of the great young quarterbacks in the NFL will square off this Thursday night when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take their perfect 3-0 record to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. This awesome matchup makes is the perfect time for bettors to grab the top sportsbook promo codes available to them and cash in on more than $4000 worth of Thursday Night Football betting bonuses.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lousy at Lambeau: Patriots (Almost) Never Win at Green Bay

Lambeau Field was built in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1957. The Boston/New England Patriots have been playing professional football since 1959. Between them, the Patriots and Green Bay Packers have two of the richest heritages in the NFL with a combined 10 Super Bowls. But in one of the weirdest...
GREEN BAY, WI
Giants Promote Cornerback Fabian Moreau from Practice Squad

The New York Giants have promoted cornerback Fabian Moreau from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and have put receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) on injured reserve. Moreau, 6-foot, 200 pounds, was a standard practice squad elevation for the Giants in the last two weeks. He's played in 56 total snaps, 32 in coverage, and has six tackles, one stop, and has allowed three pass completions (out of five targets) for 33 yards, 15 after the catch for a 79.6 NFL rating.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo

The Philadelphia 76ers participated in their third training camp session on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the 76ers wrapped up their media day in Camden, New Jersey, and then boarded a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, for camp. When the Sixers geared up for their Thursday morning practice, cameras were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps

With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon closer inspection of...
DURHAM, NC

