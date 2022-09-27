Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
Centre Daily
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf On Lions CB Jeff Okudah: ‘Not Really Locking People Down’
RENTON, Wash. - Through the first three weeks of the season, few players have shown greater improvement than Lions third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah. After missing most of last season with an injury, the former top-five draft pick has found his groove covering the likes of Eagles receiver Devonta Smith and Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson.
Centre Daily
Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Shows Poise Under Pressure in Win vs. Chiefs
Any team can win on any given Sunday in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts proved that on Sunday, upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The win is the first for the Colts on the year, and brings them to 1-1-1, second in the AFC South. While it wasn’t always pretty, the Colts were able to grind it out and found a way to win in the end.
Centre Daily
Which Saints QB Would the Vikings Rather Face, Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton?
Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston missed practice again on Thursday, placing his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings into doubt. He's dealing with fractures in his back and, on top of that, a banged-up ankle. If Winston can't play, veteran Andy Dalton would get the start at QB, with...
Centre Daily
Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Cardinals Game Preview
The monkey is off the back for the Carolina Panthers after defeating the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, snapping a nine-game losing streak that dates back to mid-November of last year. Matt Rhule's "hot seat" may have dropped a few degrees in temperature, but it's still pretty toasty. One...
Centre Daily
Chargers to Enter Week 4 Game With Stronger Sense of Justin Herbert’s Status as He Plays Through Rib Injury
COSTA MESA – Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played last week's game against the Jaguars with a fractured rib cartilage. He was a game-time decision who ultimately was the driving force behind suiting up and playing Sunday at SoFi Stadium. In the first full game since Herbert suffered a demoralizing...
Centre Daily
Packers Working on Plan For Bakhtiari to Play ‘as Much as Possible’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The plan for Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is clear-cut. “We’re going to basically go out there and find the best plan to put David out there as much as possible,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Thursday. Turning the plan...
Centre Daily
Tua Tagovailoa Leaves Field on Stretcher After Getting Sacked By Josh Tupou
CINCINNATI — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday's game against the Bengals after getting sacked by Josh Tupou in the second quarter. Tagovailoa was taken off the field in a stretcher. He was down for nearly eight minutes before the training staff took him off the field. Teddy Bridgewater...
Centre Daily
MMQB Week 4 Preview: Brady-Mahomes highlight top QB matchups
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL season, where we’re going to see teams start to separate themselves as legitimate playoff contenders and teams that will be speculating on draft picks in a few weeks. As we mentioned earlier in the week, there’s been some bad football so far....
Centre Daily
Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis Enshrined in Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor
Two legends were commemorated into Bengals History Thursday night. The team held their Ring of Honor induction ceremony during halftime of the Bengals and Dolphins game. Willie Anderson and Isaac Curtis were this year's inductees. Anderson and Curtis joined Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson, and Ken Riley in Bengals...
Centre Daily
Anthony Pittman Is Special Teams ‘Ace’ Learning From Veterans
Linebacker Anthony Pittman was signed to the active 53-man roster this week. Unfortunately, Pittman takes the spot left void since safety Tracy Walker will miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles. Pittman initially joined the Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019 after playing...
Centre Daily
Source: Bills Work Out Justin Zimmer; Should Buffalo Sign DT?
Defensive tackle was to have been a position of strength for the Buffalo Bills in 2022. However, the depth chart has recently been decimated by injury. As such, the Bills are in the market for help along the defensive line ... and they may turn to an old friend to get it.
Centre Daily
Best Dolphins-Bengals Betting Bonuses, Promos & Free Bets For Thursday Night Football
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Two of the great young quarterbacks in the NFL will square off this Thursday night when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins take their perfect 3-0 record to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. This awesome matchup makes is the perfect time for bettors to grab the top sportsbook promo codes available to them and cash in on more than $4000 worth of Thursday Night Football betting bonuses.
Centre Daily
Lousy at Lambeau: Patriots (Almost) Never Win at Green Bay
Lambeau Field was built in Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1957. The Boston/New England Patriots have been playing professional football since 1959. Between them, the Patriots and Green Bay Packers have two of the richest heritages in the NFL with a combined 10 Super Bowls. But in one of the weirdest...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins for 59-Yard Touchdown Against Dolphins
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 59-yard touchdown on 3rd-and-11 with 2:50 remaining in the first half to give the Bengals a 14-6 lead over the Dolphins. Watch the play below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and...
Centre Daily
Deion Sanders and Shedeur Sanders Challenge ‘The Level of Competition’ Narrative
On September 20, 2020, sportswriters and pundits scoffed at his appointment as a college football head coach. These days, his interviews, recruiting strategies, and press conference quotes have his one-time naysayer hinging on his every word. Jackson State's leader, Deion Sanders, has not only breathed life into HBCU football and...
Centre Daily
Giants Promote Cornerback Fabian Moreau from Practice Squad
The New York Giants have promoted cornerback Fabian Moreau from their practice squad to the 53-man roster and have put receiver Sterling Shepard (knee) on injured reserve. Moreau, 6-foot, 200 pounds, was a standard practice squad elevation for the Giants in the last two weeks. He's played in 56 total snaps, 32 in coverage, and has six tackles, one stop, and has allowed three pass completions (out of five targets) for 33 yards, 15 after the catch for a 79.6 NFL rating.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Tyrese Maxey, James Harden Draining Shots From Logo
The Philadelphia 76ers participated in their third training camp session on Thursday morning. Earlier this week, the 76ers wrapped up their media day in Camden, New Jersey, and then boarded a flight to Charleston, South Carolina, for camp. When the Sixers geared up for their Thursday morning practice, cameras were...
Centre Daily
Duke claims lead in players at NBA training camps
With NBA preseason games beginning this weekend, 28 former Duke basketball players remain on training camp rosters, spanning 19 different teams. According to the graphic in the program's tweet on Thursday night recognizing the feat, that count of NBA Blue Devils ranks No. 1 nationally. But upon closer inspection of...
