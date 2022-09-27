ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

12 News

Seen them? Mesa police looking for 3 missing teens last seen at school Thursday

MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating three teenage boys missing since Thursday morning. Police said Christian Taylor, Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and Tyler Whittaker were last seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they have not been seen or heard from since.
MESA, AZ
12 News

Woman and dog found dead after house fire in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman and her dog were found dead at a residence in Tempe Wednesday morning. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue and Mesa Fire and Medical responded to the fire at a four-plex near University and McClintock drives. On scene, crews found a fire in the bedroom of...
TEMPE, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Arizona State
Arizona Crime & Safety
Surprise, AZ
12 News

Police investigating woman's death in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a woman's death Tuesday night near 27th Avenue and Missouri Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area at about 11 p.m. and discovered 42-year-old Teana Yameka Pruitt suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
12 News

Valley family preparing to file lawsuit against Phoenix PD after loved one shot and killed

PHOENIX — It's been nearly a week since Ali Osman was killed in a shooting involving Phoenix police. It was Saturday evening when Phoenix police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane. They reportedly asked the 34-year-old to stop, but when he didn't, both officers fired their weapons, hitting him. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON

UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man who was shot by police as he was walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven filled with people was armed with guns, loaded magazines, knives and an axe and thought demons were after him. The man was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Ries Manning, who was released from the hospital and booked on Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix man on meth accused in PetSmart arson, police say

PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was arrested in a bizarre arson case at a PetSmart on Monday. Investigators say Richard Gutierrez Jr. went into a Petsmart location near 31st Avenue and Peoria and used a lighter to set two large bags of dog food on fire. Store employees reportedly smelled...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley

W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/

