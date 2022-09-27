Read full article on original website
Seen them? Mesa police looking for 3 missing teens last seen at school Thursday
MESA, Ariz. — The Mesa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating three teenage boys missing since Thursday morning. Police said Christian Taylor, Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and Tyler Whittaker were last seen around 9:11 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Dobson and Baseline roads. Police said they have not been seen or heard from since.
AZFamily
Grandparents say Phoenix teen recovering after being hit by suspected drunk driver
Former friend of "Zombie Hunter" provides new insight on alleged killer. Eric Braverman describes Miller as quiet and polite but said there was something that made Miller different from the rest of the people in the cosplay scene. Kari Lake answers questions about pre-statehood law, abortion stance. Updated: 1 hour...
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Woman and dog found dead after house fire in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — A woman and her dog were found dead at a residence in Tempe Wednesday morning. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue and Mesa Fire and Medical responded to the fire at a four-plex near University and McClintock drives. On scene, crews found a fire in the bedroom of...
Police investigating woman's death in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to a woman's death Tuesday night near 27th Avenue and Missouri Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the area at about 11 p.m. and discovered 42-year-old Teana Yameka Pruitt suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.
fox10phoenix.com
Family member IDs woman found dead in Tempe bedroom fire
Firefighters say a woman and a dog were found dead on Sept. 28 after a fire broke out in the bedroom of a home near University and McClintock Drives. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Missing hiker found dead near Cave Creek trail
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Volunteer searchers found the body of Kathleen Patterson, who had been missing since Sunday. Patterson, 60, was last seen at her home before going on a hike at the Spur Cross conservation area near Cave Creek, authorities said. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office,...
Valley family preparing to file lawsuit against Phoenix PD after loved one shot and killed
PHOENIX — It's been nearly a week since Ali Osman was killed in a shooting involving Phoenix police. It was Saturday evening when Phoenix police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane. They reportedly asked the 34-year-old to stop, but when he didn't, both officers fired their weapons, hitting him. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE FOUND — NEW ALERT MISSING FATHER AND SON
UPDATE The Father and son have been located safe in the Prescott Area, apparently their vehicle got stuck and they got a ride out. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the publics help with the whereabouts of Landon (14) and his father Bruce Bartlett (50) who were said to be mining in the Blue Tank Rd & Constellation Rd area of Wickenburg on September 27, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced
PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
AZFamily
Man shot by officers at Phoenix 7-Eleven was armed with 4 guns, knives, ammo
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the man who was shot by police as he was walking into a Phoenix 7-Eleven filled with people was armed with guns, loaded magazines, knives and an axe and thought demons were after him. The man was identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Ries Manning, who was released from the hospital and booked on Wednesday.
ABC 15 News
Silent Witness: Man found shot, killed under SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass
PHOENIX — Silent Witness is looking for the public's help after a man was found shot and killed under the SR 51 and McDowell Road underpass on the morning of September 18. Police were called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. where they found 59-year-old Rick Wagge, who had been shot while sitting under the bridge.
AZFamily
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they have located the body of a woman who went missing after going for a hike in Cave Creek over the weekend. Deputies say 60-year-old Kathleen Patterson left her house to go to the Spur Cross...
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man on meth accused in PetSmart arson, police say
PHOENIX - A Phoenix man was arrested in a bizarre arson case at a PetSmart on Monday. Investigators say Richard Gutierrez Jr. went into a Petsmart location near 31st Avenue and Peoria and used a lighter to set two large bags of dog food on fire. Store employees reportedly smelled...
Student hospitalized after struck by stray bullet near Grand Canyon University, officials say
PHOENIX — A student was hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet near Grand Canyon University Wednesday night. University officials said there was an off-campus dispute near 36th and Vermont avenues that led to multiple gunshots being fired. GCU said two stray bullets entered the GCU campus. One...
Arizona woman missing after going on hike, car found near trailhead: deputies
The search continued for Kathleen Patterson, 60, who was last seen at home before going hiking on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona, on Sunday, authorities said.
AZFamily
Woman and 6-year-old boy found dead at a home in San Tan Valley
W Scottsdale's mega suite comes with hefty price tag of $15K per night!. The mega suite features a pool table and 1,500 square foot patio, and celebrities like Drake and Usher have stayed there!. Search continues for missing hiker Kathleen Patterson. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The search continues for...
12news.com
They both lost limbs to suspected drunk drivers. Now they're finding support through friendship
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two Valley residents have formed a friendship and found strength in each other after losing limbs to suspected drunk drivers. “She keeps me motivated and knows what I’m going through,” Jeremiah Washington said. On June 25, about two weeks after his birthday, an alleged...
12news.com
Woman killed in overnight Phoenix shooting identified by police
A woman is dead after a shooting in Phoenix near 27th and Missouri avenues. She has been identified as 42-year-old Teana Yameka Pruitt.
12 News
