PHOENIX — It's been nearly a week since Ali Osman was killed in a shooting involving Phoenix police. It was Saturday evening when Phoenix police say Osman was throwing rocks at a police cruiser near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane. They reportedly asked the 34-year-old to stop, but when he didn't, both officers fired their weapons, hitting him. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO