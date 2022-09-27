Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
How J.D. Davis Has Fared Since Being Traded by New York Mets
NEW YORK - You never really know what you have until It's gone. This old adage is proving to be the case with ex-Mets third baseman/DH J.D. Davis, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants at the deadline and has since torn the cover off the ball. On August...
Centre Daily
Breaking Down Josh Jung’s Career Night For Rangers
Texas Rangers rookie Josh Jung had a career night against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. He finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, 5 RBI and two run scores. The Rangers won, 5-0. But just how historic was his game from a Rangers perspective? Here are all of the things...
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Embraces Opportunity With Bullpen Role
Adversity is the name of the game for the Dodgers with Tommy Kahnle being the latest victim of learning to overcome it. Kahnle was placed on 60-day IL earlier this season with a bone bruise in his right elbow and has since cemented himself with a role in the Dodgers lineup.
Centre Daily
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Set to Return from IL to Face Colorado
When good news comes from the potential return of All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin, people listen. Luckily for fans this is something worth monitoring as now there is a date set for Gonsolin's anticipated return. Gonsolin has been sidelined with a forearm injury which originally thought wouldn't keep him out for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Centre Daily
The 2022 Guardians Have Something In Common With The 1995 Indians
They're constantly battling at the end of games when all hope seems lost. Their seven walk-offs this season as just one example of the relentlessness this team has. Thursday night's victory over the Tampa Bay Rays was a fantastic example of this. The Guardians hadn't scored a run until the eighth inning. However, they managed to string to gether base hit after base hit from Will Brennan, Steven Kwan, and Oscar Gonzalez (all rookies I might add) to put themselves in the lead by one run, during their last at-bat, heading into the ninth.
Comments / 0