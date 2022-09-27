Read full article on original website
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Ballet breaks ground on new building, quadrupling its size
The Philadelphia Ballet has ceremoniously broken ground on a new building that will nearly quadruple the size of its home on North Broad Street. Construction of the new five-story building of glass and steel, which will contain a black-box performance space, rehearsal spaces, and administrative offices, is expected to begin early next year at an anticipated cost of $35 million.
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in Montgomery County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be...
Hundreds gather in Roxborough for vigil following deadly shooting
The community of Roxborough gathered at Gorgas Park Thursday evening to grieve and pray following Tuesday’s deadly shooting near Roxborough High School. Chaplains and pastors were there to aid those grieving in the community through prayer at the park next to the school. The shooting has deeply affected the...
‘What are they going to do next?’: Health concerns emerge as officials get ready to clean up Camden’s toxic pile of dirt
Isa Martinez said the lot across the street from her home in Camden’s Bergen Square neighborhood was empty until about two years ago. That’s when she said trucks started to bring debris to dump on the site. “The houses are shaking, everything is just going crazy,” she said....
Suspects sought after deadly shooting outside Roxborough High School
Police searched Wednesday for at least two people they believe were behind a shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed one 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage. Nicholas Elizalde, of suburban Havertown, was killed in the ambush as he and the other teens, all football...
14-year-old killed, four students injured in shooting near Roxborough High School
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. A 14-year-old is dead following a shooting near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Four others were injured. Authorities on Wednesday identified the victim...
Philly mayor bans guns at city recreation facilities
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Guns are not allowed to be carried at indoor or outdoor recreation facilities in Philadelphia under an executive order signed by Mayor Jim Kenney Tuesday.
Philly care home resident died with paper jammed in windpipe, lawsuit alleges
Cheryl Yewdall spent most of her life at a Philadelphia care home for people with developmental disabilities. It was there, on Jan. 26, that the 50-year-old was found face down on the floor, in a pool of urine, suffocating on a large wad of paper that had been stuffed down her throat.
Police: Philly Wawa reports thousands in damages after being ransacked by roughly 100 juveniles
Police are revealing more about an investigation after roughly 100 juveniles vandalized a Wawa convenience store near Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood Saturday night. During a news conference Monday, Investigators said the Wawa located at the 7000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard is dealing with roughly $10,000 in damages. Officers were able...
Check out one of Pennsylvania’s new state parks: Big Elk Creek in Chester County
It’s a home to bog turtles, short-eared owls, and three rare varieties of orchids. It’s a resting place for migratory birds. And now Big Elk Creek in Chester County is a state park. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday the designation of three new state parks, including 1,712...
Teachers and students use class time to discuss gun violence after Roxborough shooting
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. News of Tuesday’s fatal Roxborough High shooting involving five members of the football team has teachers across Philadelphia again wondering whether and how to help students process yet another act of gun violence.
First responders deploy from Philadelphia to aid victims of Hurricane Ian
Forty-five members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 and all their gear are on their way to South Carolina ahead of Hurricane Ian as the storm is predicted to continue its path through the Southeast. Task Force 1 includes members of the Philadelphia Fire Department and first responders from across the...
Pennsylvania spending $45M to establish 3 new state parks
Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre...
‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
Delco Arts Week, Queertoberfest, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Culture is at the forefront this weekend, from a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month to two new exhibit openings. There’s both a dedicated week and month full of arts and culture activities (many free), from two different entities. It proves that October is already shaping up to be a month where creatives and those who enjoy their work will have plenty of options.
Crozer Health, Prospect sued over plan to close Delaware County Memorial Hospital
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The Foundation for Delaware County is taking Crozer Health and its parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, to court over their plan to shut down Delaware County Memorial Hospital.
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers strike, again
Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on strike, forming a picket line early Monday morning at the museum’s North Entrance on Kelly Drive. The “wall-to-wall” union of about 180 workers from nearly every department at the museum has been negotiating for its first contract for two years.
To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law
Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
Doing more good than harm: Conflicting feelings on the frontlines of harm reduction
This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. When Joe Quinn started out working in harm reduction — he had his doubts. “It was just so out there,” Quinn said. “I believed it...
Opera Philadelphia premieres ‘Black Lodge,’ combining classical with industrial goth music
“Black Lodge,” a dark psychological opera premiering this weekend during Opera Philadelphia O22 festival, combines classical operatic tropes with the sounds of hard industrial rock and roll. Listeners at times will hear something akin to both French baroque music and Nine Inch Nails, while watching the opera’s main character,...
