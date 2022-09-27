ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Ballet breaks ground on new building, quadrupling its size

The Philadelphia Ballet has ceremoniously broken ground on a new building that will nearly quadruple the size of its home on North Broad Street. Construction of the new five-story building of glass and steel, which will contain a black-box performance space, rehearsal spaces, and administrative offices, is expected to begin early next year at an anticipated cost of $35 million.
Philly mayor bans guns at city recreation facilities

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Guns are not allowed to be carried at indoor or outdoor recreation facilities in Philadelphia under an executive order signed by Mayor Jim Kenney Tuesday.
Pennsylvania spending $45M to establish 3 new state parks

Pennsylvania is spending $45 million to add new state parks at a nature preserve in Tunkhannock, on Big Elk Creek in the Philadelphia suburbs and along the Susquehanna River near Wrightsville, officials were set to announce Tuesday. The additions to the state’s 121-park system will be an existing nearly 700-acre...
‘The devil is in the details’: Councilmember Thomas issues Philly gun violence prevention recommendations

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. After spending the summer at “gun court,” the arraignment court where many weapons cases are heard, Philadelphia City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas took a three-pronged approach to the city’s gun violence problem: addressing systemic failures; pushing back on the perception of lawlessness; and coordinated court reform.
Delco Arts Week, Queertoberfest, Carly Rae Jepsen, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Culture is at the forefront this weekend, from a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month to two new exhibit openings. There’s both a dedicated week and month full of arts and culture activities (many free), from two different entities. It proves that October is already shaping up to be a month where creatives and those who enjoy their work will have plenty of options.
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers strike, again

Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on strike, forming a picket line early Monday morning at the museum’s North Entrance on Kelly Drive. The “wall-to-wall” union of about 180 workers from nearly every department at the museum has been negotiating for its first contract for two years.
To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law

Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

