ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This weekend Rochester’s top professional chefs will be cooking up brunch at Arbor at the Port. It is for the 14th annual Recipe for a C.U.R.E. It is a fundraiser for the C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, October 2nd. There will be a silent auction that you can be a part of at the event, or from the comfort of home.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO