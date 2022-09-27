ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Head of Action for a Better Community receives state award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A big honor was presented to the head of a Rochester-based nonprofit. On Thursday, Jerome Underwood received the 2022 leadership award from the New York State Community Action Association. He’s the president and CEO of Action for a Better Community. Its mission is to promote and provide opportunities for low-income people and families so they can become self-sufficient.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Superintendents meeting Friday to discuss school security

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A meeting to ensure our schools are safe is happening on Friday. At noon, superintendents from Hilton, Greece, West Irondequoit and Fairport schools will get together to discuss the safety and security of students. They’ll talk about recent changes in the classroom as well as training...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
WHEC TV-10

“GLOW” Hands-On Job Fair held in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. – It’s a job fair where students actually get to try different jobs and see what they like. It’s called the “GLOW With Your Hands” event and it was held at the Batavia fairgrounds on Tuesday. More than 1,000 students from 30 school...
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

C.U.R.E. hosting fundraiser at the port to raise money for Childhood Cancer Association

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This weekend Rochester’s top professional chefs will be cooking up brunch at Arbor at the Port. It is for the 14th annual Recipe for a C.U.R.E. It is a fundraiser for the C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, October 2nd. There will be a silent auction that you can be a part of at the event, or from the comfort of home.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Walk in Penfield on Saturday aims to raise money for suicide prevention

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A walk in Penfield on Saturday aims to raise money for saving lives. The walk at the Veterans Memorial Park Amphitheater, 3100 Atlantic Avenue, is to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. You can register starting at 10 a.m. The walk will start at noon.
PENFIELD, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fire houses lit red to honor Firefighter Elvis Reyes

GATES, N.Y. – The Gates Fire Department lit their fire houses red in memory of Firefighter Elvis Reyes. He spent 20 years with the Rochester Fire Department, and died after complications from surgery last Wednesday. GFD said they will keep their fire houses lit red until October 9th for...
GATES, NY
WHEC TV-10

Salvation Army crews in Rochester on standby to go to Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Salvation Army is currently on standby while the entire state of Florida is under a state of emergency as Hurricane Ian will cause significant damage to the state. The Salvation Army has its mobile feeding unit on standby and disaster teams are waiting for the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester ranks #1 on survey of “most neigborly cities in America”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Our city has its share of problems. Being neighborly isn’t one of them. According to a survey by neighbor.com, Rochester was voted the most neighborly city in America for 2022. The results are based on a variety of factors, including charitable giving, volunteering, generosity, and happiness.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: No more haunted hayride in Williamson?

WILLIAMSON, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about a fan favorite that disappeared. We’re hitting our stride with the fall season, changing leaves, apple picking, corn mazes and more. This also means it’s time for haunts. Ask anyone around here about what is the best...
WILLIAMSON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Road work alert: 390 Exit 10

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews will close two 390 ramps over the next few days. Starting on Friday at 7 a.m., the Exit 10 ramps connecting Interstate 390 and routes 5 and 20 will close until 4 p.m. afternoon for construction. This closure will repeat daily until Tuesday, October 4.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester woman arrested for theft at Byrne Dairy gas station

GATES, N.Y. — Last week, we told you about a Rochester woman arrested after police say she pepper sprayed a store clerk and stole cigarettes from a gas station. Gates police say that woman: Kaila Rivera is in trouble with the law once again. Rivera was released from police custody on Wednesday.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Kelvin Vickers, accused of killing RPD officer, was back in court on two other murder charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Kelvin Vickers, the man charged in the ambush and murder of Rochester police officer Tony Mazurkiewicz, was back in court on Thursday. He’s charged with shooting and killing two other men in Rochester and setting a building on fire. Kelvin Vickers, from Boston, is accused of a shooting on July 19. Then he’s accused of killing two young men and wounding a third on July 20th.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies say domestic incident in Parma ended peacefully

PARMA, N.Y. — A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a domestic incident in Parma just ended a short time ago. A woman called police from outside a home on Winding Country Lane at around 3:30 a.m. A man inside the home refused to leave for some time.

