Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Mystery as ‘top secret hypersonic 5,000mph US spy plane’ spotted flanked by two fighter jets flying near Britain
FLYING high over the North Sea, a mysterious "black triangle" shape flanked by two US fighter jets was spotted by an oil rig worker. The sighting came as there was a flurry of reports of unusual aircraft, unexplained sonic booms, ear-splitting high-pitched shrieks and fast-moving radar dots around Britain. For...
Desperate Chinese residents brawl over food & strip shelves as 21 million people plunged into world’s strictest lockdown
DESPERATE Chinese residents brawled over food and stripped shelves as they tried to stock up on supplies before being plunged into the world's strictest lockdown. The city of Chengdu - home to 21 million people - has been locked down after just 157 new infections were recorded as Beijing continues to pursue its "zero-Covid" policy.
Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder
A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coins worth up to $290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 ($290,000) at auction next month.
Royal Navy engineer, 26, who 'sniggered' as he groped a female sailor's bottom while she climbed up a ladder on HMS Prince of Wales is dismissed from the military
A Royal Navy engineer has been dismissed from the forces for groping a female sailor's bottom as she climbed up a ladder on a £3.1bn aircraft carrier. Able Seaman Daniel Goffey, 26, had been following the sailor on the HMS Prince of Wales when he grabbed her behind and 'sniggered' as she slapped his hands away.
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
Revealed: Moment fighter jet escorts 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into Baltic Sea, killing German family - as body parts are discovered by search team
Footage of the moment a fighter jet escorted a 'ghost plane' that flew for two hours before crashing into the Baltic Sea on Sunday has emerged today, as body parts were discovered by a search team. The jet flew unmanned across northern Germany and out over the sea, before it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tributes to ‘beautiful’ woman, 21, who died ‘accidentally’ inside hotel room
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “beautiful” woman who cops say died accidentally in a hotel room. Chloe Haynes, 21, from Wrexham, North Wales, was found dead in Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel at 6.37am on September 10. Her body was discovered by Merseyside Police in a room after emergency...
Climber witnesses and films moment that left him ‘shaking in boots'
After mountain paths were closed in the Alps following a historic heat wave, those who came to scale the cliffs narrowly avoided another natural disaster. Climbers on Mont Blanc massif, a portion of the Alps that stretches from southeastern France into Italy and Switzerland, narrowly avoided a landslide while scaling the Aiguille du Midi mountain.
Royal Navy weapons officer was removed from nuclear submarine HMS Vanguard when he stated he was Christian and opposed to firing nukes
A nuclear submarine officer who objects to nuclear weapons on religious grounds is suing the Ministry of Defence for discrimination after being removed from a submarine and losing his security clearance. Sub-Lieutenant Antonio Jardim, of joint British-Portugese nationality, told Royal Navy superiors that he was opposed to the use of...
Archaeologists discover the remains of a "female vampire" with a sickle and padlocked toe
Depiction of The Vampire by Philip Burne-Jones (1897)Photo Credit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. The burials of "vampire skeletons" have been discovered in Bulgaria. At least 100 such burials have been found in the region.
Police escorted 200 passengers from a plane after it landed because 1 'inadvertently' missed security before boarding
Qantas said a passenger boarded a flight from Sydney to Melbourne after being allowed to pass from an unscreened to a screened area of the airport.
The mother of a 16-year-old left alone overnight in an airport pleaded with a security guard to look after her daughter
Ainsley Ashton said her teenage daughter was left "abandoned" in an airport after her plane developed a fault and she was then "forgotten".
International Business Times
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Global panic as New York declares a state of emergency after just one case of polio... but is the disease - which once infected 1980s pop legend Ian Dury - as frightening as it seems?
The headlines were alarming: 'Highly contagious polio spreading in the UK for the first time in years' and 'Urgent investigations after rare virus detected' are just a couple of examples. Another simply read: 'Polio horror.'. In late June, health officials announced they had picked up poliovirus during routine checks of...
Granddad's sunken house revealed: Sister, 11, and brother, eight, are delighted to see remains of their old family farmhouse after summer drought DRAINED the reservoir which had covered it in 1964
A family has discovered the remains of their grandfather's childhood home in Wales after a summer drought exposed its long-lost foundations from deep underwater. Classical tenor Aled Wyn Davies, 48, took his two children on the pilgrimage to the farmstead of Aberbiga, mid Wales, as it was revealed for the first time in a generation.
Pie shop owner was so desperate for staff that he bought a 19-room motel just to house new workers
A catering business owner has bought his own 19-room motel to house staff in a bold bid to attract workers and build his town's hospitality industry. Adrian Connors runs his family business at Mackay, in Central Queensland, which includes four cafes, four pie shops, a bar and restaurant. His recent...
A British Airways pilot told his passengers on a flight from Miami to London that the Queen had died
A British Airways pilot broke the news of the Queen's death to his passengers, E! News reported. Passengers and crew on the flight from Miami to London held a moment of silence to honor the Queen. The pilot said the airline was honored that Her Majesty flew with British Airways...
The Queen’s secret signal using a lipstick revealed by former royal footman
IT is no secret that The Queen had a number of different subtle signals to communicate with her staff when in public. A man who worked for the Queen as a royal footman for eight years has revealed her secret signal using a lipstick. Speaking on a special episode of...
Comments / 0