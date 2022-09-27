Read full article on original website
Substance use disorder summit jumpstarts the discourse on stigma reduction
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Consortium on Substance Use and Addiction’s (CSUA) hosted the first annual Substance Use Disorder Stigma Reduction Summit recently at the HUB-Robeson Center in University Park. Organized by the Substance Use Stigma Reduction Collaborative, the event brought in researchers, practitioners and government partners from across Pennsylvania and the nation to consider research, policy and practice around the issue of stigma reduction in numerous fields like criminal justice and healthcare.
Low grades in intro STEM courses may disproportionally deter minority students
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Receiving a grade of C or lower in introductory science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) classes — courses like calculus or general chemistry — makes it less likely for underrepresented minority students to earn a degree in these subjects compared to white students with similar educational backgrounds. A team of researchers, led by Penn State scientists, examined records of 109,070 students from six large, public, research-intensive universities between 2005 and 2018, showing that a low grade in even one of these courses disproportionately impacted underrepresented minority students. The study suggests that new approaches are needed to address the disparity in outcomes for underrepresented STEM students, including a critical examination of institutional structures and policies that may inhibit equity.
Deadline extended for community engaged research fellowship program applications
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Clinical and Translational Science Institute (CTSI)’s Community-Engaged Research Core is accepting applications for the 2023-24 Community-Engaged Research Fellowship Program now through Oct. 24. The program provides training and a mentorship network to scientists interested in advancing their community-engaged research expertise across Penn State campuses.
Eisenhower Teaching Award: Courtney Nagle inspires students’ love for math
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Too often students learn math through disconnected formulas, rules and procedures, but void of underlying concepts, explained Courtney Nagle, associate professor of mathematics education at Penn State Behrend and a recipient of the 2022 Milton S. Eisenhower Award for Distinguished Teaching. Nagle’s classroom, however, is...
Next advancement and promotion for non-tenure-line faculty workshop Oct. 6
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Join the Office of the Vice Provost for Faculty Affairs and colleagues to learn about the promotion process for non-tenure-line faculty and take advantage of the resources and opportunities for growth and advancement. The next promotion and tenure workshop will be held from 2 to...
Penn State announces new senior director of Campus Recreation
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Stephen Kampf has been appointed senior director of Campus Recreation, effective Sept. 26. Kampf comes to Penn State from the State University of New York College at Cortland, where he served two years as the director of recreational sports. Prior to this, Kampf served 14 years as the assistant vice president for Student Affairs and Director of Recreation and Wellness at Bowling Green State University, where he oversaw the recreational sports programs and facility operations, as well as a comprehensive student wellness program that included education on general wellness areas of nutrition, alcohol and other drugs, bystander intervention and sexual health.
Smithsonian internship helps Paterno Fellow explore her history passions
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Paterno Fellow and Schreyer Scholar Jenna Lugo spent the past summer interning with the Smithsonian’s Freedmen’s Bureau Transcription Project. Lugo, a third-year student majoring in political science and history with a minor in global and international studies, utilized the internship to explore her passion for late 19th-century history.
Co-Op Stories: Renee Paetzell inspired by geriatric health care internship
Editor's note: This story is part of a series profiling internship experiences of undergraduate students participating in Penn State Schuylkill Co-Op. For more stories like Paetzell’s, visit schuylkill.psu.edu/co-op-stories. The series is written by Jontae Martin, a fourth-year Penn State Schuylkill student majoring in corporate communication. SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. —...
Things to Do at Penn State: Sept. 30-Oct. 7
What's happening at Penn State? Here's a look at some of the cultural events — both in-person and virtual — taking place across the University:. The Killers — 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4, Bryce Jordan Center, University Park campus. The band brings its "Imploding the Mirage" Tour to Penn State.
Lion Ambassadors to host 'Haunted Valley' on Oct. 7
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — The Penn State Lion Ambassadors will explore University legends and lore at its annual “Haunted Valley” event on Friday, Oct. 7. Free and open to the public, Haunted Valley will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hintz Family Alumni Center and University House. University House is the oldest standing structure on the University Park campus, and was home to 11 Penn State presidents.
