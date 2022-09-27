ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

lakercountry.com

KY 80 in Adair County to be reduced to one lane beginning Monday

KY 80 in neighboring Adair County will be reduced to one lane beginning Monday, October 3rd, as crews perform bridge maintenance, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s District 8 office in Somerset. Work will be performed at mile point 3 on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Expressway overpass between...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on burglary, other charges

A Russell Springs man was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a long list of charges, including first degree burglary, in the early morning hours on Thursday. Adam D. Mann, age 37, was also charged alongside burglary, with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment (police officer), two counts of assault of a police officer third degree, criminal mischief first degree, and two counts of resisting arrest.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
wymt.com

KSP: Golden Alert issued for Pulaski County man

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for a missing man in Pulaski County. According to police, Claude Elmo Klebba, also known as Butch, was last seen at his home in Somerset Wednesday evening. 78-year-old Klebba is 5′9″ and 190 pounds. He has gray...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Southern Kentucky business evacuated following incident involving chemicals

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Thanks to some fast-thinking employees and a quick response from first responders, everyone is ok following an incident at a Southern Kentucky business. It happened Wednesday at the Mr. Gatti’s location in Somerset. In a post on the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team Facebook page,...
SOMERSET, KY
wcluradio.com

Truck rear-ends buggy in midday crash along Sorensen Drive

GLASGOW — Authorities responded to a crash Wednesday morning involving a pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy just before 11:40. The Glasgow Police Department said the crash happened near Sorensen Drive and Grandview Avenue. Officers made contact with two subjects. Roger Richardson was driving a 2019 gray Dodge Ram...
GLASGOW, KY
lakercountry.com

Dive team recovers stolen vehicle from Lake Cumberland

A group of volunteer rescue divers that recently found a sunken two-decades old helicopter in Lake Cumberland has been at it again. According to Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston, earlier this week divers found a vehicle in about 40 feet of water while diving in the lake at Prudy Hill in the Ono area, approximately 250 feet from the boat ramp.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Golden alert canceled after missing woman found safe

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The sheriff’s office tells WYMT Brenda Farley was found safe early Thursday morning. They did not release any other details. Original Story: The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in Laurel County who reportedly has dementia. 77-year-old Brenda Farley was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission

An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
OWENSBORO, KY
wvih.com

Taylor County Man Dies In UTV Accident

Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Taylor County Friday morning. Early investigation revealed a woman was driving east on Bengal Road in a 2013 Honda Odyssey when she rear-ended a Kubota UTV just before 8:30. The man driving the Kubota UTV died at the...
TAYLOR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Name of man accused of robbing Corbin bank released

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, charged with trying to rob a bank in Corbin. Law enforcement agencies from around the area responded to the Community Trust Bank on US-25W in North Corbin after 35-year-old Shawn Fox reportedly entered the bank with a pistol walked in and demanded money. He left the scene with the cash in a red Honda Civic.
CORBIN, KY
WBKO

Glasgow police investigating theft at local Rural King

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft at Rural King. Police said the suspect drove a mid to late 2000s gray Kia Sportage with a removed license plate hooked up to a utility trailer. (STORY CONTINUES BELOW PHOTO)
GLASGOW, KY
wymt.com

Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for bank robbery suspect

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a bank robbery suspect. They said the robbery happened at 12:45 Tuesday afternoon. Corbin police confirmed with WYMT that the reported robbery happened at Community Trust Bank across from KFC. Information is limited, but deputies said...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Elderly man with Alzheimer’s disease goes missing from Somerset

A Golden Alert has been issued for an elderly Somerset man with Alzheimer’s disease. Kentucky State Police is requesting the public’s help locating 78-year-old Claude “Butch” Klebba. He was last seen at his home Wednesday evening at approximately 6:30. Klebba stands five feet, nine inches tall...
SOMERSET, KY
lakercountry.com

Pulaski man arrested by JPD

A Pulaski County man was arrested by Jamestown Police on fleeing and evading police and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol charges on Tuesday evening, according to jail records. William Phillips, age 48, was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Officer Heath...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of Sept. 19, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued at the Barren County Clerk’s Office during the week of Sept. 29, 2022. Mary L. Miller, 28, and Elvin N. Borntreger, 19, both of Hardyville. Malinda D. Yoder Gingrich, 24, of Smiths Grove, and Johnnie A. Gingerich, 28, of Adamsville,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Phyllis Janet Richards, age 75, Formerly of Russell County

Phyllis Janet Richards was born July 13, 1947, in Columbia, and passed away on September 26, 2022, in Lexington. She was a retired homemaker who had resided in Russell County her entire life, and was loved by many. Ms. Richards was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs....
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Jamestown man arrested on drug charges

A Jamestown man was arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon, according to jail records. Prestin A. Sneed, age 29, was arrested by Deputy Corey Meyer with the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first offense (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (cocaine), and with being a persistent felony offender.
JAMESTOWN, KY

