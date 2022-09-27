ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Peñitas man gets 50 years after killing girlfriend with 33-pound cinder block

By Alejandra Yanez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HlmxK_0iBOEGbo00

PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2017 with a heavy cement block.

On Sept. 20, Eduardo Cruz Gonzalez, 34, was found guilty on one count of murder, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated Monday in a news release.

The case dates back to Oct. 1, 2017, when police were dispatched to a home located at the 3900 block of Brittney Street in Peñitas, where they found the body of Adaly Tellez Johnson, 30.

The woman had been bludgeoned to death.

Gonzalez, 29 years old at the time, was in the custody of McAllen police for unrelated charges when sheriff investigators located him, authorities said.

“Our investigators met up with Gonzalez, who admitted to killing the victim during a domestic dispute earlier that morning,” Eddie Guerra, Hidalgo County Sheriff, said in 2017, according to ValleyCentral archives.

According to the news release sent by Hidalgo County this week, Gonzalez was Johnson’s on-and-off boyfriend of eight months. After Johnson attempted to end the relationship with Gonzalez, he attacked and brutally beat her to death, investigators alleged.

Johnson died after a blow to her head with a 33-pound cinder block, authorities determined.

Sheriff Guerra said the Gonzalez and victim were intoxicated at the time of the murder.

The trial was held from Sept. 13 to 19 before the Hon. Judge Fernando Mancias of the 93rd District Court, who on Sept. 20 sentenced Gonzalez to 50 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

“I want to commend ADA J. Enereo Bazan and ADA Michelle V. Beltran for getting this violent offender off our streets,” Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. said. “We encourage anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse to call their local law enforcement agencies and get the help they need. Our Victims Unit is also available to provide victims services. You are not alone.”

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa

EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Edinburg police standoff ends in fatal shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police officers believed an Edinburg man to be armed with a gun when they fatally shot him Tuesday, a police spokesman told ValleyCentral. As of Tuesday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the man. Around noon Tuesday, the man had barricaded himself in his red Silverado pickup for more than an hour, said […]
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Hidalgo County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Hidalgo County, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS: Man arrested on manslaughter charge after fatal crash

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission man was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Alton. Walter Enrique Martinez, 42, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, according to Hidalgo County records. According to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Martinez was arrested […]
ALTON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Human smuggling by plane, second attempt this week

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four people were arrested at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco after a human smuggling attempt by plane on Sunday. On Sept. 25, the Department of Public Safety Special Agents and Homeland Security Investigations Agents noticed seven people dropped off at the airport by two vehicles, followed by the group boarding a […]
WESLACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Cinder Block#Domestic Violence#Prison#Violent Crime#Pe Itas#Hidalgo County Sheriff#Valleycentral#Hon
ValleyCentral

Woman dies in traffic after leaving wrecked car

SOUTH OF LYFORD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman got out of her wrecked car after a single-car crash Sunday morning only to be struck down and killed by another car, authorities said. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the death, which occurred at 5:23 a.m. on US-77 south of the Cameron-Willacy county line. […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy