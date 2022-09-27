Read full article on original website
Related
Salem County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Gilligan, Schalick blank Salem
Nigel Gilligan made six stops in goal to lift Schalick to a 1-0 victory over Salem Thursday in Pittsgrove Township. The win was the fourth in a row for the Cougars (5-3-1). Lena Virga set up Korin Robbins for the game’s only goal. Abby Boggs had 14 saves for...
Camden County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Gloucester Catholic ties Woodstown
Nick Renz scored his team-high sixth goal of the year off an assist from Trey Battle to help Gloucester Catholic earn a 1-1 tie with Woodstown in Sewell. Brent Williams converted a pass from Evan Gao in the 11th minute to give Woodstown a 1-0 lead before Renz tied it in the 31st minute.
Gloucester County boys soccer recap for Sept. 29: Penns Grove topples Pitman
Vincente Bonola finished with two goals and an assist in leading Penns Grove to a 3-1 win over Pitman Thursday in Pitman. The win was the fourth in a row for the Red Devils (6-2). Sebastian Hernandez also scored while Ruben Dominguez notched two assists. Elijah Crispin had the goal...
Burlington County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Delran takes care of NBC
Ciara Carter finished with a goal and an assist to direct Delran to a 3-1 victory over Northern Burlington County Thursday in Delran. Olivia Nunes and Mia Scotto also scored for the Bears (6-4) who won their fifth in a row. Emma Rider added an assist. Ariel Sprague scored for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salem County girls’ soccer recap for Sept. 29: Woodstown tops Gloucester Catholic
Talia Battavio had three goals and an assist as Woodstown defeated Gloucester Catholic, 6-0, Thursday in Deptford Township. Elizabeth Morgan had three assists while Elizabeth Lodge, Tatum Devault and Calista Hunt scored for the Wolverines (5-3). Gloucester Catholic dropped to 2-5. Schalick 7, Wildwood 0. Kerri Jackson had three goals...
Morris County field hockey recap for Sept. 29: Morristown shuts out Mount Olive
Jobella Estiverne led the way for Morristown with two goals and two assists in its 4-0 win over Mount Olive in Morristown. Amanda Ramirez dished out two assists in the victory while Jill Cain and Aoife Nerz recorded one goal each. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Ocean County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Barnegat, Florence take home wins
Camryn White scored both goals for Barnegat as it defeated Jackson Memorial 2-1 in Barnegat. Alyson Sojak assisted with Emalie Menegus posting six saves in goal for Barnegat (7-2-1). Sophia Devaney scored the only goal for Jackson Memorial (2-6) with Nicole Pappalardo assisting. Jordan Czaczkowski had eight saves. Florence 6,...
Mercer County boys soccer roundups for Sept. 29: Hopewell Valley earns shutout; Notre Dame wins
Tom Hooks scored twice to lead Hopewell Valley to a 3-0 win over Trenton, in Trenton. Hopewell Valley (9-1) scored all three goals in the opening half. Alex Syzmanik made seven saves to earn the shutout. Francisco Liima made seven saves for Trenton (2-8). Notre Dame 3, Robbinsville 1. Will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 29: Notre Dame edges Hopewell Valley
Clementine Bowden scored her team-leading sixth goal of the season and Amanda Dressel also found the cage as Notre Dame slipped past Hopewell Valley 2-1 in Trenton. Ellie Marrone had an assist and Adeline Ihlefeld made two saves as Notre Dame improved to 5-1.
Ocean County boys’ soccer recap for Sept. 29:
Nicholas Prosperi had the game’s lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
Middlesex County girls soccer for Sept. 29: Woodbridge tops South Plainfield (PHOTOS)
Renee Wu scored a hat trick, her first three goals of the season, to lead Woodbridge to a 4-2 win over South Plainfield in Woodbridge. Ella Tom added her ninth goal, tied for the team lead, and Tifany Paredes made six saves to help Woodbridge raise its record to 9-1.
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory
South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5
One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 29
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 29, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Check Out The EPIC Replay Of The Beesley’s Point Cooling Tower Implosion
It's was the big piece of news out of South Jersey Thursday morning! You know that big tower that everybody thought was a part of a nuclear power plant that's right in your direct line of vision on the horizon in the Beesley's Point section of Marmora? Well, it's officially NO MORE!
HS football: Statewide single-game best performances through Week 4
Through the first four weeks of the season -- five if you include Week 0 -- we’ve seen some eye-popping single-game statistics put up by players across the state. There have been players who have thrown for more than 300 yards in a game, rushed for more than 200 yards, and have racked up the tackles and touchdowns on a single weekend.
N.J. firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze at senior center
Firefighters on Friday were at the scene of a three-alarm, early morning blaze at a senior center in Mercer County, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at the Ewing Township Senior and Community Center in the 900 block of Lower Ferry Road, according to the Prospect Heights Fire Company.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township
(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
Iconic Local Bar & Grill Sold But Keeping Name in Hamilton, NJ
It's the end of an era, well sort of. The Trentonian is reporting that Rossi's Bar & Grill in Hamilton is in the process of being sold. This is a big deal. Thankfully, the new owner, a longtime friend of the Rossi family and area businessman, will keep the Rossi name for the new place.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
124K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0