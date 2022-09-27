ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Gloucester County, NJ
#Field Hockey#Clearview#Delsea
NJ.com

Ocean County boys’ soccer recap for Sept. 29:

Nicholas Prosperi had the game’s lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory

South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she’s in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

South Jersey Times football picks, Week 5

One of the state’s oldest rivalries is set to resume on Saturday afternoon. The big difference is that a Thanksgiving feast won’t be coming later in the day. Woodstown and Salem, who have been meeting on the gridiron since 1911, are one of the latest Turkey Day casualties, with their annual game on Thanksgiving moved up to the first weekend of October this year due in large part to the conflicts with playoffs in November. That won’t take any of the luster off the matchup, however, as both teams are playing well and have championship aspirations.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

HS football: Statewide single-game best performances through Week 4

Through the first four weeks of the season -- five if you include Week 0 -- we’ve seen some eye-popping single-game statistics put up by players across the state. There have been players who have thrown for more than 300 yards in a game, rushed for more than 200 yards, and have racked up the tackles and touchdowns on a single weekend.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. firefighters battling 3-alarm blaze at senior center

Firefighters on Friday were at the scene of a three-alarm, early morning blaze at a senior center in Mercer County, authorities said. The fire was reported shortly after 3 a.m. at the Ewing Township Senior and Community Center in the 900 block of Lower Ferry Road, according to the Prospect Heights Fire Company.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Lane Shift in Gloucester Township

(Lindenwold, NJ) –South Jersey Gas will be continuing its gas main renewal project in Gloucester and Winslow townships on Thursday Sept. 29 and Friday Sept. 30 between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be a full road closure of Hickstown Road between Erial-Clementon and Erial roads. “Motorists should...
CAMDEN, NJ
