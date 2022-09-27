Read full article on original website
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Pregnant pedestrian hit and killed in crash Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A pregnant pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash by the University of Nebraska Omaha on Tuesday, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). The accident took place around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at 62nd and Dodge streets. After...
Police say 13-year-old shot to death near Omaha park
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha were searching Thursday for a suspect or suspects in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy near a city park. The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Hanscom Park in southeast Omaha, police said. Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the area found Lenny Rodriguez, 13, with a gunshot wound.
KETV.com
Pregnant woman dies after being struck by car, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department confirmed a pregnant woman has died after being hit by a car around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Police said Shelby Cherek, 35, of Bennington, walked out onto a crosswalk against the traffic signal near 62nd and Dodge streets. She was hit by a 61-year-old man who police said remained at the scene.
KETV.com
Authorities report help-an-officer call after pursuit with armed suspects
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said officers called for backup Thursday night when a pursuit after armed parties ended in a crash. Officers initially were checking a car just after 10 p.m. near Blair High Road. Police say a pursuit began shortly after that. Two minutes later, authorities said the suspect car crashed near 99th and Browne streets, just south of Fort Street.
KETV.com
Two people found dead at Bennington home, investigation underway
BENNINGTON, Neb. — Bennington police and Douglas County deputies found two people dead inside a home in Bennington early Friday morning. Sgt. John McFarland with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the scene near 158th and Fourth streets around 1:30 a.m. for a "check well-being" call.
1011now.com
Pregnant pedestrian dies after being struck in traffic in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday that a Bennington woman had died after being struck in traffic Wednesday night. Police determined that Shelby Cherek, 35, who was 22 weeks pregnant, walked into a marked crosswalk after 8 p.m. Tuesday at 62nd and Dodge streets. The investigation revealed she...
1011now.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
KETV.com
Surveillance cameras capture male suspect breaking into three houses, Omaha police say
OMAHA, Neb. — One man, three thefts, including a home invasion — that's who Omaha police are looking for, and you can see him in KETV Crime Stoppers. They say this all happened on Sept. 16. The first incident was near 68th and Dodge streets. Video shows the...
klin.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Car Crash
A Lincoln couple was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Morrill County. The couple has been identified as 74 year old Joyce Glaesemann and 75 year old William Glaesemann. The Nebraska State Patrol says the Glaesemann’s Subaru Forester passed a semi and then attempted to make a left...
KETV.com
Two people from Lincoln die in crash involving semi-truck, according to Nebraska State Patrol
MORRILL COUNTY, Neb. — Two people from Lincoln died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Morrill County, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 1 p.m., a Subaru Forester traveling westbound on Link 62A passed a westbound. semi-truck and then attempted to make a left turn, according to a...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities probe fatal Oakland shooting
The Nebraska State Patrol said they are assisting a northeast Nebraska Sheriff’s office and police department in an investigation for a fatal shooting in Oakland. The NSP said they are helping the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department with investigating a shooting that happened in Oakland Tuesday night.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigating after 13-year-old boy found fatally shot
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police said they are investigating a homicide that happened on Wednesday night. Officers said they were called to 1901 Park Ave around 11:50 p.m., in regards to gunshots being fired. OPD said that upon arrival, they located a victim at 2910 Shirley St with a gunshot...
KETV.com
Nebraska law enforcement says one person dead after shooting Tuesday night
OAKLAND, Neb. — One person died in a shooting Tuesday evening in Oakland, authorities said. Law enforcement said they responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday night near the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue. According to on-scene officers and deputies, they located 32-year-old Ryan Schuman...
KETV.com
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire is essentially a trash fire. It's not threatening any buildings and, no one has been hurt.
KETV.com
Lincoln police arrest man for second homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Lincoln man has been arrested for a second homicide, according to Lincoln law enforcement. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 56-year-old William Wright in connection with the death of 49-year-old Ronnie Patz. Wright is facing charges of first-degree murder and use of a weapon...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
KETV.com
Omaha man booked into Douglas County Corrections for second-degree murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — An Omaha murder suspect who was arrested in Arkansas earlier this month was booked into Douglas County Corrections on Thursday. Wuanya Smith, 20, was booked for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a gun by a prohibited person and violation of probation related to the shooting death of 22-year-old Anthony Collins.
WOWT
House fire in Omaha neighborhood displaces family of seven
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of seven has been displaced after a house fire in an Omaha neighborhood. It’s reported the cause of the fire was an accident due to an electrical event. Crews responded to a house near 58th & NW Radial Hwy and saw smoke on the scene Thursday morning.
Mills County Sheriff's Office seeking help identifying remains of man found
The Mills County Sheriff's Office is looking for the help identifying the remains of a man found in the Missouri River on April 23.
WOWT
Woman killed, three injured in 4-car crash in northwest Omaha
A Nebraska state senator says he will bring back a concealed carry gun bill to next year's session and make it his priority. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines,...
