Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Daddy Put Mommy by a Tree” – 3-Year-Old Makes Shocking Claim After Mom Vanishes Without a Trace During a Bitter DivorceFatim HemrajBoulder, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter legendary among Denver homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Popular super market chain opening another new location in Colorado next monthKristen WaltersDenver, CO
New businesses join Brighton’s Palizzi MarketplaceMargaret JacksonBrighton, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Related
Man running with rifle arrested in Englewood after shots fired call
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A man who was seen running with a rifle not far from an area where gunshots were reported on Wednesday night was arrested after a woman was found dead nearby. Englewood Police officers responded to the shots fired call around 9:57 p.m. Wednesday in the area...
Denver officer shot in neck, suspect killed
A Denver police officer has been shot and injured and a suspect is dead, according to the Broomfield Police Department.
Woman killed in Englewood shooting
The Englewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday night that left a woman dead.
Lakewood Police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Police said a driver heading west on West Colfax Avenue hit a pedestrian at Kendall Street just before 7 p.m. and kept going. The vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teenage Girl Crashes SUV Into Colorado Home During Police Chase
Deputies pursued the SUV after responding to reports of gunshots at a huge house party.
Man with walker seriously injured in Wheat Ridge hit-and-run crash
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash that left a man with a walker seriously hurt Thursday night. Police said a man tripped and fell onto Kipling Street near West 41st Avenue while using a walker, then was hit by a car that took off. He is now in critical condition.
Do you recognize this vehicle? It’s wanted in a deadly hit-and-run
Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who hit a person in Lakewood and fled the scene.
Police looking for car, passengers after beckoning to 9-year-old girl
Police are looking for surveillance footage or information after a 9-year-old girl was beckoned to approach a man in a car.
IN THIS ARTICLE
sentinelcolorado.com
Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide
AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
Body found at Poudre River Trailhead
The Windsor Police Department is investigating after a body was found at the Poudre River Trailhead on Thursday morning.
DA won't charge Fort Collins officer in shooting of 18-year-old man
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer who shot an 18-year-old man twice after responding to a disturbance call this month will not be charged, in part because the man took a "shooting position" and pointed a shotgun directly at officers. The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office...
Greeley double homicide suspect arrested in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man wanted for killing two people in Greeley. The Greeley Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Paul Anthony Delgado Jr., 42, in connection with the March homicides of 47-year-old Corry Allen Lieby and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man accused of luring girl into rec center closet pleads guilty
LAKEWOOD, Colo — A former Lakewood rec center employee who was accused of luring a young girl into a closet during an event last year pleaded guilty this month to two charges related to the incident. Anthony Frisk was arrested on Sept. 25, 2021 after he was detained by...
Truck theft caught on camera
CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner fired a gun at a man and woman early Sunday morning after he interrupted their efforts to steal his truck from the driveway of his Centennial home. The 23-year-old victim caught the man and woman stealing his blue Dodge pick-up truck from his driveway...
9News
Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide
DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
Suspects got away with nothing during fatal robbery attempt at Lakewood car wash
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One of the four suspects arrested in connection with the killing of a man at a Lakewood car wash has five prior felony convictions and was on federal probation at the time of the killing. Keandre Mims, Robert Solano and two juveniles face charges in the...
Colorado escapee stole $700,000 while in prison: indictment
A man who escaped from a federal prison in Littleton in 2018 may have stolen more than $700,000 while he was still behind bars.
2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora
AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
Suspect in Aurora Police shooting killed himself, Denver Police says
Investigators have identified the suspect that Aurora Police officers pursued and shot, Saturday. They've also released more details about the shooting. They say the man shot and killed himself.The suspect was identified Tuesday as Anthony Edwards, 31. According to Denver Police, Aurora Police officers approached a car that had no license plate at a gas station at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.The gas station was in the city and county of Denver, near the border of Aurora.The officers approached Edwards as he left the store, but investigators say he immediately fled. The officers chased him...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
30K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 6