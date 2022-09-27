ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Lakewood Police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood police are looking for the driver who left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian Thursday night. Police said a driver heading west on West Colfax Avenue hit a pedestrian at Kendall Street just before 7 p.m. and kept going. The vehicle...
LAKEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

Man with walker seriously injured in Wheat Ridge hit-and-run crash

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash that left a man with a walker seriously hurt Thursday night. Police said a man tripped and fell onto Kipling Street near West 41st Avenue while using a walker, then was hit by a car that took off. He is now in critical condition.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Police: Man shot by officers in Aurora Saturday died by suicide

AURORA, | Police now say a man who was shot by Aurora police officers during a chase in on Saturday shot himself in the head at the same time, and his death has been ruled a suicide. The Sentinel has requested the police body camera video, but it has not...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Greeley double homicide suspect arrested in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man wanted for killing two people in Greeley. The Greeley Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Paul Anthony Delgado Jr., 42, in connection with the March homicides of 47-year-old Corry Allen Lieby and 17-year-old Raul Calihua-Calihua.
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Truck theft caught on camera

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A homeowner fired a gun at a man and woman early Sunday morning after he interrupted their efforts to steal his truck from the driveway of his Centennial home. The 23-year-old victim caught the man and woman stealing his blue Dodge pick-up truck from his driveway...
CENTENNIAL, CO
9News

Police searching for 17-year-old suspect in east Denver homicide

DENVER — Police are searching for a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a man in east Denver earlier this year. The Denver Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. July 28 in the 5700-block of East 10th Avenue, near Mayfair Park in the Montclair neighborhood. The victim was found shot inside his home, police said. He was identified as Steven Salazar, 28.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings

GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

2 arrested in deadly shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo — Two suspects were arrested in the deadly shooting of a 39-year-old man earlier this month, the Aurora Police Department said Tuesday. Aram Cooper, 25, and Crystal Purcell, 42, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in the shooting of Paul Stone, police said. > The video...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Suspect in Aurora Police shooting killed himself, Denver Police says

Investigators have identified the suspect that Aurora Police officers pursued and shot, Saturday. They've also released more details about the shooting. They say the man shot and killed himself.The suspect was identified Tuesday as Anthony Edwards, 31. According to Denver Police, Aurora Police officers approached a car that had no license plate at a gas station at the intersection of East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way.The gas station was in the city and county of Denver, near the border of Aurora.The officers approached Edwards as he left the store, but investigators say he immediately fled. The officers chased him...
DENVER, CO
