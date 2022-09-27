Local Students Cultivate Resume Skills And More At ‘Forget Algebra’ Workshop Led By LAHS Alumnus Nathan Delgado

Read full article on original website
New Mexico Consortium Donates Tech Equipment To Local Schools
Students from Mesa del Sol Charter School in Santa Fe visit the New Mexico Consortium in Los Alamos September 21. Photo Courtesy NMC. The New Mexico Consortium (NMC) recently has donated equipment and tech supplies to local schools as part of an ongoing effort to advance science education and support local communities. Recycling outdated equipment that is still in good working condition also helps to reducing unnecessary waste.
Obituary: Peggy Reneau Sept. 11, 1952 – Sept. 15, 2022
Peggy Reneau of White Rock passed away on September 15, 2022, of complications that followed treatment for lymphoma. She was born Margaret Ruth Youngman on September 11, 1952, and raised on a farm in Winfield, Iowa. She was an athletic girl, playing basketball and running in high school, as well as playing saxophone in the marching band.
Los Alamos JJAB And Public Library Youth Services To Host Community Playdate Oct. 1
The youth services department at the public library and Los Alamos JJAB are coordinating a community playdate at Ashley Pond. Following the regularly scheduled library Music and Movement program (9:30-10 am), several groups representing services and programs for children ages 0-6 will host outdoor fun and games from 10 am- 12 pm. Information about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, and classes and services from First Born Los Alamos and Family Strength Network will be available from the programming staff. The nearby Youth Activity Center will open its doors for parents and caregivers to see the facility and learn about what is available for children in third through eighth grade after school. Snacks will be provided by Los Alamos JJAB.
Kiwanis Hear From Los Alamos Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Tracie Stratton
Tracie Stratton was inducted into the Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos September 20 and is pictured here with her sponsor, Morrie Pongratz. Courtesy photo. LAMC CEO Tracie Stratton addresses the Kiwanis Club September 20. Courtesy photo. BY BROOKE DAVIS. Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos. Tracie Stratton, the new chief executive...
Site Visit At 4 P.M. Added To Sept. 29 Golf Course Phase 2 Design Concepts Workshop
The Community is invited to participate in a design workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, in the Los Alamos Golf Course Clubhouse Community Room located at 4290 Diamond Dr. Hosted by the Los Alamos Public Works Department, the design team will discuss Phase 2 design concept options for the Golf Course Improvement Project.
Jaywalkers pose danger along ART lane by the University of New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An ART bus lane by UNM at Central and Columbia has several people jaywalking nonstop. On Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit after not looking both ways. Several people who walk the area say they don’t realize the buses travel both east and westbound on the same lane from each direction. In a one-hour […]
Loud Mufflers Receive Hearing at Tonight’s Santa Fe City Council
At tonight’s 5 pm City Council meeting (viewable on the city’s YouTube page), the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on proposed changes to the city’s Uniform Traffic Ordinance governing mufflers and emission control devices, along with the possibility of increasing fines for violating muffler noise violations (item #17, so toward the end). According to a memo from Santa Fe Police Deputy Chief Matthew Champlin, both SFPD and the City Council have received increasing numbers of complaints in recent years regarding “loud modified mufflers,” which “have a direct impact on the quality of life in several areas of the city. This includes not only high pedestrian traffic and open commerce areas such as the Santa Fe Plaza and downtown area, but also residential neighborhoods throughout the city.” In response, Champlin’s memo notes, city officials have had numerous meetings to discuss “innovative ideas for the enforcement of muffler noise violations,” with one key issue emerging as the “relatively high impact on the quality of life and comparatively low fine imposed for such violations.” To wit: The current fine is $25, regardless of how many citations one has. The proposed bill would increase the initial fine from $25 to an amount not less than $250 nor more than $500 for the first violation and implements a fine of $500 for successive violations. According to a fiscal impact report, SFPD currently issues approximately 30 muffler violation citations annually. The bill also amends the law to specify that anyone who modifies or offers to modify a muffler in such a way that it increases the noise, fumes or smoke exhaust is violating the law; selling devices that increase noise, fume or smoke also would be illegal. In California, by the way, the governor has a bill on his desk that would require drivers to fix their mufflers within three months or risk having their registrations suspended. Lastly, Vice magazine a few years back asked people (men people) why they make their car engines so loud, in case you too were wondering.
Balloon Fiesta pilots to launch from New Mexico schools Friday
Almost 200 Balloon Fiesta pilots will participate in the Albuquerque Aloft. Hot-air balloons will be launched from schools in Rio Rancho and Albuquerque. The balloons will be at select schools this Friday as a preview before the 50th Balloon Fiesta. This year's fiesta will start Oct. 1 and concludes on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Get your kicks at this new Route 66 visitors center
Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque have developed a Route 66 Visitors Center, 12200 Central Ave. SW, just east of Nine Mile Hill and west of the city limits, near Atrisco Vista and I-40. The 21,000-square-foot multipurpose center includes a banquet/event hall, outdoor amphitheater, Route 66 museum, taproom, gift...
City of Santa Fe hosting e-waste collection event
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe is hosting a free, drive-through e-waste collection event Saturday, October 1. The event will be held at the Buckman Road Recycling and Transfer Station from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. All you need to do is drive up with your e-waste and staff from the city […]
Cuba AD, Former Escalante and Coronado Coach Remembered
Jason Binion, who played football and coached at Escalante High School, was the athletic director at Coronado High School, and most recently athletic director at Cuba High School, died on Sept. 17 at the age of 44. Binion grew up in Tierra Amarilla. At Escalante, he was an all-star football...
Former Volcano Vista star Natalia Chavez inks NIL deal with national brand
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Before Natalia Chavez has played a single minute of Lobo basketball, she has already earned a NIL deal from a national brand. The former Volcano Vista standout is part of the Degree Breaking Limits team that aims to inspire people to push beyond their limits. “I just help share my story as […]
Developers in Santa Fe trying to pack higher-density housing onto plots
Santa Fe continues to be a hotspot for new housing, with developers now jockeying to fit more people onto parcels of land.
Animal Humane New Mexico discusses latest adoption events
Coming together for a good cause. We are weeks away from the 40th annual Doggie Dash and Dawdle. This event is a huge pet party but it is also a fundraiser to help Animal Humane New Mexico continue its efforts to help pets. This week they brought by Cantaloupe a...
SFPD Arrests Teen Suspect in August Homicide
Santa Fe Police yesterday arrested and charged 16-year-old Judah Elijah Trujillo with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence in the death of Samuel Cordero, 60, who died at Ragle Park on Aug. 10 from a gunshot wound to his head. Santa Fe Police Captain Aaron Ortiz tells SFR Trujillo was identified after police conducted a wide search of GPS data near the park during the wee hours of Aug. 10 and found Cordero and the suspect “were the only ones that were in park at that time.” Investigators learned Cordero had left his job at a nearby senior care center just after 2 am; a man walking his dog in the park found Cordero’s body face down on the ground under a pavilion approximately two hours later. Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies confirmed to SFR her office assisted police with executing a search warrant to obtain the GPS data police say they used to find Trujillo, but she says the case has not been fully turned over to her office. Ortiz says police have some “theories” about motive, but would not discuss specifics. Police apprehended Trujillo at an apartment in the area of Rufina Street and Richards Avenue “without incident,” SFPD says, and transported and booked him into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center. The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at (505) 955-5265.
In Loving Memory of Derek Joseph Duran
Derek was born on February 2, 1994, to Melissa and Albert Duran in Raton, New Mexico. Derek grew up in the Springer community. He liked to fish, hunt, and played sports for SHS. He graduated from Springer High School in May of 2012. He went on to study Forestry at Western New Mexico University then moved to Albuquerque from Silver City in 2017. In 2014, Derek graduated from the Army National Guard basic training, eventually serving eight years in the National Guard, and went on to complete deployment in Djibouti, Africa from September 2019 to August 2020. Derek was employed as a Security Officer for the Albuquerque Airport since 2018.
Fall Arts And Craft Fair Is Saturday At Fuller Lodge Lawn During Day Of Arts And Culture
The Los Alamos Arts Council will be hosting a full day of activities in conjunction with Los Alamos Main Street and the Los Alamos Creative District. Start your day at our Fall Arts and Craft Fair! Over 80 vendors will take over the lawn at Fuller Lodge from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find returning and new favorites and enjoy the crisp fall weather.
APS: Albuquerque High School shelter in place lifted
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The shelter in place announced by Albuquerque Public Schools due to police activity has been lifted. They say police searched the school and did not find a threat. APS says there is no bus service. Families picking up students are asked to enter the campus...
Wu-Tang Clan plays chess at Albuquerque community center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Members of the Wu-Tang Clan stopped at an Albuquerque community center to play chess. The group had the day off from touring and stopped by the Jack Candelaria Community Center to play chess. The kids who participated were part of an after-school program. “Wu-tang, chess has always been one of the highlights […]
Boomerang Consignment & Resale Runs 10 Percent Off Everything Sale
Stop by Boomerang Consignment & Resale at 1247 Central Avenue in Los Alamos and take advantage of the 10 percent off everything sale currently underway. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
