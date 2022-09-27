ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

NJ.com

Ocean County boys' soccer recap for Sept. 29:

Nicholas Prosperi had the game's lone goal as Southern Regional picked up the 1-0 victory over Brick Memorial Thursday in Brick Township. Nathaniel Bott made three saves in earning the shutout as the Rams (5-3) won their fifth in a row. Brick Memorial fell to 1-4-3. Central Regional 1,...
Sussex County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 29: Wallkill Valley downs Kittatinny

Dante Torres scored the only goal of the game for Wallkill Valley in its 1-0 win over Kittatinny in Hampton. William Hasbrouck recorded three saves in the shutout.
South Carolina commit leads Hunterdon Central girls soccer to victory

South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach scored three goals and now has 84 career scores for Hunterdon Central after a 5-2 victory over Pingry on Thursday. The senior scored her first goal just four minutes into the game and then connected on a perfect header off a feed from Lexi Dendis two minutes after that. Schubach added a score in the first three minutes of the second half. The senior showed exactly why she's in the running for NJ.com Player of the Year.
