Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Missouri lawmakers pass bill to cut income taxes
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to an income tax cut that Gov. Mike Parson requested and ditched a last-minute proposal to cut corporate taxes. The Republican-led Missouri House voted 98-32 in favor of the bill, which would cut income taxes from 5.3% to...
crossroadstoday.com
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were...
crossroadstoday.com
Ex-PG&E execs to pay $117M to settle lawsuit over wildfires
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Former executives and directors of Pacific Gas & Electric have agreed to pay $117 million to settle a lawsuit over devastating 2017 and 2018 California wildfires sparked by the utility’s equipment, it was announced Thursday. The settlement was announced by the PG&E Fire Victim...
crossroadstoday.com
NOAA: Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet in storm reverse surge
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The waters of Tampa Bay dropped 5 feet (1.5 meters) in a phenomenon known as reverse storm surge as powerful Hurricane Ian passed to the south, weather officials say. Then, it came back, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The exposed sandy bottom...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crossroadstoday.com
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California
IDYLLWILD, Calif. (AP) — Two rock climbers, including a former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30 p.m....
NFL・
Comments / 0