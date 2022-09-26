Read full article on original website
Watch: PHN Penguins Postgame, Breaking Down the Good & Bad
The Pittsburgh Penguins turned in a homework assignment that the dog clearly chewed up. With most of their NHL regulars dressed for Preseason Game 3, the Penguins lost to the underwhelming Detroit Red Wings 6-2 at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday. Read Dave Molinari’s Penguins postgame here. The Penguins’...
MLive.com
Adam Erne scores twice in Red Wings’ preseason loss to Blackhawks
DETROIT – Adam Erne scored both goals for the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks in their home preseason opener at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (1-1) went 0 for 3 on the power play, including one in the final five minutes of the game down by a goal. The Blackhawks also are 1-1.
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Derek Lalonde on why Ben Chiarot is good for Moritz Seider
DETROIT – Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde indicated he will put his defense pairings “in a blender” to get some different looks the remainder of the preseason. They have formed some chemistry, paired together throughout training camp and during Wednesday’s 4-2 preseason loss to the Chicago Blackhawks at Little Caesars Arena.
NHL
Blues assign 5 players to junior teams
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned five players to their junior teams. Players assigned were forward Landon Sim (London, OHL), defensemen Michael Buchinger (Guelph, OHL), Tyson Galloway (Calgary, WHL), and Marc-Andre Gaudet (Chicoutimi, QMJHL) and goaltender Will Cranley (Flint, OHL).
NHL
Bruins Announce Training Camp Roster Transactions
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, September 28, the following roster transactions:. Joey Abate, Samuel Asselin, Francois Brassard, Justin Brazeau, Brandon Bussi, Josiah Didier, J.D. Greenway, Curtis Hall, Georgii Merkulov, Luke Toporowski, Eduards Tralmaks, Alex-Olivier Voyer, and Jacob Wilson will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES VS. OILERS
Weegar scores first as a Flame, with Kadri - making Flames debut - nabbing the assist in win over Oilers. It was time for the latest 'new guy' to make his debut Wednesday night. Prized off-season acquisition Nazem Kadri suited up for Calgary in a preseason tilt with the Oilers,...
Yardbarker
Oilers Biggest Training Camp Battles Heading Into 2022-23 Season
Now that the Edmonton Oilers’ preseason has begun, many players are vying to lock down a roster spot. With the Oilers’ cap so tight, it has made a number of players’ jobs in the NHL less safe. A player who should have been on the opening night roster may very well find himself in the American Hockey League (AHL). There are also a lot of training camp battles including those involving a number of young players and prospects.
Tyson Jost revisits ghosts of past in first trip to Ball Arena since trade
DENVER — Players come and go. Sports, after-all, are a business. But some trades hurt worse than others, even for the players involved. Tyson Jost was drafted 10th overall by Colorado in 2016 and became a mainstay on the NHL roster, until he was traded in March only three months before his friends and teammates lifted the cup.
NHL
Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season
After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
markerzone.com
CANUCKS' COACH BRUCE BOUDREAU ISSUES UPDATE ON INJURED MIKHEYEV
Per Vancouver Canucks' head coach Bruce Boudreau, Ilya Mikheyev sustained a lower-body injury in the latter half of their preseason double-header against the Calgary Flames. Boudreau said to consider the Russian forward 'week-to-week,' so his status for the season opener is questionable for now. Nicolas Meloche crunched Mikheyev in the...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Injuries Create Opportunities for Klimovich & Karlsson
Unfortunately, the words preseason and training camp always seem to go hand in hand with the word injury. The Vancouver Canucks know this all too well as they have had to deal with them every preseason, especially when it comes to Brock Boeser. When the puck drops against the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 12, he will not be in the lineup for the second-straight season opener, this time after suffering an injury to his hand in Whistler. In fact, it was significant enough to require surgery and a rehab period of 3-4 weeks.
Sabres' Comrie looking to make his mark in the goaltending competition.
Comrie has bounced around from city to city in his hockey career, so he knows what it’s like to try to integrate into a new city. The goaltender said he’s enjoyed hanging out in Buffalo so far,
McCrimmon Announces Golden Knights Roster Transactions
The Vegas Golden Knights assigned 19 players to the Henderson Silver Knights and junior teams on Tuesday.
markerzone.com
MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL
When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
NHL
Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason contest
Columbus mixes veterans, highly touted youngsters for game against Buffalo. After splitting a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Blue Jackets are back in action Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena when the Buffalo Sabres come to town. If you can't make it to Nationwide Arena, the game will be streamed...
