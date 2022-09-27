It would allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads. Frederick, Md (KM) A request from the Town of New Market to allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads will not be part of the Frederick County 2023 Legislative P package. That announcement was made Thursday night during a Legislative Town Hall. “First and foremost are safety concerns about having these types of vehicles, golf carts, sharing the roads with cars and trucks,”; she said.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 10 HOURS AGO