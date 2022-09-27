Read full article on original website
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
wfmd.com
Frederick’s Mayor Comments On Development Projects Around The City
It includes the former Terrace Lanes, Frederick Town Mall. Frederick, Md (KM) One the projects planned for Frederick city involves the demolition of the former Terrace Lanes bowling alley, and a nearby shopping center. The plan is to construct about 300 residential units in the area which would be within walking distance of Frederick High and West Frederick Middle Schools.
Montgomery County Department of Transportation looks to revise sidewalk construction policy
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is responding to residents' concerns about a need for additional sidewalks. The department plans to revise its policy on installing more sidewalks in the wake of the rise of fatal collisions in the county. After one such recent...
wfmd.com
Yellow Springs Elementary School To Get A New Building, New Location
Design work is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024. Frederick, Md (KM) A new Yellow Springs Elementary School is on the horizon. The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon approved a plan to replace the current building on Yellow Springs Road with a new structure to be located on Christopher’s Crossing. The current at 8717 Yellow Springs Road building will be demolished.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Will Not Advance A Bill From New Market For the 2023 General Assembly
It would allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads. Frederick, Md (KM) A request from the Town of New Market to allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads will not be part of the Frederick County 2023 Legislative P package. That announcement was made Thursday night during a Legislative Town Hall. “First and foremost are safety concerns about having these types of vehicles, golf carts, sharing the roads with cars and trucks,”; she said.
Washington County ready to build rail cars for DC Metro system
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan returned from a trip to the far east, where he met with the head of the Hitachi Corporation. The Japanese company was contracted to build a fleet of rail cars for the DC metro. The cars will be assembled in Hagerstown, employing close to 500 people, […]
WTOP
Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever
The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
WTOP
Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification
Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
fox5dc.com
Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
WJLA
Gas leak prompts evacuations, road closures in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A damaged, leaking gas line in Montgomery County, Md. prompted an evacuation and road closures on Tuesday. As of 11:15 a.m., the leak was controlled but area roads remain closed. The incident happened in a North Bethesda construction excavation area on Pike & Rose...
mocoshow.com
City of Gaithersburg: Gaithersburg Ranked 7th Best Place to Live
The City placed #7 in Fortune Well’s inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking. The City of Gaithersburg placed #7 in Fortune Well’s inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking. The list highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial wellbeing.
restonnow.com
Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension
Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
wmar2news
Governor Hogan announces nearly $32 million in affordable rental housing awards
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan has announced nearly $32 million in project awards through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The funding will is for for the 2022 application round for federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits and state Rental Housing Funds. “During our administration, the...
northernvirginiamag.com
15 Incredible Fall Fairs and Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Month
Celebrate the new season by enjoying a glass of wine, hitting the farm, or spending the day exploring local art. It’s officially fall festival season! There’s just something about the crisp air combined with fall fun and delicious baked goods that make everyone excited for the season’s festivities. Whether you want to throw back a brew as you celebrate Oktoberfest or explore the work of hundreds of talented artists from across the region, these are the festivals to visit in October.
mocoshow.com
Rockville-Based Silver Diner to Open First DC Location in October With New Concept Included
Rockville-based Silver Diner, which opened its first restaurant in Montgomery County back in 1989, will open its first DC location at 1250 Half Street, SE (Ball Park/Navy Yard) on October 5th. The unique two-story location will have two two restaurants– Silver Diner downstairs and Silver Social, a 21+ terrace lounge, upstairs.
mymcmedia.org
2 New Restaurants Announced for Downtown Silver Spring Food Hall
Two more restaurants have signed leases for the planned Commas food hall in downtown Silver Spring, bringing the total number of featured restaurants in the space to four. Cheesesteak restaurant Tokoa came to fruition after friends and long-time restaurant workers Evelyn Cruz and Delmy Hernandez combined their knowledge to recreate versions of their favorite foods. Tokoa’s menu focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, with highlights including spice cheesesteaks and cheese-stuffed burgers.
WTOP
Is it worth it to you? What drivers are paying on new I-66 Express Lanes
Morning and evening commuters want to get where they’re going quickly, but for many, cost is part of the equation. At about 6:30 a.m., Tuesday, drivers contemplating the use of the 9-mile stretch of newly-opened express lanes on Interstate 66 from Gainesville to Centreville, Virginia, saw the cost was $6.50.
wfmd.com
Frederick County School Board Adopts FY ’24 Budget Calendar
Members also outlined their spending priorities for the next fiscal year. Frederick, Md (KM) The budget drafting process has begun for Frederick County Public Schools. The Board of Education Wednesday night approved a budget calendar for fiscal year 2024. Members also outlined their budget priorities for the next fiscal year....
wfmd.com
09_29_22 FCPS Budget Concerns and Lions Club Breakfast
Bob Miller and Ryan Hedrick discuss Frederick County Schools initiative to address racism. Also, Mark Flynn discusses the Myersville Lions Club.
bethesdamagazine.com
County residents torn about proposal to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
As autumn begins and leaves are starting to turn colors and fall in Montgomery County, proposed legislation about a frequently seen and heard landscaping tool – the leaf blower – is stirring debate. County Council President Gabe Albornoz, on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration, introduced a...
