Frederick, MD

wfmd.com

Frederick’s Mayor Comments On Development Projects Around The City

It includes the former Terrace Lanes, Frederick Town Mall. Frederick, Md (KM) One the projects planned for Frederick city involves the demolition of the former Terrace Lanes bowling alley, and a nearby shopping center. The plan is to construct about 300 residential units in the area which would be within walking distance of Frederick High and West Frederick Middle Schools.
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Yellow Springs Elementary School To Get A New Building, New Location

Design work is expected to begin in fiscal year 2024. Frederick, Md (KM) A new Yellow Springs Elementary School is on the horizon. The Frederick County Board of Education on Wednesday afternoon approved a plan to replace the current building on Yellow Springs Road with a new structure to be located on Christopher’s Crossing. The current at 8717 Yellow Springs Road building will be demolished.
FREDERICK, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County Will Not Advance A Bill From New Market For the 2023 General Assembly

It would allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads. Frederick, Md (KM) A request from the Town of New Market to allow golf carts to be operated on some county roads will not be part of the Frederick County 2023 Legislative P package. That announcement was made Thursday night during a Legislative Town Hall. “First and foremost are safety concerns about having these types of vehicles, golf carts, sharing the roads with cars and trucks,”; she said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Bethesda estate of late developer Albert Small on the market for 1st time ever

The 1.7 acre, 12,000-square-foot estate built as a family home by the late developer Albert H. Small is listed for sale for the first time since it was built. The English-style mansion at 7116 Glenbrook Road was completed in 1966. It is listed by Christie-Anne Weiss and Christopher Ritzert of Ritzert Weiss Partners at TTR Sotheby’s International for $10.95 million.
BETHESDA, MD
WTOP

Study on Maryland’s Purple Line looks to limit gentrification

Maryland’s Purple Line is not scheduled to open until 2026, but the project is already leading to concerns about gentrification around stations. A new study from the public-private group “Purple Line Corridor Coalition” focused on ways to potentially avoid that from happening. “Historically, transit investments of this...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties

VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

City of Gaithersburg: Gaithersburg Ranked 7th Best Place to Live

The City placed #7 in Fortune Well’s inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking. The City of Gaithersburg placed #7 in Fortune Well’s inaugural Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families ranking. The list highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families are most likely to have access to critical resources, community support, and financial wellbeing.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
restonnow.com

Metro unveils new map with addition of Silver Line extension

Metro has officially debuted changes to its 2019 map of the rail system. This past Friday (Sept. 23), Metrorail began rolling out the new maps — which feature the Silver Line extension and stations with new name — to its stations, trains and transit centers. As first reported...
HERNDON, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

15 Incredible Fall Fairs and Festivals Coming to Northern Virginia This Month

Celebrate the new season by enjoying a glass of wine, hitting the farm, or spending the day exploring local art. It’s officially fall festival season! There’s just something about the crisp air combined with fall fun and delicious baked goods that make everyone excited for the season’s festivities. Whether you want to throw back a brew as you celebrate Oktoberfest or explore the work of hundreds of talented artists from across the region, these are the festivals to visit in October.
VIENNA, VA
mymcmedia.org

2 New Restaurants Announced for Downtown Silver Spring Food Hall

Two more restaurants have signed leases for the planned Commas food hall in downtown Silver Spring, bringing the total number of featured restaurants in the space to four. Cheesesteak restaurant Tokoa came to fruition after friends and long-time restaurant workers Evelyn Cruz and Delmy Hernandez combined their knowledge to recreate versions of their favorite foods. Tokoa’s menu focuses on cheesesteaks and burgers, with highlights including spice cheesesteaks and cheese-stuffed burgers.
SILVER SPRING, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick County School Board Adopts FY ’24 Budget Calendar

Members also outlined their spending priorities for the next fiscal year. Frederick, Md (KM) The budget drafting process has begun for Frederick County Public Schools. The Board of Education Wednesday night approved a budget calendar for fiscal year 2024. Members also outlined their budget priorities for the next fiscal year....
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County residents torn about proposal to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

As autumn begins and leaves are starting to turn colors and fall in Montgomery County, proposed legislation about a frequently seen and heard landscaping tool – the leaf blower – is stirring debate. County Council President Gabe Albornoz, on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration, introduced a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

