Police arrest 4 more suspects connected to shooting outside high school graduation
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police have arrested four additional suspects connected to a shooting that left two injured following a May graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School. An 18-year-old Kentwood man and three Grand Rapids juveniles are being charged with weapons offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, and...
Woman 'stunned' after being shot while canvassing in Ionia Co., lawyer says incident was not an accident
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The law firm representing the woman who was shot while canvassing against Proposal 3 says that this incident was no accident. Joan Jacobson, 84, was in Lake Odessa on Sept. 20, visiting homes to pass out literature on Proposal 3, when she was shot while on the property of Sharon and Richard Harvey on Bippley Road.
Four more suspects charged in graduation shooting at East Kentwood High School
Four more people are facing charges in relation to a shooting outside of a Kent County high school graduation ceremony in May.
Jackson school put on lockdown after break-in suspect tried to enter building
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- An alleged home invasion attempt led to a short-lived lockdown at a nearby Jackson school building Monday, police said. At about 9:12 a.m. Sept. 26, officers from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a report of breaking-and-entering at a house in the 1100 block of Wayne Street.
Man found guilty in 2019 murder of Battle Creek father
A man was found guilty in the 2019 murder of a 27-year-old father in Battle Creek.
Sheriff’s deputy unfairly blamed in fatal crash, attorney says
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A former sheriff’s deputy charged in a fatal crash was following department policy and had a training officer in his patrol car when the crash occurred, his attorney said. Thomas Raymond Goggins, 42, is charged with misdemeanor driving offenses in the June 12 crash...
GRPD searches for hit-and-run driver; motorcyclist critically injured
Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a motorcyclist in Grand Rapids early Thursday morning.
Deputy charged in deadly crash drove as trained, says defense
The Allegan County sheriff's deputy who was driving when a cruiser struck another car, killing a 74-year-old woman, will face misdemeanor charges.
Charges filed against suspect after shooting involving Grand Rapids police
Charges have been filed against a man who was shot after pointing a gun at Grand Rapids police officers last month, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced.
‘I was stunned, absolutely,’ says 84-year-old pro-life advocate shot while door-to-door canvassing
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- In her years as a Right-to-Life volunteer, 84-year-old Joan Jacobson has encountered her share of people with a different viewpoint. But the conversations never ended with gunfire, as it did Sept. 20 when Jacobson was shot in the shoulder by a resident near Lake Odessa. She had been going door-to-door to ask people to vote no on Proposal 3, an initiative to guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan.
Motorcyclist critically injured, Grand Rapids police seek hit-and-run driver
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are seeking the driver of a hit-and-run vehicle that struck a motorcyclist who was just involved in another crash. The motorcyclist, a 65-year-old Grand Rapids resident, was in critical condition at a local hospital. The incident happened around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at...
Fight between Jackson men broke out after one pulled a handgun, police say
JACKSON, MI -- A confrontation almost turned deadly when a man pulled a gun on another in Jackson early Tuesday, police said. Jackson Police Department officers responded to the reported assault in the 600 block of W. Ganson Street at about 1:41 a.m. Sept. 27. A victim at the scene,...
Man bound over January Jackson murder
D'Montae Rowser has been charged with six felonies.
‘Hard time to be a police officer’: How social worker helps GRPD
Each day, Julie Holmes-Markowski helps Grand Rapids police officers cope with the tense environment they work in.
Sister testifies against second brother on trial for Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dramatic moments unfolded in a courtroom as a Kalamazoo County woman testified against her own brother on trial for murder. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon testified her younger brother Tikario Taylor-McMillon, 20, shot and killed a couple inside their Kalamazoo Township apartment during a 2020 home invasion. McMillon is...
2 of 3 suspects charged in drive-by that killed toddler
Two of the three people arrested after a Battle Creek 2-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting last week have been formally charged with murder.
Martin man pleads guilty to soliciting teens online
A man accused of soliciting sex from teenagers online has pleaded guilty to multiple charges.
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
Man who shot Right to Life volunteer: ‘It was an accident’
The man who fired the shot that struck an anti-abortion rights canvasser in the shoulder last week called it an accident but also said the volunteer had been arguing with his wife, who supports abortion rights, and refused to leave their property.
Williamston man arrested for torture, of now deceased wife
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Williamston was in court on Tuesday after being accused of torturing his now deceased wife. Christopher Palazzolo was arrested by Williamston PD and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Now, he’s facing charges of torture and domestic violence. The prosecutor says this is a unique case. The charges […]
