Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Peanut Butter Drive Continues Through the End of SeptemberRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Look: NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb Girlfriend News
CeeDee Lamb's girlfriend was trending on social media during Monday night's Cowboys vs. Giants game. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver had a tough first half, dropping a long pass from quarterback Cooper Rush, though he redeemed himself in the second half. Lamb had a couple of huge catches on a...
Ex-Eagles star shows no signs of rust in Cowboys’ debut vs. Giants, keeps ‘ramping it up’
Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters made his Dallas Cowboys debut in Monday’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Peters signed with the Cowboys before Week 1 following a hamstring injury which will sideline Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith until December. BUY NFL...
Colt McCoy did not seem thrilled about putting on Texas Tech gear
Texas Tech pulled off a thrilling overtime upset against Texas on Saturday, and the result temporarily turned Colt McCoy into one of the saddest Red Raiders fans you will ever see. McCoy, who was a star quarterback at Texas, made a bet with the members of the Arizona Cardinals organization...
NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis After He Said He Is Ready To Have A Chip On His Shoulder This Season: "Anthony Davis To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Chip On Shoulder"
Being the number one overall pick comes with a lot of pressure. Anthony Davis was burdened with that pressure in the 2012 NBA Draft when he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. AD's stint with the Pelicans may have been full of individual excellence, but he could never lead them to a decent playoff run.
NFL Analyst Calls Out Baker Mayfield As The Problem
The Carolina Panthers could have gone 0-3, if not for their victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are struggling offensively with Jameis Winston as their quarterback. Therefore, the Panthers were slightly better at executing their plays against their division rivals. Otherwise, they would have been no match to...
'Concussion' doctor on Tua Tagovailoa returning to game: 'Your life is worth more than $10 billion'
Fame neuropathologist Bennet Omalu, the doctor whose work in discovering CTE inspired the Will Smith movie "Concussion," had some harsh words for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for returning to Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Omalu told TMZ that he suspects Tagovialoa suffered a concussion based on what he...
Stephen A. Smith Says If Russell Westbrook Remains A Laker, He Won't Ever Be Bad As He Was Last Season
The whole summer has been full of rumors about Russell Westbrook's departure from the Los Angeles Lakers. After the former NBA MVP failed to impress fans and the organization last season, it seemed like almost a done deal that he would be traded from the team. However, even after the...
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's joke that Broncos should have paid their punter instead of him
It hasn't been a pretty start to the Russell Wilson era in Denver. Sure, the Broncos are technically 2-1. That much is indeed true. With that said, the Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett-led offense is scoring just 14.3 points per game so far with just three total touchdowns. In this past Monday Night Football's win over the San Francisco 49ers, Wilson threw for just 184 yards and no touchdowns while the offense mustered up just 261 total yards on a measly 3.7 yards per play.
The Commanders May Already Be Doomed For Week 4
The Washington Commanders are on a free fall during the first three weeks of the 2022 NFL season. They haven’t had success since their season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since then, Washington lost to the Detroit Lions in Week 2 by nine points, and it could have been...
Former NFL CB Richard Sherman: 'Dak makes too much money,' for there to be QB controversy in Dallas.
Prescott's deal pays, making him the eighth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL, per Spotrac. Prescott earns $126 million guaranteed. It also protects him in the long-term because he has five years left on his deal. If the Cowboys suddenly released Prescott, they would have to pay him more than $108...
Ravens legend Terrell Suggs on Lamar Jackson contract situation: 'Very uncharacteristic for Baltimore'
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the league. In a young crop of quarterbacks featuring the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, Jackson is arguably the best. Still, he's now three weeks into the 2022 NFL season and he's yet to receive a contract...
Cowboys star Dak Prescott drops 3-word reply when asked about playing in Week 4 vs. Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys remain undefeated in the Cooper Rush era after picking up a win against the Giants on Monday night. Despite that, fans are still eagerly awaiting the return of Dak Prescott as he recovers from hand surgery following the injury he sustained in Week 1. Prescott has made remarkable progress in his recuperation from the hand injury, and on Tuesday, reporters probed about whether or not he would be ready to return in Week 4 against the Commanders. Prescott kept it real and gave an honest three-word response, via Ralph Vacchiano.
Tua Tagovailoa chants rain down in Cincinnati after gruesome injury
It’s not hard to imagine the Miami Dolphins feeling demoralized after seeing their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down with a scary upper-body injury in the second quarter of the team’s road game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa spent several minutes on the ground after getting violently sacked with less than six minutes remaining in the period. Medical professionals were called to cart Tagovailoa off the field, and while he was making his way out of the game, Bengals fans showed their support by chanting his name, letting him know that they are all hoping for the best.
First injury report for Commanders vs. Cowboys, Week 4
It’s Dallas week. That doesn’t have quite the same ring as it once did, but it’s still an important game on Washington’s schedule. Coming off an ugly 24-8 home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders can’t afford a third consecutive loss Sunday in Dallas.
Did Derrick Rose throw subtle jab at Knicks star Julius Randle?
The New York Knicks are heading into something of an important NBA season. Two years ago this group made the playoffs as a No. 4 seed. Last season, they failed to match that – much less exceed it. One big reason for New York’s struggles was the regression of...
Washington Commanders have a lot to fix with Dallas Cowboys on the horizon
Washington continues to look for answers following last Sunday’s embarrassing 24-8 loss against Philadelphia, but don’t expect head coach Ron Rivera to be pointing any fingers. “We all share a little bit of the blame,” Rivera said during his weekly press conference. The Commanders (1-2) travel to...
'Hell Yeah!' Says Coach Mike McCarthy of Cowboys Schedule vs. Washington; Here's Why
"Hell, yeah!'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy responded this week when asked about the latest "zag,'' a rare noon start at home when Washington visits AT&T Stadium on Sunday. "Everybody loves a noon kickoff.''
Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'
Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
Davante Adams’ message to ‘Green Bay people’ after sluggish start with Vegas
Davante Adams has not had the best start to his 2022 campaign with his new team the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite that, Adams had some words for the Green Bay faithful. “All the Green Bay people will definitely still be on that, trying to compare the stats and all that,” Adams said Wednesday. “But we’re not doing this thing for stats at the end of the day.”
