This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Another 18-Wheeler Just Got Owned by Augusta, Maine’s Infamous ‘Can Opener’ Train Trestle
I know what you're thinking... 'how does this keep happening, and why doesn't the city just tear the old trestle down?' Well, I wish I had answers to both of those very valid questions. Personally, I think the city (and this makes sense) wants to keep it there to prevent...
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility Customers
Some Mainers will see rate hikes on their natural gas bills after the Maine Public Utilities Commission just approved a rate hike for Summit Natural Gas. Summit serves Cumberland, Falmouth, Kennebec Valley, and Yarmouth.
mainepublic.org
Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine
Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
Maine Turnpike to Take Exit 45 Offline While Converting to New Diamond Interchange Design
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine – Maine Turnpike Authority (MTA) has announced that the Turnpike’s Exit 45 will be closed over the September 30th weekend and through Monday to allow contractors to complete the transition from the 67-year-old exit to the new Diamond Interchange configuration—a major milestone in the modernization of the highway.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
Paul LePage to address rise in crime in Portland, cleanup effort underway at Deering Oaks
Former Governor Paul LePage will appear at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Wednesday. He's expected to talk about crime following a dramatic increase in the area this year. LePage will speak in front of the drained pond across from Castle in the Park, where earlier this month a man was shot and killed.
Maine Med tops off Malone Family Tower
Maine Medical Center in Portland hit a milestone this week when construction crews held a traditional topping off ceremony, a long-standing practice among builders, for the hospital's new Malone Family Tower. The beam added to the 265,000-square-foot structure was covered with signatures of the hospital's care team members, many of...
An iconic downtown Brunswick building will reopen after a long restoration
Aaron Turkel and Cleo Vauban, the owners of Brunswick's iconic Lemont Block, are marking the completion of an extensive three-year, multi-million dollar revitalization project. The renovation includes five luxury apartments and the reopening of Lemont Hall, with a capacity of 299 people. It is the first time in generations that...
These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them
Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
Maine Paper Mill Closing
According to the Kennebec Journal, the Androscoggin Paper Mill 'Jay Mill' will be closing permanently in the first quarter of 2023. The CEO of the mill's parent company, Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Pennsylvania, says that 'economic forces' have made keeping the mill up and running financially unfeasible and will need to close.
Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines
In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Death at Sanford inn under investigation
Police believe the death of a woman who was found at a Sanford inn may have been drug-related. Police were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to CBS 13 news, Lt. Matthew Gagne with the Sanford Police Department said Thursday they were talking to witnesses and that the investigation was still in the early stages.
'Maine mills are adapting:' Hopes that paper will still prosper despite Jay mill closure
JAY (WGME) -- What does the future hold for Maine's paper industry?. It's a question that's top of mind for many following the announcement that the Androscoggin Mill in Jay will close early next year. The mill's owner said the decision was made because it was no longer "economically feasible"...
The Olde Mill Tavern in Harrison Village, Maine is Up For Sale But Not Closing
The Olde Mill Tavern on Main Street in the village of Harrison has been around in one form or another for as long as I can remember. I went there as a young kid with my parents when it was called the Cracked Platter. I was young enough to be upset because they didn't have any hamburgers on the menu. I may have made a bit of a scene over that.
One of the Most Anticipated Celebrations of Food is Back in Portland
If you've never been to Harvest on the Harbor, now is your chance to make up for lost time. Harvest on the Harbor started back in 2007 to let everyone know just how awesome Portland's food scene really is. I mean, Portland has been named The Foodiest Small Town in America and Restaurant City of the Year. Harvest on the Harbor is your chance to taste a whole bunch of it crammed in three awesome days!
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
Maine School Bus Driver Charged With Assault After Nearly Running a Parent Over
A 74-year-old school bus driver in Maine has been charged after an apparent incident that was caught on video Wednesday afternoon. According to WGME 13, Shirley Danforth, 74 of Stoneham, Maine, was driving her school bus for MSAD 72 in Lovell on Wednesday when she reportedly pulled to the side of the road to scold children for using their cell phones.
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on a "holiday" of sorts up here in northern New England. That's right, this year's National Lobster Day was all about the blue guys on the center's social media.
