ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Above-average September rainfall ends drought for much of Maine

Last week's rainfall went a long way toward easing, and in many places, eliminating the drought in Maine. Both Portland and Augusta have received slightly more rain this month compared to the usual September average. This month's rainfall was enough to eliminate drought conditions for western Maine and regions Down East.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
City
Brooklin, ME
Local
Maine Cars
Portland, ME
Cars
State
Maine State
City
South Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Traffic
City
Northport, ME
Local
Maine Traffic
94.9 HOM

Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean

What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
FREEPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine Med tops off Malone Family Tower

Maine Medical Center in Portland hit a milestone this week when construction crews held a traditional topping off ceremony, a long-standing practice among builders, for the hospital's new Malone Family Tower. The beam added to the 265,000-square-foot structure was covered with signatures of the hospital's care team members, many of...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Boston#Toll Booths#Traffic Pattern#The Maine Mall Exit#Maine Turnpike Authority
mainebiz.biz

An iconic downtown Brunswick building will reopen after a long restoration

Aaron Turkel and Cleo Vauban, the owners of Brunswick's iconic Lemont Block, are marking the completion of an extensive three-year, multi-million dollar revitalization project. The renovation includes five luxury apartments and the reopening of Lemont Hall, with a capacity of 299 people. It is the first time in generations that...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q97.9

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Maine Paper Mill Closing

According to the Kennebec Journal, the Androscoggin Paper Mill 'Jay Mill' will be closing permanently in the first quarter of 2023. The CEO of the mill's parent company, Pixelle Specialty Solutions in Pennsylvania, says that 'economic forces' have made keeping the mill up and running financially unfeasible and will need to close.
JAY, ME
nbcboston.com

Vertical Farms Popping Up in Maine City Skylines

In Maine, the skylines in at least two of its cities are rapidly changing. In Portland, high-rise buildings, like an 18-story apartment complex, are under construction downtown. Next door in Westbrook, a multi-story structure with a parking garage, apartments and a vertical farm is being built as well. "The site...
WESTBROOK, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Death at Sanford inn under investigation

Police believe the death of a woman who was found at a Sanford inn may have been drug-related. Police were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday. According to CBS 13 news, Lt. Matthew Gagne with the Sanford Police Department said Thursday they were talking to witnesses and that the investigation was still in the early stages.
SANFORD, ME
Q97.9

One of the Most Anticipated Celebrations of Food is Back in Portland

If you've never been to Harvest on the Harbor, now is your chance to make up for lost time. Harvest on the Harbor started back in 2007 to let everyone know just how awesome Portland's food scene really is. I mean, Portland has been named The Foodiest Small Town in America and Restaurant City of the Year. Harvest on the Harbor is your chance to taste a whole bunch of it crammed in three awesome days!
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before

You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy