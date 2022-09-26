Read full article on original website
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mark Payton had two hits and an RBI and scored the go-ahead run for Chicago in the eighth inning in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox stopped an eight-game losing streak that had tied their season high. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save as the White Sox moved one game ahead of the Twins for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland has clinched the division. Both the White Sox and Twins were eliminated from the wild card race the day before.
Giants and Bears are among the top surprises early in 2022
The New York Giants and Chicago Bears have been two of the biggest surprises early in the 2022 season. Both teams have 2-1 records heading into their game Sunday. The Bears won six games in 2021, two more than the Giants. The teams are similar on offense this season with the rushing attack leading the way. The Bears are second in the league in rushing and the Giants are fifth. The defenses don’t have great numbers, but they are not giving up a lot of points. Both teams are giving up fewer than 20 points a game.
Banged-up Chargers look to snap skid against winless Texans
The banged-up Los Angeles Chargers look to snap a two-game skid when they visit the Houston Texans, one of two winless teams in the NFL. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert is nursing a rib injury and defensive star Joey Bosa was placed on the injured reserve this week. The Texans have been outscored 30-0 in the fourth quarter this season to leave Lovie Smith without a win in his first season as the team’s head coach.
