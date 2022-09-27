Pass The Peas Bringing Soul Food to E.G. Woode Food Hub

A brand new casual soul food restaurant called Pass The Peas is making its debut in Englewood , located at 1022 W. 63rd St.

The new restaurant will move into the upcoming $5.3 million restaurant hub , along with a sports and entertainment restaurant called Ellie’s Urban Grill, and a test kitchen. E.G. Woode , a group of architects, designers, and entrepreneurs, hopes to open this multi-business hub in Fall 2023 . The group aims to use this space to create a culinary hot spot with sit-down restaurants, a pop-up kitchen, and offices, as well as increase the number of active casual dining restaurants on 63rd Street.

While additional details regarding Pass The Peas have been limited, the upcoming restaurant hub will increase the number of new restaurants coming in and out of the area, thanks to the help of the test kitchen. Restaurateurs will have 30 days to give the public a taste of their menu before committing to a brick-and-mortar business. If the one-month trial goes well, the owner can continue partnering with E.G. Woode to launch a full-scale strategy and open their doors.

“We hope that it will show and demonstrate that there is a need and desire for people to have these spaces in Englewood, and it will encourage other restauranteurs who might not even want to be a part of E.G. Woode to decide to establish themselves here,” President Deon Lucas tells Block Club Chicago.”

Rendering: Official

