Alex Jones’s second defamation trial over his “hoax” lies about the Sandy Hook massacre has finished its third week in Connecticut court.The jury heard emotional testimony from family members after a tense conclusion to the previous week’s proceedings, when the Infowars host delayed his return to the witness box following a rant at reporters outside the courthouse.His own defence attorneys waived their right to cross-examine him, and he is now expected to resume testimony as a witness for his defence next week.In his testimony, Jones shouted that he was “done apologising” for his egregious claims about the shooting under...

