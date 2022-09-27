Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Sports Spotlight: Weston Dressler’s journey from Bismarck High to UND to Saskatchewan Roughriders
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weston Dressler recently went into the Saskatchewan Roughriders Plaza of Honour. “This guy is so good we consider him Canadian!”. Those were the first words spoken when Weston Dressler was introduced to the crowd at the Plaza of Honour ceremony. It goes to the best of the best in Roughriders history.
KFYR-TV
Group of Bismarck women helping detect vision problems
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Children need to see well in order to do well in school, and the women of the Prairie Rose Lions Club are doing their part to make sure that happens. The women’s volunteer group has so far screened 20,000 children, with the goal of picking up any vision problems early. Their emphasis is on kids ages six months to six years.
KFYR-TV
Fargo Red Cross Volunteers continue journey to disaster area
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Red Cross volunteers from Fargo are making their way down to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts. They expect to arrive in Orlando tomorrow with their Emergency Relief Vehicle, or ERV (pronounced as a word not an acronym). Patty Lindholm says this is her first experience responding to a hurricane disaster.
Amazing Turnaround – Story Of Hope & Prayers In Bismarck
You may call it what you wish, some people have their own thoughts and beliefs on religion, hopes, and especially prayers. That's what makes our world go round, here in Bismarck and Mandan we are all accustomed to people who care about one another - I wrote an article last week about a man named Gene Seydel - one of the nicest guys you'll ever come across. He was involved in a terrible motorcycle accident just recently while vacationing in Las Vegas. His injuries were so severe that he is still in the ICU, projected to be there for at least another month.....however.
10 things to do in the fall in North Dakota
Autumn is full of adventures, activities, and lively events.
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
KFYR-TV
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – tea cup grave in Almont
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today’s “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” takes us to Almont, North Dakota in 1999. Cliff Naylor tells us how a simple cup and saucer became a poignant and enduring tribute to a pioneer family — as well as an unusual grave marker.
KFYR-TV
Bobcat workers win United Steelworkers representation in Bismarck
PITTSBURGH - The United Steelworkers said Wednesday that workers at Bobcat’s Bismarck manufacturing facility voted in favor of union representation in a secret ballot election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board. United Steelworkers District 11 Director Emil Ramirez said the 700 Bobcat employees in Bismarck recognize that a...
Schlotzsky’s In Bismarck Makes A Decision Concerning Their Future
Schlotzsky's Austin Eatery made an announcement recently on their social media page concerning staffing issues, that are plaguing businesses all across Bismarck Mandan and the country for that matter. More on that in a second. Schlotzsky's is located at 2000 North 12th Street Ste 130 in Bismarck, North Dakota which...
Four Or More Cats/Dogs, You Need Special Bismarck License
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
KFYR-TV
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
KFYR-TV
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
KFYR-TV
Morton County finalizes 2023 budget
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) – Morton County finalized its 2023 budget Tuesday night. The $32 million budget is about $4 million more than 2022′s. The mill levy increased by 1.3 percent in the 2023 budget. This means owners will pay $23 more in property tax on a $400,000 house. The new budget included salary raises for the Attorney’s and Sheriff’s offices.
Kids Being Kids, Or Time For Authorities To Step In? — Have You Seen This?
Over the past couple weeks, I've stumbled across a few posts documenting an issue that keeps happening at our local parks. Trash, trash, and more trash... people are saying teenagers are throwing their trash all around our parks, leaving Parks and Rec personnel with quite the task in the mornings.
KFYR-TV
NDHP rolls out less conspicuous vehicle
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One North Dakota Highway Patrol car is getting a new look and it might be hard to spot. If you blink and you’re going too fast, you might miss it. ”As I’m driving down the road in a patrol car, you can see people visibly slow down, or throw on their seatbelts or put their phones down. This less conspicuous vehicle won’t be as noticeable to the average motorist,” said Wade Kadrmas, ND Highway Patrol Sergeant.
New ‘Loft’ Now Open On Historic Main Street In Mandan
New businesses are popping up all over Bismarck-Mandan, but this one is a little different. "The Loft on Main" now occupies a storefront on historic Main Street in Mandan; it's a place local photographers can rent and use as a studio(s). How cool is that?. People do need spaces for...
KFYR-TV
High speed chase leads to arrest in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County deputies say a driver on Highway Ten who refused to pull over sped into the eastern part of Bismarck and crashed near Main Avenue and 26th Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. They say the driver, who had minor injuries, got out and ran but...
