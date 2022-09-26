The 33-year-old just scored a corner-unit penthouse in The Standard Residences for $1.2 million. “Everybody has said the same thing about the project. The price point that they came out of the gate with, I think, was very competitive for what they're offering,” says Ryan Kelly with Douglas Elliman, who represented Whiteside in the transaction and has closed 14 deals at the building.

