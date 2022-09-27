ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Legend Jimmy Johnson on ESPN: 'ManningCast' is a 'Snooze-Fest'

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hRJR4_0iBO9iPa00

On Monday night at the New York Giants, the legendary Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson is hanging out with Peyton and Eli Manning on TV's "ManningCast'' and again offering up thoughts on Dallas.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - A week ago, Jimmy Johnson appeared on FOX Sports to offer up a Dallas Cowboys game plan for a Week 2 upset win over the Bengals.

"Play a conservative game,'' Johnson said, "and win it with your defense.''

We are now in Week 3, Dallas to some degree having followed that philosophy to get here. And now on Monday night at the New York Giants, the legendary Cowboys coach is hanging out with Peyton and Eli Manning on TV's "ManningCast'' and again offering up thoughts on Dallas.

Kinda.

He said of Micah Parsons, "He's just such a good player. You can't show him the same look every time."

Anything else? Ripping or ribbing Jerry Jones? Talk of entering the Ring of Honor? Dirty jokes?

Nah.

Jimmy, of course, is fully capable of weaving yarns, offering opinions, firing stuff up.

Do the Mannings not know that?

There is no Dak Prescott to lean on here (his broken thumb limiting him to helping via his headset for the second straight week). There is Cooper Rush starting at QB, trying to move to 2-0 in his career in that role. There is coach Mike McCarthy's maybe-lingering "Be Smarter'' take as it relates to offensive coordinator Kellen Moore 's play-calling. And maybe most prominently, on paper, there is the Parsons-led defense which has faced Tom Brady and Joe Burrow in back-to-back weeks, giving up very little to each of them.

Jimmy, the co-architect of Dallas' three Super Bowl wins in the 1990's, has also been a recent advocate of making sure these Cowboys fully utilize what running back Ezekiel Elliott can give them. But here, the only interesting nugget the Mannings could pull out of Johnson was that when he was coach of the Dolphins, he would've liked to have drafted Peyton.

Wow.

But there wasn't much substance here, maybe establishing that the Mannings are better comedians than they are interviewers.

Oh, and as the show goes on? Pat McAfee, a former NFL punter turned ESPN analyst, and actor Tracy Morgan ( Saturday Night Live and 30 Rock) will also appear. Maybe they'll say something about the Ring of Honor?

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
