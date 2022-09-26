ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County poised to declare homelessness a public health crisis

By Gary Warth
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson serves lunch to a client at the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center on Monday. Anderson was at the center to discuss a rent subsidy program for seniors that will go before supervisors Tuesday. (Gary Warth / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego County supervisors will consider a proposal Tuesday to declare homelessness a public health crisis, a move intended to elevate the region's response to the growing number of people living without shelter.

County Chair Nathan Fletcher and Supervisor Nora Vargas said the first-time declaration would bring attention to the mental and physical health of homeless people, with the county working with all 18 cities in a collaborative approach toward solutions.

"The reality is that for far too long, county government didn't have any skin in the game," Fletcher said at a Monday morning press conference outside the County Administration Center. "They weren't active participants in helping our region tackle the issue of homelessness, and that has changed."

Fletcher and Vargas said the designation will make homelessness a top priority in the county. But it won't make the county eligible for additional funds.

The countywide count of homeless people conducted in February found 8,427 people were unhoused, and more than half were living without shelter. While the city of San Diego has opened more shelters since then, there often are few beds available.

The declaration is important, the supervisors said, because it focuses on addressing the health problems faced by so many of the people who are homeless. Data from the Regional Task Force on Homelessness found 14 percent of homeless people have chronic health conditions, 18 percent have mental health conditions, 12 percent have physical disabilities, 13 percent have substance use disorders and about 25 percent are 55 and older.

Homeless people also are twice as likely to have diabetes and almost twice as likely to have high blood pressure or a heart attack. The homeless community was hit hard by a hepatitis A outbreak in 2017 and a shigella outbreak last year.

Going forward, Vargas said she would like the county to create an online dashboard that would track the region's progress toward homeless solutions and to help cities have access to grants.

"We have a lot of community partners who are doing great work already, but what this does is give us an opportunity to come together and elevate the work in a way that hasn't been done before through a regional lens," she said.

Among elected officials joining Fletcher and Vargas were Lemon Grove Mayor Racquel Vasquez, San Diego City Councilmember Stephen Whitburn and Imperial Beach Councilmember Paloma Aguirre.

Regional Task Force on Homelessness President and CEO Tamera Kohler, also at the event, said health care is connected to ending homelessness.

"This work of addressing homelessness is about people," she said. "Last night, I know far too many people spent the night not in their own bed, but on the street, in their cars. Unfortunately, more are in shelters than we’ve seen in a long time."

Shortly after the press conference with Fletcher and Vargas, county Supervisors Joel Anderson and Terra Lawson-Remer joined Kohler at the Gary and Mary West Senior Wellness Center a few blocks away to discuss details about a rental subsidy program that will go before the board Tuesday. Supervisors will consider creating a $3 million pilot program aimed at preventing homelessness for 220 seniors over 18 months.

One year ago, Serving Seniors released a senior homeless needs assessment that found more than half of people interviewed said an additional $300 a month would increase their rent stability.

The Board of Supervisors in February directed the chief administrative officer to return to the board with a plan to create a subsidy program in response to the report. The proposal going before the board Tuesday would set aside $2.9 million through fiscal year 2024-25 to provide $500 a month to 220 seniors, who also will receive light case management services.

Eligible recipients, who will be chosen later, will include heads of households 55 or older whose income is 50 percent below the area median income and who are severely rent-burdened, meaning 50 percent of their income goes toward housing costs. For heads of households who are 60 and older, income must be 30 percent below the area median income.

Serving Seniors President and CEO Paul Downey, also at the Gary and Mary West Wellness Center, said a relatively modest investment to keep seniors housed will be much less than the cost of providing them shelter if they become homeless.

"This is a big deal when it comes to solving senior homelessness," he said.

Anderson also called the program a cost-effective approach to helping seniors, and he said it is important to help people avoid homelessness whenever possible.

Kohler said the most recent count of homeless people in the county found about a quarter of them were 55 or older, and half said they were homeless for the first time.

The oldest person in the count was an 87 year old man who was living in his vehicle and said he became homeless because of economic reasons following a health crisis, she said.

Lawson-Remer said the subsidy program is the county's first dedicated to seniors.

"The cost of gas and housing are rising for all of us, but our seniors on a fixed income are seeing rising rents that are making it impossible to stay in homes where they spent decades," she said.

At the end of the pilot program, Lawson-Remer said the county's new Office of Evaluation will study its results, which could lead to it being scaled up to help more people.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 1

