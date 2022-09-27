Cross country: Lake Mills girls fourth, boys sixth at Fennimore Relays

FENNIMORE—The Lake Mills girls cross country team placed fourth while the boys side finished sixth at the Fennimore Relay Invitational held at Hickory Grove Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 24.

One runner per school ran at a time in this unique relay meet.

Leading the L-Cat girls was sophomore Savannah Overhouse, who placed 15th in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 21 minutes, 44 seconds. Freshman Asha Herald (22nd, 22:24), junior Olivia Klubertanz (24th, 22:39), senior Madison Hahn (35th, 23:44) and junior Ava Vesperman (38th, 23:54) also scored.

Sophomore Braxton Walter led the boys team with an 18th place finish in 18:19. Sophomore Max Kressner (31st, 18:56), junior James Hafenstein (33rd, 19:03), freshman Jack Vogel (35th, 19:05) and senior Landon Dierkes (38th, 19:16) also scored.

Lake Mills competes in an invitational hosted by Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills Golf Course this Friday beginning at 7:20 p.m.