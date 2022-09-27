'Like a New Baby': Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Reveals Rebuild Approach

The San Antonio Spurs will need to take baby steps to get back to their championship-winning ways.

The San Antonio Spurs kicked off media day on Monday as the team gets set to begin training camp and the 2022-23 season.

But it wouldn't be another season in San Antonio without some all-time quotes from coach Gregg Popovich.

It's no secret that the Spurs are in a rebuilding year and are most likely going to be one of the league's worst teams this season.

In fact, Popovich agrees.

"I probably shouldn't say this, but I'll say it anyway ... Nobody here should go to Vegas with the thought of betting on us to win the championship," he said.

But Popovich, who enters his 27th NBA season with five championships and the most regular-season wins in league history, isn't concerned about the team's place in the standings this season.

"It's probably not gonna happen," Popovich said. "But that's not the point, and very honestly, I could care less. You all know what I care about ... The point is to develop this group and give them the best possible opportunity to have long NBA careers and enjoy the hell out of it. And whoever comes after me will have an opportunity to take them to the next level."

Popovich hired former assistant and longtime Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown to the coaching staff for the sole reason of helping with youth development and dealing with the lifestyle of being a coach on a losing team.

Perhaps he'll be acting as an assistant babysitter of sorts for Popovich.

"At this point, the job is really to start them out the right way, just like a new baby," Popovich said. "Giving that baby all the nutrients it needs to develop properly ... so that's our goal. Everything else will take care of itself. Whatever success we might have will come from that."

Popovich clearly sees retirement on the horizon. But as of now, he's locked in for San Antonio's rebuild and all the challenges that come along with it.

