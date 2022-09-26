ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Street closures lifted after report of suspicious device in Long Beach

By David Zahniser
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Two streets in Long Beach were shut down and service on a segment of the Metro A Line was suspended on Monday afternoon following a report of a suspicious device.

Officers responded about 3:20 p.m. to the 2400 block of Long Beach Boulevard, where a person at a construction site reported seeing a suspicious device, according to Brandon Fahey, spokesman for the Long Beach Police Department.

Police evacuated the area, shutting down Long Beach Boulevard between East Hill and East Willow streets, and 25th Street between Elm Avenue and Long Beach Boulevard, Fahey said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department bomb squad responded to the scene and "rendered the device safe," police said.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced shortly after 4 p.m. that train service on the A Line — formerly known as the Metro Blue Line — had been halted on Long Beach Boulevard between the Willow Street and Pacific Coast Highway stations.

Light rail service resumed about 6:45 p.m., according to a Metro spokesman. Police reported at 7:10 p.m. that local streets had been reopened.

