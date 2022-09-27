ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Matt Eberflus Revealed Monday at Halas Hall

By Gene Chamberlain
 3 days ago

From David Montgomery's injury, to Darnell Mooney's extra postgame practice, to why Teven Jenkins played only briefly, Matt Eberflus told all.

Mondays at Halas Hall usually result in little more than rehashing the previous game but following the win over Houston coach Matt Eberflus was a little more forthcoming with the information.

From injury status to personnel usage, Eberflus was spilling the beans on Monday.

That might be a bit of an exaggeration. It wasn't like he suddenly had been given truth serum.

But he did reveal a few truths.

1. David Montgomery Injury

The injury suffered by running back David Montgomery is definitely a day-to-day situation, as he said after the game. However, Eberflus revealed it is an ankle injury and not a knee and ankle injury as the Bears had reported during Sunday's win.

2. Teven Jenkins' Return to the Bench

Teven Jenkins had been starting at right guard with Lucas Patrick coming in to relieve him. Their playing time had been a 50-50 split for two games.

On Sunday, it was Patrick starting instead.

Jenkins came in to relieve him at times. However, the playing split was hardly even the way it had been. Patrick got 41 plays, or 65% of the reps. Jenkins got just 22 plays or 35% of the reps.

The start was based entirely on what happened the previous week at Halas Hall.

"It's about practice," Eberflus said. "We evaluate practice. Wednesday is a big day for us, Thursday, and Friday. We thought that Lucas did a good job of practicing. He was solid in his practice.

"Teven did a nice job on Thursday and Friday but needs to have a better Wednesday for him to step into that role."

This could open up a new scenario in the future.

It had been thought Jenkins would inherit right guard when Patrick's right hand had finally healed sufficiently for a return to center, with Sam Mustipher going to the bench.

After Patrick got 65% of the plays at guard and the Bears ran for a total of 281 yards, their most since 1984, they could always choose to stick with Mustipher at center and keep Patrick at guard going forward. Jenkins would bed the odd man out in that scenario.

Practice will decide for everyone going forward, apparently.

3. Extra Work Postgame

Players usually leave the field afterward. Apparently the dropped pass Darnell Mooney had early on a short play that set up well for a nice catch-and-run had an impact on him. After the game ended, Mooney had the JUGS machine out and was catching passes while everyone else on both teams headed off to the locker room.

Eberflus said he never has seen someone do this and found out Mooney did it because Bears radio play-by-play man Jeff Joniak told him about it on the postgame radio.

"But yeah, that's the kind of player he is," Eberflus said. "He wants to figure it out. He’s going to figure it out, and man, he's a worker.

"So when you have the talent and you've got the work ethic and the work habits behind that, man, that's a good combination to have. And that's who he is."

Mooney had two catches in addition to the drop. He now has four receptions on the year.

4. Luke Getsy's Third-and-Long Runs

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy seems to have frustrated fans by calling running plays in third-and-long situations, rather than throw it.

There is logic to his move.  With fewer players at the line of scrimmage and the defensive personnel in nickel or dime personnel packages, a running play has a chance to catch defenses by surprise.

Eberflus said the plays are called entirely based on how they think the opposition defense will be aligned or their personnel grouping. They are not wed to the specific play.

"A lot of those are plays that if we get a good look and we think we can get it with that run play, we'll do it," Eberflus said. "And again, it's all based on how the defense is lined up, front-wise and coverage-wise. So a lot of those plays are canned to that."

So if Fields comes up to the line and sees the defensive personnel and/or alignment can easily snuff out a run or is suddenly susceptible to the pass, can he change it?

"Sure. Absolutely," Eberflus said.

5. Is Something Brewing

Eberflus admitted rookie slot cornerback Kyler Gordon missed the coverage on Chris Moore's 52-yard completion.

He also can't rule out moving Gordon to one position in the future, instead of moving him from slot and outside cornerback.

"I do believe you have to look at that," Eberflus said. "You always have got to look at that, especially when you’re working with a rookie, a guy that’s been in there and it’s the first time.

"But he’s shown that he can do it. His techniques are good. In terms of knowing his assignments are good, inside and outside. So we’re pleased with where he is relative to that."

