Medford, OR

KTVL

Glenview fire in Ashland controlled at 3/4 acre

ASHLAND — Two grass fires broke out in Ashland on Glenview Street near Lithia Park and were quickly brought under control. No evacuations were ordered. Oregon Department of Forestry confirmed their involvement among other resources that responded to the fire. A Nixle Alert from the city of Ashland noted...
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/28 – Grants Pass Felony Animal Neglect Case Broadens, Fire at Scrapyard in North Medford

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On September 21, 2022, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the business location for Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street in Grants Pass. During that warrant, thirteen neglected dogs were located that had no food or water in poor living conditions.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

New Elmer's Restaurant to replace McGrath's Fish House in Medford

SOUTHERN OREGON — The McGrath’s Fish House in Medford is set to become the second Elmer’s Restaurant within the city after a Southern Oregon hospitality group bought the business’s property. The owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, David Thomason explained the new restaurant comes after a difficult...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland

Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
ASHLAND, OR
KTVL

Pomodori Osteria: Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

Head Chef of Pomodori Osteria in Medford, Ethan Hernandez shows us how his version of the stuffed mushroom is created. It even comes with a delicious parmesan crisp to enjoy with the dish!
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Prescribed burns scheduled for Siskiyou County in October

YREKA, Calif. — Calfire will be conducting a hazard reduction burn OCT 6-20 in the Bogus area in Yreka, so no need to panic if you see smoke in the area. Calfire's prescribed burn will be beneficial and preventative as it reduces dead and down fuels, and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
krcrtv.com

An 11-year-old's courage inspires many

Montague, CALIF. — The Montague Balloon Fest is known for bringing people together and this year it's more than ever. Since its last time in 2018, lots had changed especially for one very special little boy Miles Isbell. In September of 2020, Miles had a doctor's appointment that would...
MONTAGUE, CA
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order

SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home

SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
GRANTS PASS, OR

