KTVL
Glenview fire in Ashland controlled at 3/4 acre
ASHLAND — Two grass fires broke out in Ashland on Glenview Street near Lithia Park and were quickly brought under control. No evacuations were ordered. Oregon Department of Forestry confirmed their involvement among other resources that responded to the fire. A Nixle Alert from the city of Ashland noted...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 9/28 – Grants Pass Felony Animal Neglect Case Broadens, Fire at Scrapyard in North Medford
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On September 21, 2022, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the business location for Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street in Grants Pass. During that warrant, thirteen neglected dogs were located that had no food or water in poor living conditions.
KTVL
New Elmer's Restaurant to replace McGrath's Fish House in Medford
SOUTHERN OREGON — The McGrath’s Fish House in Medford is set to become the second Elmer’s Restaurant within the city after a Southern Oregon hospitality group bought the business’s property. The owner of Thomason Hospitality Group, David Thomason explained the new restaurant comes after a difficult...
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
KTVL
Pomodori Osteria: Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms
Head Chef of Pomodori Osteria in Medford, Ethan Hernandez shows us how his version of the stuffed mushroom is created. It even comes with a delicious parmesan crisp to enjoy with the dish!
KTVL
Prescribed burns scheduled for Siskiyou County in October
YREKA, Calif. — Calfire will be conducting a hazard reduction burn OCT 6-20 in the Bogus area in Yreka, so no need to panic if you see smoke in the area. Calfire's prescribed burn will be beneficial and preventative as it reduces dead and down fuels, and reduces the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the area.
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
Mount Shasta Herald
Siskiyou County endures one of its worst summers in California's 'fire year'
With nine months of the year in the rearview mirror, 2022 has been unusual for wildland fires in Shasta County, which stands in stark contrast to Siskiyou County to the north, which endured a deadly summer of fires. As of Tuesday, Sept. 27, 555 acres had burned in Shasta County...
Chronicle
Oregon Journalist Arrested While Reporting on Homeless Sweep Sues City, Police Department
A journalist with Oregon Public Broadcasting has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Medford, Medford police and Jackson County, alleging her Sept. 22, 2020, arrest in a city park prevented her from doing her job to cover a police sweep of a homeless camp. April Ehrlich...
krcrtv.com
An 11-year-old's courage inspires many
Montague, CALIF. — The Montague Balloon Fest is known for bringing people together and this year it's more than ever. Since its last time in 2018, lots had changed especially for one very special little boy Miles Isbell. In September of 2020, Miles had a doctor's appointment that would...
KTVL
Vehicles burn in Medford scrap yard, neighbor says sixth fire in three years
Medford, Ore. — Multiple engines from both Medford Fire and Fire District 3 responded to a fire near the intersection of Court Street and Central Avenue in Medford around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 28. According to Medford Fire, four to six recreational vehicles parked in the yard were...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Oregon Law Enforcement Seeks Humboldt County Couple After 13 Starving Dogs, Dead Horse and Rabbit Found
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a former Humboldt County couple–Joseph Larue and Dannielle Brown--after they located multiple abused animals at their business in Grants Pass and, later, at their home in Selma, Oregon. Both Larue and Brown have lived at multiple locations in Humboldt County. On...
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
KTVL
Law enforcement to run pedestrian decoy operation Friday in Medford
MEDFORD — The Medford Police Department has announced a pedestrian sting operation on East 4th Street and Front Street on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. run by the MPD and Jackson County Sheriff's Office. "The operation will focus on drivers failing to yield the right...
KDRV
FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
Journalist arrested while reporting homeless camp sweep sues Medford police for violating civil rights
An Oregon Public Broadcasting editor is suing the city of Medford, Jackson County and several members of the Medford Police Department, claiming they violated her First and Fourth Amendment rights by arresting her for reporting on a sweep of a homeless camp in Medford on Sept. 22, 2020.
KDRV
Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
KDRV
UPDATE: Animal neglect case grows with dead animals, marijuana in Selma
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Two people wanted for animal neglect accusations in Josephine County could face more criminal charges today. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says it's looking for a couple whose residence left 16 animals unattended where JCSO staff found them. JCSO says when its officers, Animal Control...
KDRV
FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order
SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
KTVL
Pets found dead, abandoned at negligent dog daycare owner's home
SELMA — After rescuing 13 neglected dogs from a Grants Pass dog care business, law enforcement raided the home of the kennel's owner, discovering more abused and even dead pets. On Sept. 21, the Josephine County Sheriff's Office conducted a search at Pawsitive K9 Solutions located on 6th Street...
