LBPD awarded grant to fight alcohol-related harm
The Long Beach Police Department (LBPD) has been awarded a $75,000 grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to address alcohol-related harm in the community. “This is important to the City of Long Beach in order to increase protection for youth and to shut down problem locations...
Orange County Board of Supervisors applauds Governor Newsom for signing legislation for Orange County’s Veterans Cemetery
The Orange County Board of Supervisors expressed their gratitude after the announcement that Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1595 into law. “This is an historic day in Orange County for our Orange County veterans, their families and their loved ones,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Due to the Governor’s and Assemblymember Quirk-Silva’s dedication to our County’s veterans, we are so much closer to making this cemetery a reality.”
Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo
A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
Wake Up to Good Morning, Los Alamitos! on October 19
Back by popular demand, the Good Morning, Los Alamitos! program invites all City residents, businesses, and members of the community to attend this informative event. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the City of Los Alamitos Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street. Attendees can expect to meet City Staff, including City Manager, Chet Simmons and Members of the City Council along with other key City Personnel across the various City departments.
Lawyers in Black Lives Matter suit say former DA Lacey’s husband has died
Attorneys representing the husband of former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey in a lawsuit alleging he pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020 state in new court papers stating that their client has died. David Lacey’s death occurred Sept. 5, according...
High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties
With the abrupt end of an emergency housing program at a Downtown motel, some of the city’s most vulnerable residents face few options for a permanent home. The post High anxiety at the Days Inn as homeless residents face ‘terrifying’ uncertainties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Police make additional arrest in investigation of homicide in the 7200 block of Atlantic Place
For the past several months, detectives assigned to the Homicide Detail and the Special Investigations Division have continued following up with investigative leads and gathering evidence. Through their investigation, homicide detectives developed information and evidence leading to the identification and arrest of the following additional individuals for their involvement in the murder:
Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg
KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
Rep. Porter Blames Police For Boyfriend’s Arrest
CALIFORNIA—California Congresswoman Katie Porter of California sent out texts insulting Irvine police officers on July 12, during a Town Hall meeting at Mike Ward Community Park in Irvine where her boyfriend was arrested. Protestors arrived and Porter’s boyfriend, Houston Keene was arrested and given a citation for punching one of the protesters to the ground, resulting in a bloody nose.
LAPD hopes to attract new officers with rent incentive program
LOS ANGELES - Andy Huynh and his girlfriend check out the custom kitchen in what could be his new apartment if he's hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. A new hiring incentive program called Housing For Hires could knock $1,000 off of his monthly rent. Huynh wants to be...
Veterans Cemetery in Orange County Gets Approval From Governor Gavin Newsom
Orange County veterans are a step closer to having their own cemetery in Orange County – the only county in So Cal without one – with Gov. Gavin Newsom today signing legislation for a local site. Veterans have been trying to bring a state cemetery to Orange County...
Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez will face recall election
DOWNEY - The Downey City Clerk has confirmed that enough signatures were collected and verified to send Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez to a recall election. Over 4,500 signatures were submitted earlier this month in a second attempt to recall Alvarez, who represents District 3. The first attempt fell just 35 signatures short.
High School Athletic Trainer Charged With Sex-Related Counts on Teen Girls
An athletic trainer who worked at two San Fernando Valley high schools was charged Tuesday with sex-related counts involving 10 teenage girls.e girls, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Tuesday.
O.C. doctor pleads guilty to $20M Medi-Cal fraud
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today secured a guilty plea against a Southern California doctor who participated in an illegal prescription scheme that defrauded the state Medi-Cal program of over $20 million. Over the course of two years, Mohammed El-Nachef, M.D., took part in an illicit drug-prescription operation where he prescribed medically unnecessary HIV medications, anti-psychotics, and opioids to over a thousand Medi-Cal beneficiaries in the Los Angeles and Orange Counties. The medications he authorized were not kept or used by the beneficiaries, but instead diverted to the illicit market for cash. Today, El-Nachef pled guilty in the Orange County Superior Court to one count of insurance fraud and one count of aiding and abetting the unauthorized practice of medicine. As part of his plea, El-Nachef is required to pay $2.3 million in restitution and surrender his medical license. His sentencing is set for August 1, 2023.
Man charged in hate attacks on women in SoCal
SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors […]
California doc pleads guilty to prescribing unneeded drugs
A physician pleaded guilty Wednesday to defrauding California’s Medi-Cal system by prescribing unnecessary drugs to more than 1,000 patients, prosecutors said.
Millions of dollars have poured into the mayoral race; here’s where it’s coming from
The current race to be mayor of Long Beach is shaping up to be the most expensive in city history. The post Millions of dollars have poured into the mayoral race; here’s where it’s coming from appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2 more suspects arrested in shooting death of Irvine man in North Long Beach, police say
Police say they have arrested two more suspects in connection with the shooting death of a 46-year-old Irvine man whose body was found inside a vehicle in North Long Beach last year. Paramount resident Eleazar Lopez, 34, was arrested Tuesday in Downey on suspicion of conspiring to commit the murder...
Officials: Woman in California arrested for allegedly killing man over incident involving a cat
SANTA ANA, Calif. — A woman in California was arrested for allegedly killing a man over an incident that involved a cat, officials say. According to a news release Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Hannah Star Esser, 20, has been charged with murder. The DA’s office said on...
Self-proclaimed "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying women in Orange County arrested in Northern California
A self-described "incel" who recorded himself pepper spraying and harassing unsuspecting women and posted the videos to YouTube was arrested in Northern California and brought back to Orange County to face charges of felony assault and hate crimes.Johnny Deven Young, 25, of Anaheim, appeared in court Monday after his arrest in San Mateo County. He has been charged with assault with great bodily injury, illegal use of tear gas, the personal use of a deadly weapon, all felonies, and hate crime enhancements. He also faces misdemeanor charges of violation of civil rights.Police say Young recorded himself pepper spraying two women...
