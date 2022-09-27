ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

cbs2iowa.com

UI Hospitals and Clinics nurses protest patient ratios

IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Outside the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, it's busy. On Thursday, protestors gathered outside parking ramp 3 on the corner of Evashevski and Hawkins Drives, a good spot to draw attention when you need your voice heard across the street.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Local man donates blood platelets for 500th time

A very loyal donor made his 500th platelet donation on Tuesday afternoon. Sammi Scott, of Mechanicsville, made the donation at ImpactLife's Lindale Crossing donation center. Platelet donors are eligible to give up to 24 times a year. Scott first began as a whole blood donor and later began donating platelets...
MECHANICSVILLE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City of Cedar Rapids offers activities for Move More Week

Cedar Rapids, IA – September 27, 2022 – As part of Move More Week, and in support of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative, the City of Cedar Rapids will offer a series of free, healthy activities for the public. The state’s Healthiest State Walk will take place on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Canine Officer Ryder getting donation of body armor

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Canine Officer "Ryder" will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Canine Officer Ryder’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

North Liberty unveils permanent StoryWalk

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — The North Liberty Library unveiled their permanent StoryWalk Wednesday morning with a special storytime and celebration. The StoryWalk was sponsored by Veridian Credit Union and installed by the City of North Liberty’s Parks Department. “We are excited to support literacy in North Liberty," said...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days

HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
HIAWATHA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Marion opens second round of business innovation and support grants for small businesses

MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion is now accepting applications for its second round of Business Innovation & Support Grant funding. The program is being administered as a partnership between the City and the Chamber of Commerce with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support small businesses in the community that navigated the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARION, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Trial delayed for Palo woman accused of killing her stepmother

SHELLSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Samantha Bevans will get more time to prepare for her murder trial. Bevans is accused of killing her stepmother near Shellsburg in July. Authorities say she smothered Jodie Bevans with a pillow. Jodie was found dead in her home on July 15th. Right...
SHELLSBURG, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CRFD responds to river rescue

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) rescued a middle-aged man from the Cedar River underneath the 12th Avenue Southwest Bridge. At 6:33 p.m., emergency officials were dispatched to the report of a man in the river holding on to a bridge piling. Dispatched officials...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE

