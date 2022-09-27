Read full article on original website
UI Hospitals and Clinics nurses protest patient ratios
IOWA CITY, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — Outside the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, it's busy. On Thursday, protestors gathered outside parking ramp 3 on the corner of Evashevski and Hawkins Drives, a good spot to draw attention when you need your voice heard across the street.
Ingredion workers still on strike, worried their replacements aren't properly trained
We're nearly two full months into the union strike at the Ingredion plant in downtown Cedar Rapids. Now, union officials say they're worried the replacement workers aren't properly trained to fill in on those jobs. Workers with BCTGM Local 100-G held another protest outside the facility Thursday evening after walking...
Local man donates blood platelets for 500th time
A very loyal donor made his 500th platelet donation on Tuesday afternoon. Sammi Scott, of Mechanicsville, made the donation at ImpactLife's Lindale Crossing donation center. Platelet donors are eligible to give up to 24 times a year. Scott first began as a whole blood donor and later began donating platelets...
City of Cedar Rapids offers activities for Move More Week
Cedar Rapids, IA – September 27, 2022 – As part of Move More Week, and in support of Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative, the City of Cedar Rapids will offer a series of free, healthy activities for the public. The state’s Healthiest State Walk will take place on...
Cedar Rapids Canine Officer Ryder getting donation of body armor
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Cedar Rapids Police Department’s Canine Officer "Ryder" will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Canine Officer Ryder’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift...
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
Downtown Cedar Rapids Library closed through Friday for final cleaning, work after fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will be closed through Friday for work following the July fire. The library will be closed one last time in relation to the fire for cleaning and restoration on September 28, 29, and 30. The library...
Kirkwood's aviation maintenance program takes off thanks to grant, CID partnership
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - (Iowa's News Now) — "Today's a great day for Kirkwood, the Eastern Iowa Airport, and the State of Iowa," says Dr. Lori Sundberg, Kirkwood Community College president. Wednesday's great day came after more than four years. In late 2018, Dr. Sundberg says, Marty Lenss with...
North Liberty unveils permanent StoryWalk
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — The North Liberty Library unveiled their permanent StoryWalk Wednesday morning with a special storytime and celebration. The StoryWalk was sponsored by Veridian Credit Union and installed by the City of North Liberty’s Parks Department. “We are excited to support literacy in North Liberty," said...
Local realtors team up to help refugees and immigrants become homeowners
Cedar Rapids — A new program in Eastern Iowa is helping refugees and immigrants fulfill their dreams of homeownership. Remax's Matt Smith Real Estate Team is working to build a better support system for those looking to navigate. Oftentimes, these families are forced to give up on their dream...
Sewer work in Hiawatha may lead to noises in plumbing over the next few days
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Hiawatha will begin a sewer inspection and cleaning project to evaluate a portion of the sanitary sewer system. This project is part of an ongoing effort to maintain the aging sewer infrastructure within the City and to identify potential sources of groundwater entering the system.
Marion opens second round of business innovation and support grants for small businesses
MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion is now accepting applications for its second round of Business Innovation & Support Grant funding. The program is being administered as a partnership between the City and the Chamber of Commerce with funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to support small businesses in the community that navigated the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reminders for farmers and drivers during harvest season in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — As harvest season gets underway across Iowa, there is an increased likelihood that drivers will more frequently encounter slow-moving farm equipment on the roadways. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office has some tips on how to share the road this fall. Farmers:
Trial delayed for Palo woman accused of killing her stepmother
SHELLSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Samantha Bevans will get more time to prepare for her murder trial. Bevans is accused of killing her stepmother near Shellsburg in July. Authorities say she smothered Jodie Bevans with a pillow. Jodie was found dead in her home on July 15th. Right...
CRFD responds to river rescue
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department (CRFD) rescued a middle-aged man from the Cedar River underneath the 12th Avenue Southwest Bridge. At 6:33 p.m., emergency officials were dispatched to the report of a man in the river holding on to a bridge piling. Dispatched officials...
Man arrested after stealing money from Dubuque Dunkin' Donuts on Thursday morning
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person was arrested after stealing money from a Dunkin' Donuts in Dubuque early Thursday morning. Dubuque Police responded to the store at 2660 Dodge Street for a report of an armed robbery. Employees told police a white man entered the store around...
Free compost at the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency starting October 1st
Stock up this fall and get ready for next spring with FREE COMPOST from the Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency during the month of October 2022. Screened, finished compost will be available to all residents and businesses starting Saturday, October 01 through Monday, October 31st while supplies last.
Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases
DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
Suspect arrested after social media threats made against Marengo grocery store
Marango, Iowa — Police have arrested man they say is suspected of making threats of violence one week ago at the Big G Food store in Marengo . On Wednesday officers with the Marengo Police Department executed a search warrant on the 1500 block of N Ave. in rural Marengo.
Parents of three teenagers killed high speed crash want to you to slow down
The parents of three Dubuque teens killed in a crash this past summer want you to slow down and stop driving distracted. Iowa State Patrol is starting a week-long project to try and keep more people from dying in crashes. 251 Iowans have been killed in crashes so for this...
