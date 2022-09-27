ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NBC Sports

Why Stralman could be a sneaky good pickup for Bruins' blue line

The depth of the Boston Bruins blue line will be tested in a major way early in the 2022-23 NHL season with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top-four d-man Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the start of the campaign as they continue to rehab from offseason surgeries. The B's...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, and Brennan Othmann make most of their opportunity vs Isles

The New York Rangers opened up their preseason schedule with a 4-1 win over their the New York Islanders. Gerard Gallant’s lineup featured 8 regular skaters out of the 18 that suited up like Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, and K’Andre Miller. Of the remaining players, three stood out in the victory to make the most of out their opportunity.
NHL
NHL

Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis

Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Josi ready for Switzerland homecoming with Predators against SC Bern

The coach put him on the point on the power play right away. Raeto Raffainer was on the penalty kill that day, and he was impressed. Josi's shot wasn't that efficient or hard then -- he was a kid competing against men -- but he was calm as he passed the puck through seams to his teammates.
NHL
Yardbarker

2 Takeaways From Islanders Preseason Loss to the Devils – 9/27/22

The New York Islanders dropped their second straight preseason game, 4-1, on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Much like their 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, these losses aren’t worth overanalyzing. With that said, here’s a look at the two main takeaways from last night’s loss, which can be filed away under ”let’s see how the team progresses.”
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Sandin, Jarnkrok & Kerfoot

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news from last night’s 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Included in the news is a rare display by head coach Sheldon Keefe of his frustration with his players at yesterday’s practice. Second, I’ll share the news that young defender Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this morning.
NHL
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Kravtsov Offered Important Opportunity in Preseason

At this late stage of training camp, the New York Rangers have several line configurations taking shape. For now, winger Vitali Kravtsov is slotted in on the second line next to fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and centered by Vincent Trocheck. This is a golden opportunity for the young forward – who has yet to stay with the team – to make a real contribution.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

SHELDON KEEFE SAYS LEAFS ARE LOOKING TO DEPLOY MITCH MARNER ON THE BLUE LINE

In need of extra mojo, Sheldon Keefe said today his coaching staff are looking to deploy Mitch Marner on a defense pair with Morgan Reilly as an option during the regular season. That is an interesting idea, to say the least. Marner's game is mostly offense, so if the Leafs...
ClutchPoints

Maple Leafs’ new Mitch Marner role experiment will leave fans dumbfounded

The Toronto Maple Leafs are already shorthanded on defense as the preseason gets underway, leaving Sheldon Keefe searching for answers. Among the moves he’s mulling experimenting with is potentially playing Mitch Marner on defense. According to Luke Fox, Toronto is experimenting with using Marner as a situational defenseman, describing the role as being something like an “offensive-minded right shot at the point.”
NHL
NHL

Studnicka Aiming to Build on Strong Showing vs. Rangers

The 23-year-old centerman's preseason debut on Saturday in Philadelphia did not go as smoothly as he would have liked, leading to a conversation with new coach Jim Montgomery, who encouraged him to seize his opportunity for a bounce back. Studnicka got that chance on Tuesday night against the New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

