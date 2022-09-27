Read full article on original website
Sabres player Tage Thompson buys Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhouse
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has sold his Waterfront Village townhouse to a current member of the team for $1.05 million. Sabres center Tage Thompson, and his wife, Rachel, paid $1,050,000 for Eichel’s 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom townhome at 29 Ojibwa Circle, according to Sept. 27 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
Why Stralman could be a sneaky good pickup for Bruins' blue line
The depth of the Boston Bruins blue line will be tested in a major way early in the 2022-23 NHL season with No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy and top-four d-man Matt Grzelcyk set to miss the start of the campaign as they continue to rehab from offseason surgeries. The B's...
Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, and Brennan Othmann make most of their opportunity vs Isles
The New York Rangers opened up their preseason schedule with a 4-1 win over their the New York Islanders. Gerard Gallant’s lineup featured 8 regular skaters out of the 18 that suited up like Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, and K’Andre Miller. Of the remaining players, three stood out in the victory to make the most of out their opportunity.
Columbus continues preseason with game at St. Louis
Blue Jackets look to keep win streak going against the Blues. Fresh off a win Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena, the Blue Jackets continue the preseason Thursday night with an 8 p.m. (ET) game at St. Louis. The game -- the fourth of eight preseason contests for the team --...
Josi ready for Switzerland homecoming with Predators against SC Bern
The coach put him on the point on the power play right away. Raeto Raffainer was on the penalty kill that day, and he was impressed. Josi's shot wasn't that efficient or hard then -- he was a kid competing against men -- but he was calm as he passed the puck through seams to his teammates.
Rangers Roundup: Alexis Lafreniere fine after slapshot, NHL salary cap going up, and more
The New York Rangers fell to the Boston Bruins in OT on Tuesday night, but avoided a catastrophe to Alexis Lafreniere. With 5:50 left in regulation, Hunter Skinner’s point shot caught Lafreniere low and sent him hobbling in pain to the bench. The Rangers first overall pick in 2020 was wincing and saying, “My foot. My foot,” to trainer Jim Ramsey.
2 Takeaways From Islanders Preseason Loss to the Devils – 9/27/22
The New York Islanders dropped their second straight preseason game, 4-1, on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. Much like their 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, these losses aren’t worth overanalyzing. With that said, here’s a look at the two main takeaways from last night’s loss, which can be filed away under ”let’s see how the team progresses.”
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Sandin, Jarnkrok & Kerfoot
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at news from last night’s 3-0 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Included in the news is a rare display by head coach Sheldon Keefe of his frustration with his players at yesterday’s practice. Second, I’ll share the news that young defender Rasmus Sandin signed a two-year contract with the team earlier this morning.
Rangers’ Kravtsov Offered Important Opportunity in Preseason
At this late stage of training camp, the New York Rangers have several line configurations taking shape. For now, winger Vitali Kravtsov is slotted in on the second line next to fellow Russian Artemi Panarin and centered by Vincent Trocheck. This is a golden opportunity for the young forward – who has yet to stay with the team – to make a real contribution.
SHELDON KEEFE SAYS LEAFS ARE LOOKING TO DEPLOY MITCH MARNER ON THE BLUE LINE
In need of extra mojo, Sheldon Keefe said today his coaching staff are looking to deploy Mitch Marner on a defense pair with Morgan Reilly as an option during the regular season. That is an interesting idea, to say the least. Marner's game is mostly offense, so if the Leafs...
Maple Leafs’ new Mitch Marner role experiment will leave fans dumbfounded
The Toronto Maple Leafs are already shorthanded on defense as the preseason gets underway, leaving Sheldon Keefe searching for answers. Among the moves he’s mulling experimenting with is potentially playing Mitch Marner on defense. According to Luke Fox, Toronto is experimenting with using Marner as a situational defenseman, describing the role as being something like an “offensive-minded right shot at the point.”
Studnicka Aiming to Build on Strong Showing vs. Rangers
The 23-year-old centerman's preseason debut on Saturday in Philadelphia did not go as smoothly as he would have liked, leading to a conversation with new coach Jim Montgomery, who encouraged him to seize his opportunity for a bounce back. Studnicka got that chance on Tuesday night against the New York...
