If Jacoby Brissett is bothered by the Cleveland Browns’ refusal to allow him to let loose in the passing game, he is not showing it. The Cleveland Browns quarterback was asked about the team’s run-heavy gameplans so far in the regular season, and whether he has an issue with the team using him as more of a game manager. Brissett made clear he does not care about the gameplan or the limitations placed on him as long as they work.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO