Newport, KY

Fox 19

Pedestrians struck in North Avondale, at least 1 sent to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) ) - At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck a group of people in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm. It was reported just before midnight on Reading Road near Burton Avenue. District 4 police say they are investigating...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru

DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
BURLINGTON, KY
RNB Cincy 100.3

Cincinnati: Two People Tried To Steal An ATM In Oakley

The police are looking for two people that tried to steal an ATM from an Oakley bank. What The Fasho! Via Fox19 It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police. Their descriptions were […]
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect

The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH

