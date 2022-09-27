Read full article on original website
Report of armed robbery of Harrison Twp. bar appears to be a case of fake news, Sheriff Streck says
HARRISON TWP. — The reported armed robbery at a Harrison Twp. bar this week appears to be a case of fake news, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said Thursday, and his office is prepared to prove that in court. >> Eaton woman waits out Hurricane Ian; Not her idea...
Prosecutor: Man stabbed another to death, then raped a woman hours later
A man previously indicted for allegedly stabbing another man to death has now been indicted for raping a woman multiple times just hours after the murder happened.
Fox 19
Three pedestrians struck in North Avondale, 1 seriously hurt, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) ) - At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck three pedestrians in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm. It was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Reading Road near Burton Avenue. A witness told police...
Fox 19
Pedestrians struck in North Avondale, at least 1 sent to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) ) - At least one person went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a vehicle struck a group of people in North Avondale overnight, Cincinnati police confirm. It was reported just before midnight on Reading Road near Burton Avenue. District 4 police say they are investigating...
Fox 19
Man indicted for separate incidents of murder and rape on same day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday the indictment of a 48-year-old man in connection with a murder in Westwood and a rape in Mt. Auburn on the same day in August. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters says Shawn Carter stabbed Andre Dockery 30 times after...
UC student killed in pedestrian crash involving suspected stolen car
The Cincinnati Fire Department said they found two people down on the street while responding to a crash on Jefferson Avenue. Both were taken to the hospital, where one later died.
Man pleads guilty to shooting at Dayton drive-thru
DAYTON — A Dayton man is pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that police previously called a “targeted attack.”. Contrieve Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault on Monday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. With the guilty plea, an additional count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises were dismissed.
Man, woman facing murder charges in connection to deadly Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD — A man and woman are now facing murder charges in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield earlier this month. Malik Shaw, 30, and Peggy Shaw, 45, were both indicted on charges Monday, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records. Both were indicted on two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault. Malik Shaw was also indicted on one count each of three separate weapons charges.
Montgomery County Sheriffs searching for suspect after robbery
DAYTON — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that took place early Wednesday morning at the Green Leaf Inn, according to a news release. >>Greene County man wanted on multiple offenses, including catalytic converter theft. Crews were dispatched to 4200 N. Dixie Drive at around...
Fox 19
2nd suspect named in ‘senseless’ slaying of NKY grandfather walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities on Tuesday named the second suspect a shooting earlier this month that claimed the life of a 60-year-old Northern Kentucky man walking home from work. Zachary Holden faces charges of murder and robbery in the shooting death of Virgil Stewart, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s...
Mother of escapee shot to death by police says 'demons' had hold of her son
The mother of Thomas Cromwell, a River City Correctional Center escapee who was shot to death by police in July, said her son had "severe" mental illnesses and drug use disorders.
Fox 19
Kitten found with ‘gaping slices to the neck’ leads to woman’s arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of slicing the neck of her niece’s kitten is facing an animal cruelty charge. Virginia Stamper was found by a police officer away from the scene where the alleged crime happened, Middletown police explained. The officer took Stamper back to the...
WLWT 5
Police: Worker dies after being hit by semi at loading dock in northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. — A man is dead after he was hit by a semitrailer in a parking lot in northern Kentucky Wednesday. It happened around 2:55 p.m. when officers responded to the 7900 block of Foundation Drive for a person not breathing. When they got to the scene, they...
Fox 19
Pedestrians in deadly Clifton crash were UC students, school confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash involving a suspected stolen car in Clifton Wednesday. The two victims were University of Cincinnati students, according to UC President Neville Pinto. A person in the car was also injured, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Burlington Pike in Burlington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Dixie Highway and Garden Drive in Boone County. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Cincinnati: Two People Tried To Steal An ATM In Oakley
The police are looking for two people that tried to steal an ATM from an Oakley bank. What The Fasho! Via Fox19 It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Chase bank off Paxton Avenue. The suspects were last seen leaving in a white Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to police. Their descriptions were […]
linknky.com
Downtown Covington bank robbed, police seek suspect
The U.S. Bank branch in downtown Covington was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Covington Police officers were dispatched to the branch at 602 Madison Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. after a report of a robbery. A man had robbed the bank but fled before officers...
Fox 19
Mom learns sentence for abandoning 5-year-old autistic son on dark street in Colerain Twp
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman who abandoned her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son on a cold, dark, rainy street in Colerain Township learned her sentence Wednesday. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch ordered Heather Adkins to undergo six months of mental health and substance abuse treatment at River City Correctional Facility in Camp Washington followed by three months of probation.
Fox 19
NKY woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for beating son with baseball bat
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to child abuse charges, according to Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders. Sanders says that Kimberly Deaton, 50, pleaded guilty on July 18 to one count of criminal abuse and one...
