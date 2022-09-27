ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alameda County, CA

Comments / 1

KTVU FOX 2

At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month

OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
CARSON, CA
allthatsinteresting.com

California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks

Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
CHICO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the Beach Flats area Wednesday night. Officers arrived at 7:49 p.m. after callers said they heard several gunshots in the Beach Flats area. The juvenile victim was found wounded inside the doorway of a good samaritan's home, said The post Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
davisvanguard.org

Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center

OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School

Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
OAKLAND, CA
The Valley Citizen

Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto

By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
MODESTO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister PD investigating animal cruelty case

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD announced that they are investigating an animal cruelty case after discovering an injured Chihuahua-type dog was abandoned at the Hollister Animal Shelter afterhours kennels. According to police, the dog was left abandoned on the morning of Sept. 19. The dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian for immediate treatment. Sadly, The post Hollister PD investigating animal cruelty case appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KCRA.com

Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say

CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
Fox News

California inmate on death row dies of natural causes

A California inmate sentenced to death for killing a bartender during a robbery has died at an outside hospital of natural causes, prison officials said Monday. Thomas Lenart, 75, was pronounced dead Friday. The Kern County Coroner will determine his official cause of death. He was sentenced to death in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Police Chief responds to rumor of a serial killer after recent shootings

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Chief has released a message in response to recent unsolved homicides in the city that seem to show a pattern of targeting people alone and outdoors at night.Chief Stanley McFadden says these victims have been found shot on sidewalks and inside cars where there are no security cameras or witnesses. People who live near these shooting scenes are on edge. "Who's doing the killing?" Stockton resident Malik Dunne said. "I just came out here to talk to my neighbors. We're discussing the problem, you know, but everybody is staying in. I mean, there's a lot...
STOCKTON, CA
pajaronian.com

Pregnant woman ID’d in fatal crash

WATSONVILLE—A 33-year-old pregnant woman died Thursday night as she walked across South Green Valley Road and was struck by a car. She has been identified as Marlyn Uribe of Watsonville by the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office. Watsonville Police said that, according to witnesses, Uribe was crossing four...
WATSONVILLE, CA

