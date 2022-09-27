STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Chief has released a message in response to recent unsolved homicides in the city that seem to show a pattern of targeting people alone and outdoors at night.Chief Stanley McFadden says these victims have been found shot on sidewalks and inside cars where there are no security cameras or witnesses. People who live near these shooting scenes are on edge. "Who's doing the killing?" Stockton resident Malik Dunne said. "I just came out here to talk to my neighbors. We're discussing the problem, you know, but everybody is staying in. I mean, there's a lot...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO