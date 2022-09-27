Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
At least 3 armored truck guards shot in California this month
OAKLAND, Calif. - At least three armored truck guards have been shot – one fatally – in California this month. The most recent was Tuesday, when two people ambushed an armored truck in Carson – a Los Angeles suburb – near a 7-Eleven. One of the guards was shot before the robbers fled with a third person in a getaway car, Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies said.
allthatsinteresting.com
California Man Caught Living With His Dead Roommate For Four Years — And Allegedly Cashing His Checks
Darren Pirtle allegedly lived with the dead body of his roommate, Kevin Olson, for four years while writing himself checks from Olson's accounts. Police in Northern California have charged a man with identity theft and forgery after they discovered that he’s been living with his dead roommate’s body for the past four years — and allegedly cashing the man’s checks.
Serial Killer in Stockton? Police Investigating Pattern of Several Killings
Authorities said it's unclear whether one person or a group of individuals is behind the homicides that share a similar pattern.
Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said they found a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds in the Beach Flats area Wednesday night. Officers arrived at 7:49 p.m. after callers said they heard several gunshots in the Beach Flats area. The juvenile victim was found wounded inside the doorway of a good samaritan's home, said The post Santa Cruz gang-related shooting sends one to trauma center: police appeared first on KION546.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 gunmen at large after Oakland school mass shooting
The Oakland police chief and mayor held a news conference Thursday morning to release more details about what happened when two students and four adults were shot at school and the gunmen slipped away.
California sheriff's office relieves 47 deputies of police duties for 'unsatisfactory' on psych evals: report
Nearly 50 deputies in one California sheriff's agency have been relieved of their police duties following "unsatisfactory" ratings on psychological examinations dating back to 2016, weeks after a deputy who previously failed a psychological exam shot and killed a married couple. In a Sept. 23 letter, Alameda County Sheriff Gregory...
Probation officer found dead after home invasion in California
A woman found dead with blunt head trauma inside her Southern California home over the weekend has been identified as a veteran Los Angeles County deputy probation officer, authorities said. Paula Lind, a 16-year veteran of the agency, "was a victim of a home invasion where she suffered fatal injuries,"...
crimevoice.com
Solano County Woman Accused of Identity and Mail Theft; Police Identify 29 Victims So Far
Solano County authorities have arrested a Suisun woman on suspicion of identity theft, as well as at least twenty-nine suspected incidents of mail theft. Fairfield police opened an investigation in August after a woman reported that her newly issued driver’s license had never been delivered, and that she believed it had been stolen in the mail.
RELATED PEOPLE
davisvanguard.org
Suspension of 47 Alameda Deputies ‘Horrifying’ and ‘Disturbing,’ Charges Ella Baker Center
OAKLAND, CA — A Bay Area social justice group Monday said news that 47 Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputies were suspended – but still getting paid – after an internal audit revealed about “10 percent of the active deputies working for ACSO received failing psychological exams dating back to 2016” was “horrifying” and “disturbing.”
SFGate
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
NBC Los Angeles
Six Adults Hurt in Shooting at Northern California School
Six people were injured in a school shooting Wednesday in Oakland's Eastmont Hills, police said. Oakland police officials said the shooting took place at the King Estate campus on Fontaine Street, which houses multiple schools. Officers are looking for at least one shooter, but add other suspects might be involved.
Northern California man who lived with dead roommate allegedly cashed his checks
A Northern California man who lived with the body of his dead roommate for four years was charged with stealing his money by writing dozens of checks on his account, prosecutors said. Darren Pirtle, 57, of Chico, was charged Monday in Butte County Superior Court with identity theft and forgery. He was expected to enter […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto
By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
Hollister PD investigating animal cruelty case
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV): Hollister PD announced that they are investigating an animal cruelty case after discovering an injured Chihuahua-type dog was abandoned at the Hollister Animal Shelter afterhours kennels. According to police, the dog was left abandoned on the morning of Sept. 19. The dog was immediately transported to a local veterinarian for immediate treatment. Sadly, The post Hollister PD investigating animal cruelty case appeared first on KION546.
KCRA.com
Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say
CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
Fox News
California inmate on death row dies of natural causes
A California inmate sentenced to death for killing a bartender during a robbery has died at an outside hospital of natural causes, prison officials said Monday. Thomas Lenart, 75, was pronounced dead Friday. The Kern County Coroner will determine his official cause of death. He was sentenced to death in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stockton Police Chief responds to rumor of a serial killer after recent shootings
STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Chief has released a message in response to recent unsolved homicides in the city that seem to show a pattern of targeting people alone and outdoors at night.Chief Stanley McFadden says these victims have been found shot on sidewalks and inside cars where there are no security cameras or witnesses. People who live near these shooting scenes are on edge. "Who's doing the killing?" Stockton resident Malik Dunne said. "I just came out here to talk to my neighbors. We're discussing the problem, you know, but everybody is staying in. I mean, there's a lot...
16-year-old accused of killing pregnant Lodi woman, Jessie Martinez
LODI, Calif. — A 16-year-old girl is accused of stabbing and killing a pregnant woman in Lodi over the weekend. Few details about the killing have been released, but the teen suspect was booked into Peterson Juvenile Hall on suspicion of homicide. In a Facebook post, the Lodi Police...
pajaronian.com
Pregnant woman ID’d in fatal crash
WATSONVILLE—A 33-year-old pregnant woman died Thursday night as she walked across South Green Valley Road and was struck by a car. She has been identified as Marlyn Uribe of Watsonville by the Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office. Watsonville Police said that, according to witnesses, Uribe was crossing four...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
Comments / 1