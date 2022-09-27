ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

Related
shastascout.org

Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site

As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta County's "Walktober" challenge is back

REDDING. Calif. — October is approaching quickly and many people in Shasta County are getting ready to lace up their walking shoes, for the none other “Shasta Walktober Challenge.”. The annual community challenge put on by Healthy Shasta is back! The challenge where teams of friends, family, school...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: Ian Hill, Redding City Council

REDDING, Calif. — As election day creeps closer, KRCR continues our series of interviewing candidates for Redding City Council. On Thursday, it was Ian Hill's turn. Hill, just 31 years young, grew up in Redding, attending Shasta High and Shasta College before earning a degree from UC Santa Cruz. Hill now works for the county and is pursuing a council seat with a campaign platform of “CHILL," which stands for climate, housing, infrastructure, learning and labor.
REDDING, CA
FOX40

Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects

SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
SHASTA LAKE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Industry
Redding, CA
Business
krcrtv.com

City of Redding hosts community clean-up at Nur Pon Open Space

REDDING, Calif. — Officials in Redding are inviting the community to help beautify the city this weekend. The City of Redding is hosting a community creek clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 .a.m. until 12 p.m. at "Nur Pon Open Space." The clean-up is geared toward removing invasive...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE reminds locals of burn ban still in effect in Shasta County

REDDING, Calif. — — On Wednesday night, a local in Redding was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension. CAL FIRE said this is an excellent reminder of how flammable fuels are—even after the Northstate saw some rain last week. Fire Specialist Darren Stewart...
REDDING, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Installations#First Solar#Solar Panels#Solar Arrays#Business Industry#Linus Business#Project Sunroof#Pg E
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Pillow-Guy’s Election-Denying, Redding-Welcomed BFF Refuted by Stanford Professor: ‘So much chaos’

Some may call it a coincidence that in the middle of the Sept. 13 Shasta County Board of Supervisors public comment period — precisely as the meeting was being blatantly hijacked by election-denier Dr. Douglas Frank, abetted by Supervisor Patrick Jones — that Supervisor Mary Rickert would Google Frank, and find Professor Justin Grimmer’s scathing critiques about the bow-tied professor.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Google
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4

The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
DUNSMUIR, CA
actionnewsnow.com

House in east Redding damaged in early-morning fire

REDDING, Calif. - A home in Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a house on Whaley Road off of Victor Avenue. The flames came through the roof and part of the roof collapsed. The fire also damaged the back of the home.
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Redding's Simpson University officially announces new football program

REDDING, Calif. — It was announced on Tuesday: Simpson University plans to add a football program. The announcement KRCR showed you was for the community. On Wednesday, however, it was announced to the students. Morning chapel got off to a rowdy start with President Norman Hall making the announcement...
REDDING, CA
krcrtv.com

Tehama County preps for November elections; what you need to know

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Election season is quickly approaching and election offices across the Northstate are preparing. The Tehama County Clerk, Jennifer Vice, said they just finished proofing the ballots and are at the printer ready for the final print. They are also updating voter files and proofing voting booth audio.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy