shastascout.org
Federal Project Managers Halt Redding-Area Construction Threatening Ancestral Village Site
As the Cultural Resources Manager for the Wintu Tribe of Northern California, Art Garcia is tasked with coordinating protection when development projects occur in Wintu people’s ancestral lands, including those in the City of Redding. Garcia is one of several cultural monitors who observe construction near culturally sensitive areas in order to limit damage to the remains of ancestors, cultural items and Wintu people’s current cultural practices.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County's "Walktober" challenge is back
REDDING. Calif. — October is approaching quickly and many people in Shasta County are getting ready to lace up their walking shoes, for the none other “Shasta Walktober Challenge.”. The annual community challenge put on by Healthy Shasta is back! The challenge where teams of friends, family, school...
krcrtv.com
KNOW YOUR CANDIDATES: Ian Hill, Redding City Council
REDDING, Calif. — As election day creeps closer, KRCR continues our series of interviewing candidates for Redding City Council. On Thursday, it was Ian Hill's turn. Hill, just 31 years young, grew up in Redding, attending Shasta High and Shasta College before earning a degree from UC Santa Cruz. Hill now works for the county and is pursuing a council seat with a campaign platform of “CHILL," which stands for climate, housing, infrastructure, learning and labor.
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
krcrtv.com
City of Redding hosts community clean-up at Nur Pon Open Space
REDDING, Calif. — Officials in Redding are inviting the community to help beautify the city this weekend. The City of Redding is hosting a community creek clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 8 .a.m. until 12 p.m. at "Nur Pon Open Space." The clean-up is geared toward removing invasive...
krcrtv.com
Downtown Redding parking struggles: businesses grow frustrated as city readies for changes
REDDING, Ca. — As downtown Redding continues to see development, businesses in the area are growing frustrated with a lack of parking. This issue has caused the city of Redding to evaluate and modernize the area. But parking frustrations have reached a boiling point for some. One long-time downtown...
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE reminds locals of burn ban still in effect in Shasta County
REDDING, Calif. — — On Wednesday night, a local in Redding was cited for burning lumber and debris during a burn suspension. CAL FIRE said this is an excellent reminder of how flammable fuels are—even after the Northstate saw some rain last week. Fire Specialist Darren Stewart...
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
krcrtv.com
Fall is statistically more dangerous for fires, CAL FIRE says not to let your guard down
REDDING, Calif. — The end of September also marks the start of fall. CAL FIRE says fire season isn’t really a season anymore, it’s something they and the public need to be aware of year-round. While fall has officially started, statistically the most devastating and deadly fires...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Pillow-Guy’s Election-Denying, Redding-Welcomed BFF Refuted by Stanford Professor: ‘So much chaos’
Some may call it a coincidence that in the middle of the Sept. 13 Shasta County Board of Supervisors public comment period — precisely as the meeting was being blatantly hijacked by election-denier Dr. Douglas Frank, abetted by Supervisor Patrick Jones — that Supervisor Mary Rickert would Google Frank, and find Professor Justin Grimmer’s scathing critiques about the bow-tied professor.
krcrtv.com
Redding Rancheria’s Stillwater Pow Wow kicks off Friday in new location
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rancheria’s Stillwater Pow Wow kicks off Friday night in a new location. The free event starts on Sept. 30 with grand entry at 7 p.m. Saturday starts at 12 p.m. with a break for dinner from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday it also opens at 12 p.m.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Live Music in the North State: September 28 – October 4
The Sunset River Jam continues at the Anderson River Park, Jonathan Foster performs back at home after a four month cross-country tour, Joe Satriani comes to town, and the Ninth Annual Jazz in the Canyon festival runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Dunsmuir. Combine all that with some perennial local favorite acts, and we have a great early autumn week in store in the north state scene.Enjoy, and thanks for reading.
actionnewsnow.com
House in east Redding damaged in early-morning fire
REDDING, Calif. - A home in Redding was damaged by fire Thursday morning. The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a house on Whaley Road off of Victor Avenue. The flames came through the roof and part of the roof collapsed. The fire also damaged the back of the home.
krcrtv.com
Fatality confirmed in Redding house fire on Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 27, 5:07 PM: The Redding Fire Department released additional details surrounding Tuesday's fatal house fire. Fire officials said a person died in a house fire in southeast Redding on Tuesday afternoon. According to officials with the Redding Fire Department (RFD), firefighters responded to a...
krcrtv.com
Latino community sees higher rates of depression, Tehama County works to fight stigma
RED BLUFF, Calif. — September is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month and Suicide Prevention Month. Tehama County Behavioral Health Services is making sure everyone knows there is help available. According to a study by the CDC, 40% of Hispanic adults reported having depression and close to 23% reported...
krcrtv.com
Redding's Simpson University officially announces new football program
REDDING, Calif. — It was announced on Tuesday: Simpson University plans to add a football program. The announcement KRCR showed you was for the community. On Wednesday, however, it was announced to the students. Morning chapel got off to a rowdy start with President Norman Hall making the announcement...
krcrtv.com
Tehama County preps for November elections; what you need to know
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Election season is quickly approaching and election offices across the Northstate are preparing. The Tehama County Clerk, Jennifer Vice, said they just finished proofing the ballots and are at the printer ready for the final print. They are also updating voter files and proofing voting booth audio.
krcrtv.com
Simpson University announces new football program, Rudy Ruettiger speaks at luncheon
REDDING, Calif. — It's the first-ever sold-out crowd at Simpson University's Business Luncheon on Tuesday. There's lunch, of course, and a keynote speaker. This year's featured speaker was Rudy Ruettiger. Who's that?. You probably know his story from the 1993 movie, "Rudy," a classic underdog film about an undersized...
krcrtv.com
Woman struck by bull at Redding Rodeo credits it with saving her life after finding cancer
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rodeo made the national headlines in May when a runaway rodeo bull jumped into the crowd and out of the arena, hurting several people. But now a new story emerges as a Redding family is crediting that same bull for saving their daughter's life on that rodeo night.
