Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Come - O' - Round to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
You're Invited: Uncover Secrets of the Past at Cafe Venice's Thrilling Paranormal InvestigationDianna CarneyNorwood, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Related
Curt Schilling had a big problem with Michael Kay’s call of Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st homer
Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 61st home run of the season on Wednesday. With that, he tied Roger Maris’ club and American League single-season record. Baseball fans are excited about the milestone. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Michael Kay had the call on YES Network. You...
Miguel Andújar joining Pirates angers Yankees fans over lost Gerrit Cole trade
It’s all come full circle. Gerrit Cole is on the New York Yankees. Clint (Jackson) Frazier is floating along. And Miguel Andújar is a Pittsburgh Pirate. Just like we drew it all up … back in 2018 before Cole was sent to the Houston Astros after the Buccos spurned the Yanks in trade talks.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts
The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
Popculture
Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child
A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Sox president Sam Kennedy talks last-place finish, 2023 expectations (podcast)
Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy joined the Fenway Rundown podcast this week to reflect on his team’s disappointing season and look ahead to a key off-season. The Red Sox are 74-81 entering Wenesday’s game and have been eliminated from the playoff contention. “It’s certainly been a...
Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster
The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup
We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
LeBron James takes another shot at Celtics: ‘We all hate Boston’
LeBron James has done his best now as a Laker to keep taking shots at both the Celtics and the city of Boston. He had some marquee rivalry games against the C’s as a member of both the Cavaliers and Heat, and now, naturally, he ended up with the Lakers as his career comes winding down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Over the Monster
Daily Links: Xander Bogaerts States The Obvious: “They Have Money”
Chad Finn doesn’t like that the Sox have turned into a punch line this season, and has some thoughts about how to fix it. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe) One of the areas that probably needs to be fixed is the catcher’s spot, but Reese McGuire thinks he’s ready for a full-time role. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)
Red Sox payroll could have $121.5M coming off books; Will J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, others return in 2023?
The Red Sox will pay a luxury tax for exceeding the $230 million competitive balance tax base threshold in 2022. Boston’s payroll is approximately $234.5 million, as calculated by MassLive.com and the AP. But potentially $121.5 million could come off the books this offseason. Of course, they will have...
Jay Larranaga won’t join Celtics coaching staff after Ime Udoka suspension (report)
The Celtics are still active in the market for bringing aboard another coach to their staff in the wake of Ime Udoka’s suspension. However, one potential candidate for the team will be staying put as Clippers assistant Jay Larranaga has elected to stay in Los Angeles according to a report from Chris Mannix of SI.com.
Sign up for MassLive’s Pro Football Picks Contest sponsored by MGM Springfield
Think you know pro football? Here’s your chance to prove it while also winning some fun prizes. MassLive is hosting a Pro Football Picks Contest for the 2022 season sponsored by MGM Springfield with national and local prizes on the line. The overall national winner of the picks challenge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kevin Garnett thinks Ime Udoka scandal ‘dark times’ will transform Celtics stars
Kevin Garnett was the last player to help bring an NBA Finals title to Boston, giving him a unique perspective on the challenge that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown face on the heels of a loss to the Warriors last June. The Hall of Fame forward talked about the upcoming...
BetMGM bonus code scores best odds for Dolphins-Bengals TNF
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With NFL Week 4 coming up and tons of other options out there, this BetMGM bonus code can unlock a massive opportunity for...
NFL・
NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics
The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0