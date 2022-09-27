ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Tomase: Red Sox honor most exciting prospect since Mookie Betts

The Red Sox honored their minor league players of the year on Monday, but for a while they were missing the main attraction. While slugger Niko Kavadas and speedster David Hamilton held court with the media, and Dominican standouts Andy Lugo and Eyberrson Polanco gazed at the field in wonder, everyone had one question: Where's Ceddanne Rafaela?
BOSTON, MA
Popculture

Boston Red Sox Pitcher and Wife Welcome First Child

A Boston Red Sox pitcher just became a new father. On Instagram, Josh Taylor and his wife, Emily, announced the birth of their son, Jackson Thomas Taylor. The couple shared a series of photos of them at the hospital holding their son and revealing he was born last Friday. "Our...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
NESN

Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces. Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh. Those additions to the...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Roster Projection 3.0: Projecting Boston’s Opening Night Lineup

We’re another week closer to Bruins hockey and we’re starting to see (some) players in game action. Boston is 1-1 through its first two preseason games, losing to the Philadelphia Flyers on the road and beating the New York Rangers at TD Garden. We’ve had a look at some veterans, newcomers and rookies and have watched players like A.J. Greer really make a case for a spot on the roster.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cape Cod#Notre Dame#The Red Sox#Christian
Over the Monster

Daily Links: Xander Bogaerts States The Obvious: “They Have Money”

Chad Finn doesn’t like that the Sox have turned into a punch line this season, and has some thoughts about how to fix it. (Chad Finn, Boston Globe) One of the areas that probably needs to be fixed is the catcher’s spot, but Reese McGuire thinks he’s ready for a full-time role. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

BetMGM bonus code scores best odds for Dolphins-Bengals TNF

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With NFL Week 4 coming up and tons of other options out there, this BetMGM bonus code can unlock a massive opportunity for...
NFL
NESN

NBA Exec Believes These Two Forwards Could Interest Celtics

The Celtics currently have a pair of assets at their disposal that could help Boston strengthen its roster for the 2022-23 NBA season. The reigning Eastern Conference champions possess not one, but two trade exceptions thanks to deals last season involving Juancho Hernangomez ($6.9 million) and Dennis Schröder ($5.9 million). It’s anyone’s guess how the Celtics will use either of those TPEs — if at all — but one East executive has two players in mind who could intrigue Boston.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy