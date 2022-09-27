Partners GM and LG Energy Solution have been granted tax exemptions for a proposed Ultium Cells battery manufacturing plant in New Carlisle, Indiana. According to The Detroit News, the approved agreement comes directly from St. Joseph County, where the Ultium Cells battery plant will likely be built. The exemptions include a real property tax exemption lasting ten years and a personal property tax exemption lasting 15 years, which could provide approximately $270 million in savings over the 15-year period. The agreement also includes plans for the government to allocate $15 million to $17 million toward infrastructure updates at the site, which can be used for water and sewer extensions, along with road improvements.

NEW CARLISLE, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO