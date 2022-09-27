Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Fall is the Perfect Time to Visit Michigan's Cider MillsHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office at least three days a week, marking a shift away from the company's flexible-working policy. "Employees who transitioned to working remotely some or all of the time during the pandemic will pivot to a more...
Nikola Badger Pickup Would Have Had All GM Parts, Components
Scott Damman, a senior manager at General Motors who was assigned to work with Nikola as part of the rocky partnership between the two organizations, recently testified that the Nikola Badger EV pickup was to be built without a single Nikola part. Previously, Nikola founder Trevor Milton stated in September...
GM Walks Back Recently Announced Back-To-Work Policy
Earlier this week, GM communicated to its salaried employees who had previously been working from home as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that they are required to return to the office for at least three days a week. However, the automaker has walked back on this new back-to-work policy after receiving backlash.
GM Expanding Operations In Michigan For EV Manufacturing
As General Motors pivots toward its goal of manufacturing one million new EVs annually in North America by 2025, it is progressively expanding its operations in Michigan to support the goal. According to Crain’s Detroit Business, GM is currently in the process of leasing some or possibly all of the...
GM And LG Granted Tax Exemptions For Future Ultium Cells Plant In New Carlisle, Indiana
Partners GM and LG Energy Solution have been granted tax exemptions for a proposed Ultium Cells battery manufacturing plant in New Carlisle, Indiana. According to The Detroit News, the approved agreement comes directly from St. Joseph County, where the Ultium Cells battery plant will likely be built. The exemptions include a real property tax exemption lasting ten years and a personal property tax exemption lasting 15 years, which could provide approximately $270 million in savings over the 15-year period. The agreement also includes plans for the government to allocate $15 million to $17 million toward infrastructure updates at the site, which can be used for water and sewer extensions, along with road improvements.
Car Dealerships Expect Weak Q3 2022 Over Looming Recession
Sentiment among U.S. car dealerships in Q3 of 2022 is in decline, with tight inventory, inflation, and rising interest rates all significant factors in leading to an historically low market outlook. According to the recent Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index, the current market index is below the threshold of 50,...
GM’s All-New Wuling Xing Chi Crossover Launches In China
General Motors has just launched the all-new Wuling Xing Chi in China, just weeks after officially announcing the Chinese brand’s new smaller crossover earlier this month. The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture held the official launch of the all-new Wuling Xing Chi on September 28th in China, where the new-generation crossover is being positioned as “the first vehicle for young people” with a very aggressive price range. In fact, the Xing Chi becomes the most affordable vehicle in the new Wuling model lineup wearing the brand’s Global Silver logo.
GM Introduces Chevy Silverado Steel Driveshaft Accessory
The Chevy Silverado 1500 has the right stuff to handle a stint off-road, but for those customers that want to take their game to the next level, Chevrolet Performance is now offering this all-new steel driveshaft accessory. The new Chevy Silverado steel driveshaft accessory is resistant to impact damage from...
GM Files Patent For Antimicrobial Vehicle Cabin Surfaces
GM has filed a pair of patent applications for a system of antimicrobial vehicle cabin surfaces, including one patent that pertains to antimicrobial metallic touch surfaces, and another that pertains to antibacterial surfaces or self-cleaning / self-sanitizing surfaces. The GM patent filing for antimicrobial metallic touch surfaces has been assigned...
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Price Increase In September
Having received a price increase in August, the 2023 GMC Yukon received another price increase in September, GM Authority has learned. The 2023 GMC Yukon SLE and SLT trim levels have received an additional $1,400 to their price, and will now start at $59,195 and $65,895 respectively. Meanwhile, the Yukon AT4 and Denali trims have each gained an $800 price increase, now starting at $72,500 and $74,600, respectively. Additionally, the price of the Yukon Denali Ultimate – an all-new trim level for the 2023 model year – increased by $1,300, bringing its starting price to $95,295.
Chevy Ranks Low In 2022 J.D. Power Mexico Customer Service Index Study
J.D. Power has released the results of the 2022 Mexico Customer Service Index Study, which ranks brands on customer satisfaction based on customer survey responses. Chevy ranked low in this year’s study, scoring well below the industry average in the Mass Market segment. The latest 2022 study marks the...
Here Are Some Details About The Next-Gen Chevy Montana Interior
After showing a first look inside the next-generation Chevy Montana, General Motors has just revealed a new official preview outlining details about the interior of Chevrolet‘s first unibody compact pickup. GM South America published a new episode of the web series dedicated to the next-generation Chevy Montana’s final development...
2022 And 2023 Cadillac CT5 Heated And Ventilated Seat Retrofits Under Way
Owners of 2022 and 2023 Cadillac CT5 sedans affected by recent constraints for the heated and ventilated seat features are now eligible for a free dealer retrofit of these features, per a new GM customer satisfaction program. The program covers both the Cadillac CT5 and Cadillac CT5-V. As GM Authority...
Cadillac CT4 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In September 2022
In September 2022, a Cadillac CT4 discount offers up to $1,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT4 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on the 2022 and 2023 Cadillac CT4. The above offers are not available...
All-New 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Now Shipping In China
Following the official launch of the all-new 2023 Cadillac Lyriq in China in June, GM’s local subsidiary announced that Cadillac‘s all-electric crossover has just started shipping in the Asian country. The SAIC-GM joint venture officially began distributing the all-new 2023 Cadillac Lyriq in China on September 28th, when...
2024 GMC Hummer EV2X Pickup: First Photos
The GMC Hummer EV is an impressive bit of kit, combining cutting-edge all-electric powertrain tech with a suit of off-road-ready equipment. Now, we’re getting our first real-world look at the 2024 GMC Hummer EV2X Pickup thanks to the following GM Authority photos. For those readers who may be unaware,...
GMC Hummer EV Powertrain On 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines And Propulsion Systems List
The GMC Hummer EV powertrain has secured a spot on the recent 2022 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems list. The list includes both internal-combustion engines (ICE) and electric propulsion systems. The Wards 10 Best Engine and Propulsion Systems list evaluates all-new or significantly improved powertrains through rigorous testing....
2023 Chevy Express Gets Significant Price Increase Over 2022 Model
The 2023 Chevy Express arrives as the twentieth model year for the van, debuting only a few changes and updates compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Among those changes is new pricing, with the latest 2023 model year ushering in a significant price increase. As it turns out, the...
Most Corvette Z06 Buyers Want Every Possible Option
The 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 is dripping with curb appeal, even in its most basic form. That said, the options on offer make the new mid-engine sports car even more desirable – no surprise then that most Corvette Z06 buyers want every possible option available. In a recent presentation...
