ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Cast your vote for News 2’s Meaghan Thomas in the 2022 Oticon Focus on People Awards

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H2Fww_0iBO3lPr00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A familiar face is in the running for a national award.

News 2 Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas has been selected as a finalist in the 2022 Oticon Focus on People Awards , a national competition that recognizes individuals who are helping to change perceptions of what it means to live with hearing loss.

Meaghan is honored as one of three finalists in the Adult category, a category that recognizes individuals who share a passion to make the world a better place not only for people with hearing loss but for everyone through their professional, volunteer, cultural and civic endeavors.

Her bio on the Oticon website reads as follows:

“Meaghan, a popular broadcast meteorologist, had always been self-conscious about her hearing loss. In 2021, she chose the word “bold” to motivate her actions in the coming year. True to her resolution, Meaghan posted her photo on Instagram proudly holding her hearing aids. Her post and advice — “Embrace what makes you different and celebrate it! So cheers to my ears & whatever makes you special” — went viral. The outpouring of support from people around the world — and a front-page posting on the Good Morning America website — inspired her to become even bolder. Today, she is the author of a children’s book, Heart of Hearing, and founder of The Heart of Hearing nonprofit that supports young professionals with hearing loss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yODC0_0iBO3lPr00
(Source: Meaghan Thomas Facebook page)

You can cast your vote for Meghan by CLICKING HERE . Voting is open through Nov. 4.

Winners will be announced early next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
generalaviationnews.com

TBM owners gather in Nashville

The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) met in late September in Nashville for the association’s 2022 convention, attracting owners of all versions of the TBM. The four-day get-together, which included informative sessions, safety-related briefings, and networking, attracted more than 320 people, according to officials with Daher, who co-sponsored the convention.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Heart Of Hearing
Tennessee Tribune

Nashville Black Chamber Announces New Members to its Board of Directors

NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new members to it’s board of directors effective August 1, 2022. The new members are Jacky Akbari, Founder and Managing Principal of Worthington Advisory, and Thomas Okokhere, CPA, CIA, MBA, Advisory Services Director Hoskins and Associates. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennessee Tribune

National Museum of African American Music Opens New Exhibit to Honor Rap Legend Lil Wayne on His 40th Birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – The National Museum of African American Music. (NMAAM) announces a new exhibit with Grammy award-winning rapper, songwriter, and. executive, Lil Wayne. NMAAM will host an event for local college students to view the artifacts first and engage in a celebration and lecture discussion presented by Vanderbilt professors for the artist. The exhibit includes personally donated artifacts from Lil Wayne and will honor his upcoming 40th birthday on September 27, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Henry Foster, a Preeminent African American Physician Dies

NASHVILLE, TN —Preeminent African American Physician Dr. Henry Foster passed away September 25, 2022. An Arkansas native, Dr. Foster was born September 8, 1933. He graduated valedictorian of his high school class, earned a BS from Morehouse College in Atlanta and received his M.D. from the University of Arkansas in 1958 where he was the only African American admitted in his class of 96. Because of his strong academic performance, he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha national honor society. Dr. Foster served as a Medical Officer, USAF from 1959–1961 and went on to complete his residency trainings in surgery in Massachusetts and obstetrics and gynecology at Meharry.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Hurricane Ian evacuees flee to Nashville before Tampa airport closes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hurricane Ian evacuees made their way into Nashville Tuesday before the Tampa airport closed down because of the impending storm. Tampa International Airport closed Tuesday at 5 p.m. after the hurricane rapidly intensified, threatening to make a direct hit somewhere on the west coast of Florida.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy